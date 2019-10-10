Your data is everywhere, is it secure?

In his statement, Byrne said, “Democrats should brace for a fight, because the American people will not stand for this attack and neither will I.”

The White House’s position is based on the House not having held an official vote to open the inquiry, as well as what the administration views as a partisan, biased process that does not allow Trump his constitutional rights to a fair proceeding.

This comes after the White House on Tuesday sent a letter to U.S. House Democratic leadership stating that the Trump administration would not cooperate with the Democrats’ self-proclaimed impeachment inquiry.

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) on Wednesday released a statement emphasizing that he considers the current impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump to be a “farce,” outlining that Democrats have denied Trump his basic constitutional rights and the procedural protections extended to President Clinton and President Nixon.

“With each unprecedented action, it becomes clearer that Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and their cohorts have been scheming since Day 1 to impeach President Trump by lying to the American people, violating the Constitution, and using whatever deceitful and nefarious means they can muster,” he outlined. “By rejecting House rules and precedents to ensure fairness and transparency, Democrats are pulling away the veil from their long-held but long-denied intent to overturn the results of the previous election at all costs.”

Byrne continued to bash the process by which House Democrats have embarked on the impeachment inquiry.

“Democrats’ impeachment push is not about oversight or transparency but is a viciously partisan coup against our very system of free elections,” the coastal Alabama congressman advised.

“Their hypocrisy and neglect for the law reinforces the illegitimacy of this farce impeachment inquiry. Democrats should brace for a fight, because the American people will not stand for this attack and neither will I,” Byrne concluded.

Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-03) on Wednesday released a statement similarly backing the White House’s position.

