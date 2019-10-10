Watch the Alabama high school football game of the week: Thorsby at Fayetteville

The latest Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) “Football Game of the Week” will be broadcast live on Thursday night.

This week’s matchup features Thorsby (3-4) at Fayetteville (4-2) in a 2A, Region 4 contest.

The game will be televised at 7:00 p.m. on WOTM and its broadcast affiliates, including the Alabama Cable Network. You can view the coverage map here.

The game is also available anywhere online via subscription to the NFHS Network.

Fayetteville High School is located in Sylacauga in Talladega County while Thorsby is a town in Chilton County.

Thorsby leads the matchup’s historical series 8-3 and most recently beat Fayetteville 50-6 last season.

John Limbaugh, Fayetville’s head coach, this week was featured on WOTM’s weekly episode of “Coach’s Corner.”

You can watch that interview below:

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn