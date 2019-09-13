Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

1 min ago

Workforce training program delivers life skills for Alabama high school students

Ten years ago, a unique partnership began between Southwire, a participant in the Alabama Workforce Council, and the Florence City School System. Since that time the impact this initiative has had on our students and our school system has been nothing short of phenomenal.

In 2009, Southwire saw a need in our community. Students were dropping out of school. Some were leaving school because they had no direction or guidance, while others were leaving just to get a paycheck for themselves and/or their families. To combat this negative trend, the team at Southwire approached school officials with an idea to implement a program that originated at its facility in Carroll County Georgia.

12 for Life was founded on the principle that if students completed high school and learned productive qualities such as work ethic, teamwork, and effective decision-making skills, then their opportunities for achieving success – whether entering college or going into a career placement – would be maximized.
During school, students participate in a soft-skills program, Ready-to-Work, and coursework from the Manufacturing Skills Standards Curriculum. At Southwire, students are paired with a mentor, given job coaching and work an actual four-hour-a-day job. These attributes of the program will enable the participants to gain credentials to be part of the extra 500,000+ highly-skilled workers that Alabama needs by 2025, as identified in the AlabamaWorks Success Plus initiative.

The students selected for 12 for Life must be at least 16 years old and be identified as having a need, whether that be monetarily, socially, emotionally or behaviorally. All students in the program are required to attend summer school in order to complete core classes where they can qualify for work shifts during the day.

School counselors gather data related to factors such as free/reduced lunch status, discipline, credit deficiency or declining attendance. Next, the students participate in an interview process to determine interest and four-hour shift eligibility.

Many participants also refer their friends. During any given time, as many as 200 students are placed on the waiting list for the program, which accepts 100 students per year. This creates a solid pipeline that may lead to permanent employment at the company.

While at Southwire, students earn a competitive hourly wage, along with significant monetary bonus opportunities. These reinforcement incentives are extremely effective tools for changing negative behavior patterns and conditioning students to consistently display positive actions. Bonuses can be earned for maintaining an A or a B grade-point average and for achieving perfect attendance during the nine-week grading period.

These incentives have served as catalysts for modifying negative attendance patterns and significantly elevating student performance in all areas.

Of course, the validation of any initiative’s success will always be determined by the results. The 12 for Life participant group averages a reduction of 134 days of absenteeism compared to the previous year prior to entering the program. This means that the group is present in school for 134 more days compared to when they were not in the program.

We have also achieved a tremendous increase in our graduation rate since the start of the program. In 2009, the graduation rate for the Florence City School System was 68%. In 2018, it had risen to 97%. For the seventh consecutive year, participants in 12 for Life have achieved a 100% graduation rate.

These outcomes have also garnered interest from other companies, like Elite Medical and Toyota, to launch similar programs with Florence schools.

By investing in our young people, we all reap the benefits of what they can and will do as productive members of our society. With programs such as 12 for Life, our future and that of our state, will grow and prosper for many years to come.

Dr. Corey J. Behel is the director of Partnerships and Workforce Innovation for Florence City Schools and Marcus Johnson is the Plant Manager of 12 for Life Southwire in the Florence City location.  

To learn more about this program, contact Dr. Behel at cjbehel@florencek12.org. You can also visit www.alabamaworks.com to find training and workforce development initiatives for people of all ages.

1 hour ago

Faith Church in Florence recognized as one of America’s 100 fastest-growing churches

Faith Church in Florence, Alabama, is one of the country’s fastest-growing churches, according to Outreach Magazine.

Pastored by Steve Huskey, Faith Church came in at number 61 on the publication’s list. Statistics provided by Outreach indicate the Northwest Alabama church’s attendance has grown 16% from the previous year.

Outreach compiles its rankings based upon surveys it sends annually to thousands of churches across the United States. The surveys record attendance averages for February and March (excluding Easter weekend). The magazine compares those numbers to the prior year and ranks the top-100 based upon a combination of numerical and percentage growth.

This is not the first time Faith Church has made an appearance in this category. It was ranked 77th fastest-growing in 2018, 59th in 2017 and 95th in 2016.

McLean Bible Church in Virginia, led by former Birmingham area pastor David Platt, was ranked by Outreach Magazine in two separate categories. It was recognized as one of the country’s largest churches and one of the most active in church planting.

McLean Bible Church’s average attendance was recorded at 10,101 people.

Platt previously served as pastor of The Church at Brook Hills and as president of the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer News

1 hour ago

7 Things: Democrats debate again, impeachment confusion, Sen. Shelby ushers through appropriations bill and more …

7. Beer-drinking non-student gets Alabama professor suspended

  • Professor Joel Strayer was teaching a supply chain management class when Trevor Nappier, a student at Illinois State University, took out a beer and chugged it near a garbage can in the classroom. The professor’s crime was saying, “I am impressed,” and later adding, “I love it.”
  • As if the ridiculous suspension wasn’t enough, and he is gone for the semester, UA officials visited the professor’s classes and explained to them what was going on but wouldn’t answer more questions about the matter.

6. UAB faculty is anti-racism

  • Very bold moves by the faculty at a major research institution, as they issue a resolution against racism, saying, ” “Every voice, identity, experience and background in our community is paramount to our collective success.”
  • At issue is apparently three students, out of 17,000+, who either belong to a racist organization or made racist comments on social media so the entire university needed every to know “the thoughts expressed by such groups and in such posts are not shared by the institution and do not align with our values.”

5. Charges will likely be brought against Andrew McCabe

  • The Justice Department has rejected the appeal from former deputy and acting FBI Director FBI Andrew McCabe. U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu has recommended continuing with charges relating to findings that McCabe made misleading statements about a Hillary Clinton investigation.
  • McCabe’s legal team has met with Liu and sent a letter to Jeffery Rosen in an attempt to prevent the United States Attorney’s Office moving forward with prosecution.

4. Alabama is a job creator

  • Governor Kay Ivey has announced that IBM Services has named Alabama the top job creator for 2018 in America through foreign investments.
  • A Global Location Trends report also shows that Alabama is scoring highly among other states in America relating to foreign investments. Ivey said that foreign investments continue “to generate significant new opportunities for communities and working families around the state.”

3. Shelby leading defense bill that would benefit Alabama

  • On Thursday, the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations approved a defense funding bill lead by U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) that would benefit Alabama but is also important for national security.
  • Shelby said that the appropriations bill will be good for Alabama’s “thriving defense community,” specifying that the “bill will provide funding to support the development of hypersonic weapons in North Alabama, improve our Navy’s shipbuilding industry in Mobile, and provide additional resources for Army aviation training at Fort Rucker.”

2. Democrats are confused about impeachment

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday wasn’t putting up with questions about impeachment when reporters continued to ask her about her opinion on impeaching President Donald Trump. saying, “Impeachment is a very divisive measure.”
  • She went on to say that if the facts back up impeachment then a decision will be made at that time, but she refused to answer any more questions on the subject of impeachment, even though Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said it is basically impeachment earlier in the day.

1. Winners and losers of the Democratic presidential debate

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden was the big winner Thursday night because he avoided a major meltdown and the media is now attacking the only candidate that came close to harming him. Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) was a winner as well because he wowed Democrats with promises of coming to take your guns.
  • Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) were also-rans, but they will remain in the hunt in early states, while Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) was unable to get her spotlight back and her campaign is probably over.

 

3 hours ago

Montgomery talker Baron Coleman out at News Talk 93.1 WACV for possible new radio gig; Political consultant Jack Campbell to assume WACV timeslot

On Thursday, Montgomery radio talker Baron Coleman took to social media to announce he was no longer at Bluewater Broadcasting or its talk format radio station, News Talk 93.1FM WACV.

Coleman, also a practicing attorney and political operative, departed WACV after a five-year run in the weekday 9 a.m. to noon timeslot with the station.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Coleman revealed that he is not leaving talk radio altogether.

“I’m thankful for my time at Bluewater,” Coleman said. “The last five years have been an incredible learning experience.  But, ultimately, the time was right to move on.  I’ll be announcing a fantastic opportunity in the next day or two, and I look forward to getting back on the air on Monday.”

As of this afternoon, I no longer work at Bluewater Broadcasting or News Talk 93.1FM WACV. The on-air staff and sales…

Posted by Baron Coleman on Thursday, September 12, 2019

Yellowhammer News also reached out to Bluewater Broadcasting president and general manager Rick Peters, who downplayed Coleman’s departure but revealed Coleman’s sometimes co-host political consultant Jack Campbell and station host Joey Clark would be taking the time slot.

“No big whoop,” Peters said in a statement to Yellowhammer News. “Irreconcilable differences. It’s a free country. People come and go. Been through it a hundred times. Baron’s a good broadcaster and will do fine for himself. Jack Campbell, who’s been there from the beginning will continue with News and Views. Joey Clark will be joining the show from 9-noon.”

Coleman’s new home could be Montgomery’s WRBZ, owned by Terry Barber and broadcasts on 95.5 FM and 1250 AM in the River Region. Currently, the station’s format is adult contemporary.

Late Thursday, WRBZ posted an image on its Facebook page, which is reportedly similar a one seen on digital billboards around the Montgomery area, asking Coleman to “please be” on the station.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

5 hours ago

Univ. of Alabama, Auburn have two of America’s ‘most valuable’ college football teams

According to a report published Thursday by Forbes, the University of Alabama and Auburn University have two of the top-10 “most valuable” college football programs in the country.

The rankings detailed three-year averages for both revenue and profits.

“So much for amateur athletics—the sport’s 25 most valuable programs combine to earn an average of $1.5 billion in profit on annual revenues of $2.7 billion,” Forbes noted.

With average annual revenue of $134 million and profit of $61 million, the Crimson Tide ranked fourth.

Auburn, with average annual revenue of $117 million and profit of $65 million, came in at number 10.

Texas A&M barely edged out Texas for first place, followed by Michigan.

Other SEC schools in the top-25 included Georgia at seven, Florida at nine, LSU at 11, Tennessee at 12, South Carolina and Arkansas tied at 16 and Ole Miss at 24.

Forbes advised that the Tide are “the sport’s biggest spenders by far; with $74 million in average annual football spending, Alabama shells out 30% more than the next-highest-spending program in the country.”

“Alabama, meanwhile, is one of just five teams to earn more than $30 million annually from media rights,” the publication said.

RELATED: University of Alabama named top college football program of last 150 years; Auburn no. 20

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

12 hours ago

‘They are all crazy’: Alabama Republicans react to latest Democratic presidential debate

The latest 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate was televised nationally Thursday night on ABC, with Alabama Republicans coming away confident in President Donald Trump’s chances at reelection.

In perhaps the most succinct reaction to the three-hour spectacle, Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth tweeted, “My analysis of the Democratic Debate, they are all crazy!!!! Unreal how far to the left the party has gone.”

This came after a debate in which the leading Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, said, “Nobody should be in jail for a non-violent crime.”

This was far from the only radical statement made on the night.

Candidates advocated for socialism, reparations, ending private and employer-based health insurance, mandatory gun “buy-backs,” decreasing support of the U.S. military and using “climate change” as the issue that will supposedly bring bad actors, terrorists and rogue nations to the table, amongst other eyebrow raising back-and-forths.

“We have systemic racism that is eroding our nation,” former Congressman Robert O’Rourke said, touting his policy proposal for creating a White House office that would target “white supremacy.”

“It’s nice to go back to slavery, but we have more African Americans who are under government supervision today than all the slaves in 1850,” O’Rourke added.

Reacting to the debate, former Auburn University head football coach and current U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville said in a statement to Yellowhammer News, “I saw the ‘highlights’ of the #demdebate… these people want to take our guns, raise our taxes, and spread socialism; this is not what America is about.”

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) commented, “Tonight’s debate further solidified the importance of re-electing President Trump and fighting for his pro-life, pro-wall, pro-worker agenda.”

“Many of the ideas expressed on stage tonight are totally out of touch with the values that have made America great,” Byrne, also a U.S. Senate candidate, continued. “I’m shocked we’ve gotten to the point where these are the people the Democrats believe should be president. The good news is we can reject this radical socialist agenda by re-electing President Trump.”

In tweets, the National Republican Senatorial Committee reminded Alabamians that Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has vowed to back any of these candidates against President Donald Trump, no matter how radically far-left the eventual Democratic nominee is.

This article may be updated as more reactions come in.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

