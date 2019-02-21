 Left ACLR Right ACLR

Your Alabama delta vacation

SPANISH FORT, Alabama — With spring break, Easter break and then summer break, you may already be thinking about where you’ll spend your time off. Let’s say that you’ve heard a lot about the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta and that you’ve decided to take your next vacation there. Maybe you’ll be bringing your spouse and children with you.

Problem is, you don’t quite know where to start making your plans.

Shonda Borden would suggest that you begin at the beginning — literally. She is the manager of Five Rivers Delta Resource Center in Spanish Fort, situated at the lower end of the delta (The center is known as the “Gateway to the Delta”). Borden and her staff, under the umbrella of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, oversee an array of camping sites and shelters, canoeing and hiking trails, hundreds of species of wildlife, Indian mounds, tour boats, exhibition halls, meeting spaces and more.

First off, you’ll want to find a convenient place to stay. The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce and North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce list numerous hotels and campgrounds in Spanish Fort, Mobile, Daphne and other nearby communities. Check out their websites at www.eschamber.com and www.northbaldwinchamber.com, respectively. Also call up www.mobile.org, which is Mobile’s official site for visitor information. You also can do an Internet search for privately rented houses and cottages in the delta.

Once you’ve arrived, Borden suggests taking a guided boat tour to learn about this diverse network of rivers, bayous, wetlands and hiking trails. Call Five Rivers (251-625-9814) for information on the companies and individuals who lead delta tours via large-group boats, airboats, kayaks and canoes. Tour boats are also based at Historic Blakeley State Park (251-626-0798).

Then, Borden says, try exploring the delta yourself by kayak or canoe — either by renting one at Five Rivers or bringing your own. Five Rivers offers free launching; for other boat launches in the delta, consult the Alabama Delta Alliance’s interactive map (https://alabamadelta.com/map) for information about facilities throughout the delta.

A trip to the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta wouldn’t be complete — or at least wouldn’t be as much fun — without camping under the stars, Borden says.

“Whether you use one of our shelters, camping platforms or land-based sites, there’s nothing like camping in the delta,” she says. “You can fall asleep to the sound of bullfrogs and wake up to the sound of a solitary warbler.”

Not everybody likes camping under the stars, however, and for those who don’t, there’s Meaher State Park, located across from Five Rivers on U.S. Highway 90. A 1,300-acre wonderland nestled in the woods on the shore of Mobile Bay, the park features 61 RV camping spots plus four cabins and 10 tent sites. (Call 251-626-5529 to make a reservation.)

Meaher is also loaded with hiking trails, fishing spots, picnicking facilities and a fabulous boardwalk that lets visitors get an authentic feel for the delta.

“This is a great area for bird watching,” Meaher Park superintendent Anna Bryant points out. “You can often see osprey, bald eagles, laughing gulls, mourning doves, killdeer, American robins, mockingbirds and others.”

If you’re beginning to sense that there’s even more to do in the delta, you’re right — and the Alabama Delta Alliance’s map offers many suggestions, including hunting, fishing, hiking and just plain relaxing.

“That’s the beauty of the delta,” Borden says. “You can get out in it and experience a real sense of peace. And that’s priceless these days.”

Wiley Blankenship is executive director of Coastal Area Partnership. The Mobile-Tensaw River Delta is home to more than 600 species of fish, mammals, reptiles, amphibians and birds. Its 260,000 acres include swamps, marshes and wetlands as well as a maze of tributary creeks, rivers, streams and bayous. It is America’s second-largest delta. Visit alabamadelta.com for more information.

Polling indicates Alabamians want more spending on roads, but they don't want to pay for it

The way the potential gas tax increase is talked about in Alabama, even on conservative talk radio, it appears that the higher tax is almost inevitable. This seems to be the conventional wisdom of politicians and media outlets.

But if recent events in American politics have taught us anything, it is that conventional wisdom might be overrated.

New polling conducted by the Alabama Forestry Association brings a couple of interesting tidbits into the conversation.

Alabamians are generally pleased with their roads.

First, how do you rate the overall condition of roads and bridges throughout
the State of Alabama?

1=Excellent 1.16
2=Good 20.33
3=Fair 51.57
4=Poor 25.95
5=Unsure/Refused 0.99

Alabamians overwhelmingly want to spend more on roads.

Do you agree or disagree that the State of Alabama needs to spend more money
for roads and bridges?

Is that Strongly or Somewhat?
1=Strongly Agree 49.26
2=Somewhat Agree 37.19
3=Somewhat Disagree 4.30
4=Strongly Disagree 0.99
5=Neutral/Unsure/Refused 8.26

Alabamians are split on paying higher gas taxes.

Would you support increasing fuel taxes to pay for investing more in building
and repairing roads and bridges?

1=Yes 45.45
2=No 48.43
3=Unsure/Refused  6.12

Alabamians don’t want to pay much.

Which of the following best represents how much of a fuel taxes increase you
are willing to support?

1=Three Cents Per Gallon 55.64
2=Six Cents Per Gallon 22.55
3=Ten Cents Per Gallon 11.64
4=Fifteen Cents Per Gallon 2.55
5=Twenty Cents Per Gallon 1.45
6=Unsure/Other/Refused 6.18

Almost 70 percent of Alabamians will use this issue when deciding who to vote for in 2022, but those voters are split on how it will impact them.

If your State Senator or State House member votes to increase fuel taxes, would
you be more likely or less likely to vote for them when they run for
re-election in 2022?

1=More Likely to Vote for Them 32.89
2=Less Likely to Vote for Them 37.52
3=Makes No Difference 17.52
4=Unsure/Refused 12.07

What does all of this mean? It means any legislator on the fence with the gas tax is probably going to be looking for another way to fund increased spending for roads and bridges in the state.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

A Story Worth Sharing: Alabama's Red Tail Scholarship Foundation takes flight to help African-American students soar to new heights

If anyone knows hard work, it’s Torius Moore. A self-professed “small-town kid” from Attalla, Alabama, Moore is an undergraduate student and pilot triple-majoring in Aerospace Science Engineering, Physics and Mathematics at the historic Tuskegee University.

Moore is the first person to receive a scholarship from the Alabama based non-profit, The Red Tail Scholarship Foundation, and now, the program’s chief pilot.

The Red Tail Scholarship Foundation’s mission is to honor the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, the first African Americans trained by the U.S military to participate in combat situations. Funded solely by private donations and operating with no administrative costs, the foundation honors their mission by providing scholarships, mentors and flight training resources to African American students pursuing careers in aviation.

According to Moore, “The scholarship foundation is revitalizing the historic, successful and gritty flight program from the 1940s. ”

He added, “For me, it is a change that is worth not just witnessing – but actually implementing.”

Not only does the foundation give back to their community, but they encourage their students to do so as well. In his role as the foundation’s chief pilot, Moore will teach members of the scholarship program to fly.

“I am always adamant about getting scholars in the airplane and in the skies where the Tuskegee Airmen used to fly. Let’s continue this tradition and uphold this legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen by creating more black pilots and transforming them into the new Tuskegee Airmen,” Moore said.

According to the foundation, only two percent of pilots in both commercial and military aviation are minorities, a statistic they are hoping to change, one student at a time.

Rich Peace, an accomplished military and commercial pilot, is a co-founder of the foundation and a mentor to many of the program’s students.

Peace says their organization is more than a traditional scholarship program.

“We’re going to teach you how to fly, we’re also going to provide guidance and mentorship beyond that,” Peace said.

Along with Torius, many other scholarship recipients have gone on to achieve success in the world of aviation. Since 2017, the non-profit has already awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships and training resources to 16 deserving students pursuing careers in aviation.

Peace says the foundation has had incredible growth over the last few years and is now facing a high demand from students hoping to become part of their program, which they hope to continue expanding.

“As leaders, not only do you have to lead the guys in this program, you have to develop them to do your job better than you can. That’s leadership,” Peace said.

To learn more or donate to the Red Tail Scholarship Foundation visit their website or email info@RedTailScholarshipFoundation.org

Dothan City Schools to eliminate up to 70 jobs

An Alabama school system says it may eliminate nearly 70 jobs after decisions to close some schools in an effort to save money.

The Dothan Eagle reported Dothan City Schools expects to cut at least 47 staff members as part of the efforts.

Superintendent Phyllis Edwards said the decision to close four schools means there are fewer support positions needed.

The types of positions being eliminated include clerical assistants, secretaries, nurses, education aides and the child nutrition program staff.

Several other staffers may be switched to teaching positions. There are no plans to lay off current teachers.

Edwards says she will make a formal recommendation on the layoffs and transfers next month or in April.

She said the school system could save about $3 million with the cuts.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Alabama prep star Maori Davenport drops suit against AHSAA

An Alabama high school basketball star who had been ruled ineligible dropped a lawsuit against the Alabama High School Athletic Association shortly after her senior season ended.

Pike County Circuit Judge Sonny Reagan dismissed the suit Wednesday at the request of Maori Davenport’s mother, Tara.

The Charles Henderson star had sued the AHSAA and director Steve Savarese after she was ruled ineligible for accepting a payment from USA Basketball.

She played for Team USA last summer and received an $857.20 stipend, which was repaid.

The judge ordered Davenport’s temporary reinstatement and the case was twice delayed, meaning the Rutgers signee was able to play the season’s final five weeks.

Charles Henderson was eliminated Wednesday at the Class 5A state regional.

Jim Williams, an attorney representing the AHSAA, says his side did not have a chance to file an objection and “we did not consent to the dismissal.”
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

 

7 Things: Mueller probe could be over, Byrne officially the first Republican in 2020 U.S. Senate race, Alabama law forces government to give newspapers money and more …

7. Hate crime hoaxer has been arrested and charged with “filing a false police report

— Reports out of Chicago don’t look good for “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett as a grand jury has returned a felony indictment for what the Cook County district attorney believes was a fabricated hate crime to garner publicity. This is not the first time Smollett lied to the police. He pleaded no contest to providing false information to law enforcement after giving police a fake name in a 2017 DUI arrest.

6. Obama era regulations close a power plant; Alabama Power says employees will get new jobs

— Alabama Power Company announced the Gorgas Steam Plant in Walker County will shut down, because of mandates put in place by President Barack Obama’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), on April 15. Alabama Power has said all Plant Gorgas employees will keep their jobs and be transferred to other facilities. Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-4) called this an obvious outcome of the “War on Coal.” He stated, “This is just another example of the ‘War on Coal’ that was prevalent during the Obama Administration and how it deeply impacts rural communities with little concern for those who are hurt.”

5. The State Department says ISIS bride can’t come home to Alabama

— A former Hoover resident and thrice married ISIS bride has been informed that the United States would not welcome her back to the United States. President Donald Trump pushed for that decision and tweeted, “I have instructed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and he fully agrees, not to allow Hoda Muthana back into the Country!” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made it clear she won’t be welcomed. “Ms. [Muthana] is not a U.S. citizen and will not be admitted into the U.S. She does not have any legal basis, no valid passport, no right to a passport, nor any visa to travel to the U.S.,” Pompeo said.

4. White nationalist arrested with an arsenal and a hit list of Democrat politicians and journalists

— Christopher Paul Hasson, a U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant, called for “focused violence” and was planning a mass terrorist attack to kill “almost every last person on earth” and “establish a white homeland.” His targets included MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, Sen. Dick Blumenthal (D-CT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). He also had 15 firearms and 1,000 rounds of ammunition. In court filings, the government said bluntly, “The defendant is a domestic terrorist.”

3. Alabama state law requires advertising in the local newspaper for various state and local entities, this means revenue for papers like the Democrat-Reporter

— A local newspaper embroiled in a racism controversy has benefitted for years from an Alabama law that predates the Internet and guarantees revenue for local newspapers. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) alone spent over $4,000 last year alone. This is only one agency of the state government and one small-town newspaper. It doesn’t factor in other government entities in the area that are required to do business with the newspaper. These laws represent millions of dollars for newspapers guaranteed by archaic state law.

2. It’s official: Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Mobile) is running for United State Senate

— Byrne announced his run at a Wintzell’s seafood restaurant in Mobile. Byrne referred to his potential future opponent U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) by criticizing his “radical policies.” Byrne also laid out the fight ahead, saying, “The fight for America’s future is too important to sit on the sidelines. I am running for the United States Senate to defend the values important to Alabama.” Jones responded to the news by hammering Byrne. “Given the results of his losing bid for Governor in 2010, in which he did not even win the Republican nomination, it’s hard to see why they would nominate a career politician like Bradley Byrne now,” Jones stated.

1. After almost two years, the Robert Mueller probe is coming to an end

— Attorney General Bill Barr could be ready to announce the end of FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and could submit a final report to Congress soon as well. These are the most obvious indications that the investigation is almost over. While it is unclear how much of the report will be made public, Barr has made it clear he plans to be “transparent” with Congress and the American people.

