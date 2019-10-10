Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

24 mins ago

Your data is everywhere, is it secure?

Operating in the digital information age, the capabilities of bad actors to do grave and sometimes irreparable damage are numerous. Gray Analytics wants to help our country, its businesses and organizations improve security in the cyber realm.

Each day during National Cyber Security Awareness Month Gray Analytics will be posting new information to better arm you against potential threats.  Videos, giveaways and more can be found online Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn as well as daily blog posts.

2 hours ago

Watch the Alabama high school football game of the week: Thorsby at Fayetteville

The latest Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) “Football Game of the Week” will be broadcast live on Thursday night.

This week’s matchup features Thorsby (3-4) at Fayetteville (4-2) in a 2A, Region 4 contest.

The game will be televised at 7:00 p.m. on WOTM and its broadcast affiliates, including the Alabama Cable Network. You can view the coverage map here.

The game is also available anywhere online via subscription to the NFHS Network.

Fayetteville High School is located in Sylacauga in Talladega County while Thorsby is a town in Chilton County.

Thorsby leads the matchup’s historical series 8-3 and most recently beat Fayetteville 50-6 last season.

John Limbaugh, Fayetville’s head coach, this week was featured on WOTM’s weekly episode of “Coach’s Corner.”

You can watch that interview below:

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

7 Things: Ukraine says there was no quid pro quo, everyone but Pelosi wants an impeachment vote, Doug Jones is now for impeachment and more …

7. U.N. will default by the end of October

  • Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the United Nations has issued a statement that by the end of the month, the U.N. will likely have to default their “payment to staff and vendors,” and as of September, they were only able to pay 70% of their budget.
  • The U.N. is asking that any member states that haven’t paid their “regular budget assessments” do so immediately, and noted that 129 member states have already paid in full. Leadership is asking the “government to address the underlying reasons for the crisis and agree on measures to put the United Nations on sound financial footing.”

6. Elizabeth Warren is a fraud and the media is covering for her

  • Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has a history of appropriating other cultures and others’ stories for political gain, so you would think the media would be eager to highlight her continuing to do so as she runs for the presidency, but you would be wrong.
  • The Washingon Post’s Eli Rosenberg wrote a story on this matter that completely absolved Warren’s lie about not getting a job due to being pregnant because other women may have suffered from a similar story even though she herself has not.

5. Some candidates are for amnesty, but not Bradley Byrne

  • During the Cullman County Republican Women’s meeting, U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) spoke on the issue of immigration, making it clear that he’s “totally opposed to amnesty for illegal aliens.”
  • Byrne also said that he knows “there are some people running in this race that are for amnesty,” but the reason he’s opposed to it is partially due to everything legal immigrants go through to become naturalized citizens. He outlined, “As a matter of fairness to them, we shouldn’t give them amnesty.”

4. Turkey moves on the Kurds

  • Shortly after President Donald Trump announced that he would be pulling about 150 members of the U.S. military out of northern Syria, it was speculated that Turkey would launch an assault on Kurdish forces in the region, and they have.
  • International observers and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have acknowledged that 100+ Kurdish fighters have been killed in a ground assault and air attacks meant to create a “safe zone” that pushes Kurdish militias away from their border and allow the return of up to 2 million Syrian refugees.

3. Doug Jones continues to try to find a position on impeachment

  • Before Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) was called out for not taking a position on the president’s impeachment, Jones said that he doesn’t “think you necessarily have to break a law” to reach the threshold for impeachment. Jones added that they’ll “see how this goes,” but he thinks it’ll “come down to an abuse of power, placing the national security at risk.”
  • After Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan called on Jones to not support impeachment and properly represent Alabama voters, Jones first responded with, “We don’t have all the facts yet,” later adding that what he’s “seen so far raises legitimate concern for our national security and there appears to be evidence of abuse of power.”

2. Everyone agrees that it’s time to hold the vote

  • To no one’s surprise, former Vice President Joe Biden supports impeachment, former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) said that the House needs to hold the vote so the White House can’t use it as a talking point and U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) said that Democrats need to start the impeachment process if that’s the path they want to go down, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) seems unmoved.
  • As impeachment talk escalates and the White House pressures Pelosi to hold a full House vote to approve the impeachment inquiry, a new Fox News Poll shows an even higher percentage of people support President Donald Trump being impeached and removed from office, with 51% in support. Only 40% in the poll are opposed to impeachment and removal.

1. Ukrainian president says there was nothing inappropriate on his phone call with President Trump (again)

  • The incident that sparked this entire impeachment conversation was a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The media and their Democrats say Trump acted inappropriately but Zelensky says he didn’t.
  • Zelensky noted, “There was no blackmail,” and added, “They blocked this money and nobody asked us [for] anything.”

4 hours ago

Byrne: ‘Democrats should brace for a fight, because the American people will not stand for this attack’

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) on Wednesday released a statement emphasizing that he considers the current impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump to be a “farce,” outlining that Democrats have denied Trump his basic constitutional rights and the procedural protections extended to President Clinton and President Nixon.

This comes after the White House on Tuesday sent a letter to U.S. House Democratic leadership stating that the Trump administration would not cooperate with the Democrats’ self-proclaimed impeachment inquiry.

The White House’s position is based on the House not having held an official vote to open the inquiry, as well as what the administration views as a partisan, biased process that does not allow Trump his constitutional rights to a fair proceeding.

In his statement, Byrne said, “Democrats should brace for a fight, because the American people will not stand for this attack and neither will I.”

“With each unprecedented action, it becomes clearer that Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and their cohorts have been scheming since Day 1 to impeach President Trump by lying to the American people, violating the Constitution, and using whatever deceitful and nefarious means they can muster,” he outlined. “By rejecting House rules and precedents to ensure fairness and transparency, Democrats are pulling away the veil from their long-held but long-denied intent to overturn the results of the previous election at all costs.”

Byrne continued to bash the process by which House Democrats have embarked on the impeachment inquiry.

“Democrats’ impeachment push is not about oversight or transparency but is a viciously partisan coup against our very system of free elections,” the coastal Alabama congressman advised.

“Their hypocrisy and neglect for the law reinforces the illegitimacy of this farce impeachment inquiry. Democrats should brace for a fight, because the American people will not stand for this attack and neither will I,” Byrne concluded.

Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-03) on Wednesday released a statement similarly backing the White House’s position.

RELATED: Jones on Trump: ‘Appears to be evidence of abuse of power’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

DeVonta Smith added to Biletnikoff Award watch list, joining Jeudy, Ruggs, Waddle

Following a monster performance against Ole Miss in the Crimson Tide’s most recent game, wide receiver DeVonta Smith on Wednesday was officially added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver.

Smith joins University of Alabama teammates Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and Jaylen Waddle on the list, as they were all added to the preseason watch list in July.

The list is updated occasionally in-season based on player performances, which shows that Smith has well surpassed expectations in recent games.

Going into ‘Bama’s contest at Texas A&M on Saturday, Smith has 31 receptions for 537 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jeudy has 38 receptions for 488 yards and six touchdowns. Ruggs has 17 receptions for 361 yards, with five total touchdowns. Waddle has 12 receptions for 197 yards.

The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented live on December 12 at the College Football Hall of Fame during the Home Depot College Football Awards, which will be broadcast on ESPN.

Ten semifinalists will be named on November 18, followed by three finalists being announced on November 25.

Read more about the award here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Watch: News Shapers event shines light on Alabama small businesses, workforce needs

Yellowhammer News recently held the sixth of its 2019 News Shapers events: “The State of Small Business in Alabama.”

Hosted at the Trussville Civic Center, the event featured a live forum on fostering growth in the current economy.

Forum panelists were State Rep. Danny Garrett (R-Trussville); Mike Milam, president of Milam & Co.; and Rosemary Elebash, Alabama state director, National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB).

Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06) also attended as a special guest and even joined the discussion for the latter portion.

Areas of focus included small business trends in Alabama; availability of labor and workforce development factors; regulatory and policy environment for small business owners; access to capital and market constraints; and partnerships that work.

On Wednesday, Yellowhammer released a video on social media with highlights from the event.

Watch:

You can read Yellowhammer News’ full coverage of “The State of Small Business in Alabama” here.

The legislative edition of Yellowhammer News Shapers kicked off 2019’s series and was followed by the rural broadband edition on July 18 in Guntersville, “Prepare for Launch” in Huntsville on July 31 and “West Alabama and the coal industry” on August 8 in Jasper.

The second rural broadband installment was held September 17 in Dothan.

One more Yellowhammer News Shapers event will take place this year. The series is non-partisan, on-the-record and designed to localize issues and highlight thought leaders.

Continue to visit Yellowhammernews.com for announcements.

