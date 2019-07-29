Wind Creek Hospitality donates $25,000 to Birmingham’s Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center

Thanks to a $25,000 donation from Wind Creek Hospitality (WCH), Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center (FORGE) and its clients are not fighting alone.

FORGE was established in 2016 as a unique partnership between the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Health, Grandview Medical Center, UAB Medicine and St. Vincent’s Health System. The FORGE mission is to provide breast cancer survivors and co-survivors with supportive services from the day of diagnosis onwards. Services include mentorship, advocacy, education, counseling and individualized action plans.

On Thursday, WCH formally presented FORGE with a check at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, which FORGE partners with to offer gardening lifestyle classes, to help advance the center’s mission. FORGE staff, volunteers and breast cancer survivors were present to share their stories and answer questions about how the donation will be used.

WCH Director of Public Relations Magi Williams said in a statement, “FORGE’s care of and concern for local fighters and survivors is inspiring. We are excited to create opportunities for them to grow and succeed.”

She said this is indicative of WCH’s philanthropic goals.

“Wind Creek is fortunate to be able to give back in our communities; we are looking for local groups who truly go above and beyond in unique or highly impactful ways,” Williams explained.

FORGE Director Dr. Caroline McClain advised that WCH’s donation was much appreciated.

“This donation will go directly to serving local survivors who otherwise may not have access to care or vital services that impact their treatment outcomes and lifelong well-being,” she outlined. “Wind Creek’s donation gives FORGE the opportunity to reach more individuals across our region and to walk alongside them throughout their journey.”

McClain, a co-survivor, concluded, “FORGE provides exactly what is needed, when it is needed and how it is needed. Cancer affects not only the individual, but also their loved ones and community; FORGE is here for each of their unique needs, challenges and victories.”

Wind Creek Hospitality is the gaming authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn