Faith Church in Florence recognized as one of America’s 100 fastest-growing churches

Faith Church in Florence, Alabama, is one of the country’s fastest-growing churches, according to Outreach Magazine.

Pastored by Steve Huskey, Faith Church came in at number 61 on the publication’s list. Statistics provided by Outreach indicate the Northwest Alabama church’s attendance has grown 16% from the previous year.



Outreach compiles its rankings based upon surveys it sends annually to thousands of churches across the United States. The surveys record attendance averages for February and March (excluding Easter weekend). The magazine compares those numbers to the prior year and ranks the top-100 based upon a combination of numerical and percentage growth.

This is not the first time Faith Church has made an appearance in this category. It was ranked 77th fastest-growing in 2018, 59th in 2017 and 95th in 2016.

McLean Bible Church in Virginia, led by former Birmingham area pastor David Platt, was ranked by Outreach Magazine in two separate categories. It was recognized as one of the country’s largest churches and one of the most active in church planting.

McLean Bible Church’s average attendance was recorded at 10,101 people.

Platt previously served as pastor of The Church at Brook Hills and as president of the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention.

