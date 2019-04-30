Yellowhammer celebrates 2019 Women of Impact

MOUNTAIN BROOK — In a packed Birmingham-area ballroom last night, Yellowhammer held its second annual Women of Impact Awards banquet. The event honored 20 of the state’s female leaders who have each made a significant impact on Alabama and its people.

Honorees represented a wide-range of industries and professions, including scientists, engineers, physicians, lawyers, nonprofits, business owners, elected officials and the military.

Dr. Deborah Barnhart, CEO of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and 2018 Woman of Impact, served as host for the evening. She introduced the award recipients as they were brought to the stage for recognition.



Andy Andrews, best-selling author and host of the “Professional Noticer” podcast, delivered a speech as the event’s special guest. Possessing a keen sense of human nature, Andrews reminded the audience that their actions impact and benefit countless people in ways they cannot imagine. Interweaving personal experiences and self-deprecating humor, he conveyed numerous points of wisdom and a reminder not to get too caught up in self.

“You can’t believe everything you think,” Andrews explained. “You can think it’s right, but that doesn’t make it right.”

The evening culminated with the presentation of the Lifetime Service Award to Patricia “Sister Schubert” Barnes. The purpose of the award is to annually recognize a woman for “selfless dedication to improving the lives of Alabamians.”

A trailblazer in the state’s business community, Sister Schubert and her foundation have for decades contributed to the well-being of others at home and around the world.

Yellowhammer’s 2019 Women of Impact:

-Dr. Martina Bebin- Professor of Neurology, UAB School of Medicine

-Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon- Adjutant general, Alabama National Guard

-Katie Britt- President, Business Council of Alabama

-Melanie Bridgeforth- President & CEO, The Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham

-Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh- President, Alabama Public Service Commission

-Jody Singer- Director, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

-Dr. Michele Kong- Founder KultureCity and Pediatric Critical Care Physician, Children’s of Alabama

-Cindy Nafus- Vice president of Operations and Mission Success, United Launch Alliance

-Connie Hudson- President, Mobile County Commission

-Katherine Robertson- Office of the Attorney General

-Neeysa Biddle- Senior vice president, Ascension Health

-Judy Ryals- President & CEO, Huntsville / Madison County Convention Visitors Bureau

-Sara Williams- Managing attorney, Alexander Shunnarah Law Firm

-Connie Rowe- Representative, Alabama House of Representatives

-Dr. Rebecca Boohaker- Assistant fellow, Oncology Department, Southern -Research

-Dawn Bulgarella- CFO, UAB Health System and senior associate dean of Administration and Finance, UAB School of Medicine

-Mary Margaret Carroll- Fine Geddie Associates

-Pardis Stitt- Owner, Highlands Bar & Grill

-Mary Wyatt- CEO, Wyatt General Contractors

-Cindy Griner- Vice president Engineering Services and Solutions, Dynetics Inc.

