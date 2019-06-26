With Roy Moore polling in third, Sessions may not be needed to ‘clear the field’

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

50 mins ago

Appeal judges question minimum wage lawsuit out of Birmingham

Several federal appeals court judges appeared skeptical Tuesday of a lawsuit by fast-food workers and civil rights groups accusing Alabama lawmakers of racial discrimination for blocking a minimum-wage hike in the city of Birmingham.

The plaintiffs accused the legislature of targeting a mostly African-American city in a way that disproportionately harms black workers.

Their argument was ruled plausible last year by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which reversed a judge’s decision to dismiss their lawsuit.

But judges on a 12-judge 11th Circuit panel that reheard the case Tuesday spent little time addressing claims of racism, focusing instead on a narrow procedural issue.

Some judges questioned whether the lawsuit was properly filed against Alabama’s attorney general. Failure to sue the correct party would get the case thrown out.

Judges asked how a court order against the attorney general without additional legal action in Alabama courts would force employers to pay Birmingham’s higher minimum wage.

Eric Brown, a plaintiffs’ attorney, said the attorney general is the right defendant because he had the authority to enforce the state law and had shown a willingness to do so, indicating to employers that they need not pay Birmingham’s higher minimum wage.

The lone African-American judge on the panel, Charles Wilson, pushed back against his colleagues’ concerns that an 11th Circuit ruling would not affect state courts or employers.

Wilson was among the judges on the unanimous, three-judge panel that sided with the workers and civil rights groups.

“We only have to do our job,” he said.

At issue was a 2016 Alabama statute requiring every city in the state to have a minimum wage tied to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

The workers and civil rights groups sued after the state law effectively nullified a city council vote to increase Birmingham’s wage to $10.10 an hour.

State officials countered that the law is race-neutral and similar to laws in nearly two dozen other states.

The three-judge panel said in its ruling last year the “plaintiffs have stated a plausible claim that the Minimum Wage Act had the purpose and effect of depriving Birmingham’s black citizens equal economic opportunities on the basis of race.”

State officials asked the appeals court to reconsider with a hearing before a larger panel of judges.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

1 hour ago

A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits

Yellowhammer News and Serquest are partnering to bring you, “A Story Worth Sharing,” a monthly award given to an Alabama based nonprofit actively making an impact through their mission. Each month, the winning organization will receive a $1,000 grant from Serquest and promotion across the Yellowhammer Multimedia platforms.

Yellowhammer and Serquest are looking for nonprofits that go above and beyond to change lives and make a difference in their communities.

Already have a nonprofit in mind to nominate? Great!

Get started here with contest guidelines and a link to submit your nomination:

Nominations are now open and applicants only need to be nominated once. All non-winning nominations will automatically be eligible for selection in subsequent months. Monthly winners will be announced via a feature story that will be shared and promoted on Yellowhammer’s website, email and social media platforms.

Submit your nomination here.

Our organizations look forward to sharing these heartwarming and positive stories with you over the next few months as we highlight the good works of nonprofits throughout our state.

Serquest is an Alabama based software company founded by Hammond Cobb, IV of Montgomery. The organization sees itself as, “Digital road and bridge builders in the nonprofit sector to help people get where they want to go faster, life’s purpose can’t wait.”

Learn more about Serquest here.

3 hours ago

National foodservice leader to open $100 million Coffee County facility, create 80 jobs

Ben E. Keith, a major national food and beverage distribution company, plans to invest $100 million to open an advanced foodservice distribution center in Coffee County.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Governor Kay Ivey.

The new facility, which will also serve as the company’s southeast regional headquarters, is expected to create 80 direct jobs over the next five years and provide an economic boost to New Brockton, a town of approximately 1,100 people.

Additionally, Ben E. Keith plans to expand its existing manufacturing facilities at Kelley Foods, located in nearby Elba.

“We welcome the decision by Ben E. Keith, one of the nation’s largest family owned distribution companies, to significantly expand its presence in Alabama with a new, state-of-the-art facility in Coffee County,” Ivey said in a statement.

“The investment in the New Brockton facility will not only create good jobs in that community but also provide a springboard for this first-rate company to continue to grow in Alabama,” she added.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Ben E. Keith’s new Alabama facility will span 425,000 square feet and will be designed to accommodate future expansions up to 1 million square feet, positioning the company to expand its distribution activities in the southeast.

Established in 1906, Ben E. Keith Foods is the nation’s eighth largest broad line foodservice distributor and operates today with eight divisions shipping to 15 states throughout the country.

The company entered Alabama in 2016, when it acquired Elba’s Kelley Foods, a homegrown business dating back to 1957. That operation today has 230 workers.

“When we acquired Kelley Foods in 2016, we saw it as our gateway to expand in the southeast to better serve new and existing customers and to uncover new opportunities,” Mike Sweet, president of Ben E. Keith Foods, advised. “We are deeply committed to the communities of Alabama in which we live, work and serve, and we look forward to many more years of shared success.”

Construction on the facility in New Brockton will begin by December 2019, with a completion date by December 2021. Ben E. Keith Foods continues to expand its market area in the southeast and the added capacity will allow it to better service customers, while staying committed to the local community.

“Alabama can offer distribution companies an extensive infrastructure network and a highly motivated workforce to make their operations a success,” Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield explained.

“We consider it an economic development priority to recruit job-creating projects in the state’s rural counties, so we’re thrilled that a high-performance company like Ben E. Keith has selected Coffee County for a project with substantial growth potential,” he concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Poll: Roy Moore hemorrhaged support after Trumps came out against him

A new poll released on Wednesday shows that Roy Moore is in third place in Alabama’s 2020 Republican U.S. Senate primary race and in danger of soon falling into fourth.

The survey was conducted by Montgomery-based Cygnal, which is a nationally recognized and awarded polling firm that was commended last year for having the most accurate polls nationwide leading up to the 2018 midterms.

The poll was in the field June 22-23 and measured 612 likely 2020 GOP primary voters in the Yellowhammer State. The margin of error was 3.96%.

Cygnal’s data is the first non-internal polling of the current primary field of Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs), Moore and Secretary of State John Merrill, who officially announced his candidacy on Tuesday.

Tuberville led the field at 29.3%, followed by Byrne with 21.4%, Moore with 13%, Merrill with 11.8% and Mooney with 2.2%. Rounding out the rest, 22.3% of respondents were undecided.

Reacting to the poll, Tuberville campaign general consultant Tripp Skipper told Yellowhammer News, “Whether it’s an internal poll, independent poll, or one casually run by Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth on Facebook, one result is consistent….Tommy Tuberville is the clear front runner in the race for the United States Senate.  His personality and conservative message of securing the border,  and supporting President Trump is resonating with Alabama voters.”

The survey also measured favorability of the primary candidates compared to other popular conservative elected officials.

For example, 84.3% of respondents viewed President Donald Trump favorably, while 14.9% responded to him unfavorably; 75% viewed Governor Kay Ivey favorably, compared to 19.8% unfavorably.

Tuberville also leads the favorability race right now at 55.6%. His unfavorability was 16.5%. Tuberville scored a “very favorable” response of 23.2%, compared to a “very unfavorable” mark of 7.6%.

Byrne saw 41% of respondents view him favorably, while 11.1% viewed him unfavorably. His very favorable and unfavorable ratings were 16.2% and 4.8% respectively.

Merrill actually led Moore in the favorability department, with the secretary of state having 31.6% of respondents answer favorably and 10.1% favorably. His very favorable and unfavorable ratings were 11.5% and 3.2% respectively.

Mooney has the longest road to go in name identification and favorability, as 57.9% of respondents said they had never heard of him.

Moore, while having virtually 100% name identification, is far underwater with the majority of Alabama’s Republican primary voters. Poll results showed 27.7% of respondents viewed him favorably, but 65.4% responded unfavorably. His very favorable and unfavorable ratings were 10.3% and 49.5% respectively.

“Entering the race with a -38 net favorability is going to be an enormous hurdle for Moore to get over – even if he does have a horse,” Brent Buchanan, Cygnal’s CEO and founder, said in a statement.

This came after Donald Trump, Jr., followed by President Donald Trump, recently came out against Moore running, saying he could once again hand the seat to Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).

“You’re literally the only candidate who could lose a GOP seat in pro-Trump, pro-USA ALABAMA. Running for office should never become a business model. If you actually care about #MAGA more than your own ego, it’s time to ride off into the sunset, Judge,” Trump, Jr. said.

Then, after Moore last week announced his bid, Trump, Jr. doubled down.

“I can assure everyone that by running, Roy Moore is going against my father and he’s doing a disservice to all conservatives across the country in the process,” he said.

Cygnal’s data shows that the remarks by both Trumps may have had a significant effect, as Moore’s favorability numbers are down from just months prior.

“In the span of two years, Moore’s favorability with GOP primary voters has completely cratered – a swing of 64 points,” Chris Kratzer, vice president of research and analysis at Cygnal, advised. “The cult of personality Moore once commanded has faded away and his once reliable voter base is only getting smaller.”

The newly released Cygnal survey also featured two questions that proved the key point made by the Trumps: Moore would again struggle in a general election compared to other Republican contenders.

A sizable 31.1% of GOP respondents said they would be likely to vote for Jones over Moore in 2020, while an additional 7.2% were unsure.

A separate question showed that only 57.4% of GOP respondents voted for Moore in the 2017 special election against Jones. 22% voted for Jones, while 7.2% chose a write-in candidate and 9.6% chose to not vote.

“Last week I would have said – and did – that Roy Moore is in the ‘catbird seat’ to be in a runoff. That was based on his February 2019 image. President Trump recently turning on Roy Moore has caused significant damage to Moore’s standing with Republican voters to the point Moore is unelectable,” Buchanan concluded.

You can view the survey summary here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Scientists warn Alabamians of yellow jacket super nests

Scientists are cautioning Alabamians to be on the lookout for yellow jacket super nests.

Researchers say milder winters combined with an abundant food supply allow some colonies to survive later in the year and grow to the size of a Volkswagen Beetle.

Charles Ray, an entomologist working with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, says the state may see large numbers of the giant nests this year.

Two nests have already been confirmed, a month sooner than when the first nest was spotted in 2006.

During that year, the state had 90 of the nests, which can contain more than 15,000 of the stinging insects.

Experts say removal of the colonies is a task that should be reserved for licensed commercial pest control operators.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2018)

