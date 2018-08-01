Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Election latest: State parties certify candidates to Secretary of State’s office 3 hours ago / News
Approval for Attorney General Sessions has tanked amid Trump’s attacks, poll suggests 3 hours ago / News
Low voter turnout in Republican Primary Runoff for Bullock County 3 hours ago / News
Why do we hate the media? This isn’t hard to figure out 5 hours ago / Analysis
Mitch McConnell praises Sen. Richard Shelby for his leadership in appropriations process 6 hours ago / News
Birmingham student is one of five National Student Poets 7 hours ago / News
Georgia high court justice headed to federal appeals court for AL, GA and FL. 8 hours ago / News
WATCH: Anti-gun protesters gather at the Alabama State House 8 hours ago / News
Montgomery man charged with soliciting a young girl online 10 hours ago / News
Before the City of Mobile gives the University of South Alabama $10 million for a stadium, a few questions… 11 hours ago / Opinion
7 Things: No collusion in Manafort trial, President Trump continues to say collusion is not a crime — but the media lies about that, Alabama Democrat Walt Maddox’s pro-gun ploy blows up, and more … 12 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama woman locked out of car gets locked up instead 12 hours ago / News
Inmate sentenced to seven more years for trying to run over guard with truck 13 hours ago / News
Putin didn’t influence my vote, Hillary did 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama public schools ranked nation’s 44th best, according to new study 1 day ago / News
Walt Maddox won’t try to end the Second Amendment — unless he has a good reason 1 day ago / Opinion
Athens mans commits double murder and suicide 1 day ago / News
University of Alabama receives largest donation in school history 1 day ago / News
Rep. Bradley Byrne: Report from the world’s largest naval exercise 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama Republicans lead by double digits in statewide races, new poll finds 1 day ago / News
5 hours ago

Why do we hate the media? This isn’t hard to figure out

The media’s obsession with the term “gaslighting” in relation to President Donald Trump’s less than truthful statements and projections is rather amusing. But, what is often missed is that the folks in the media are actively “gaslighting” the American public about the fear the media feels.

The main perpetrator of this nonsense is none other than CNN’s Jim Acosta who vacillates between being an ultra-aggressive in media scrums and whining on Twitter that the American people don’t appreciate him enough and telling us he is scared.

The anger these Americans feel towards the press is completely justified.

The coverage of last night’s rally is either infuriatingly bad or open dishonest:

It’s like they have no ability to understand what is being said; it has to be intentional.


Oh.

The idea that the president makes them fearful for their lives is laughable. They go on television and rip this president daily. 90-plus percent of the media’s coverage is outright negative.

On the other hand, the press has implied for almost two years that the current president of the United States is a foreign asset, or at least colluded with the Russian government, and is attempting to steal the presidency. This same media has alleged that Republican-led efforts to repeal ObamaCare, cut taxes, end net neutrality, resist gun control laws and curb illegal immigration all come from evil and vile places and must be stopped. Their rhetoric and the platforms they provide to the “Resistance,” with little pushback, has actually led to deadly violence on a baseball field in Virginia.

They are whining about people yelling at them.

The First Amendment does not only include the part about the free press.

President Trump has the First Amendment right to slam the media and the American people have a right to tell CNN that they suck. The media needs to stop pretending they are under-siege because Trump says mean things about them.

Stop playing the victim.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

3 hours ago

Election latest: State parties certify candidates to Secretary of State’s office

Staff members from both the Alabama Republican Party and the Alabama Democratic Party reported to the office of Secretary of State on Wednesday to certify and file the names of their candidates nominated in either the June 5 primary or the July 17 runoff.

State law directs state party executive committees to certify with the Secretary by the third Wednesday following the primary runoff and county executive committees to certify candidates running for county offices with the probate judge by the same deadline.

Certified candidates will be officially announced by Secretary of State John Merrill in the coming weeks and placed on ballots for November’s election.

The general election is November 6.

1

Show less
3 hours ago

Approval for Attorney General Sessions has tanked amid Trump’s attacks, poll suggests

Once so popular that he ran unopposed for re-election to the Senate in both the Republican primary and in the general election, Attorney General Jeff Sessions now finds himself under fire from all sides.

Democrats across the country never much cared for him, and now Republicans hold him in low standing, as well.

A Morning Consult/Politico poll published Wednesday suggests that only 18 percent of registered voters have a “very” or “somewhat” favorable view of Sessions, while 45 percent view him somewhat or very unfavorably.

The attorney general’s numbers are horrid among Democrats (11 percent favorable) and independents (15 percent). But Republican voters do not view him that favorably, either. Among Republicans, 31 percent have a positive opinion of Sessions, while a plurality — 33 percent — view him negatively.

466
Keep reading 466 WORDS

The results show a steep erosion in support from a Morning Consult poll in July last year. Then, 38 percent said they strongly or somewhat approved of the job Sessions was doing as attorney general, compared to 32 percent who disapproved. Among Republicans, Sessions enjoyed a 58 percent approval rating.

Alabama political experts said they believe the survey results reflect the steady stream of criticism that President Donald Trump has hurled at Sessions over his decision to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The attorney general handed off responsibility for the probe to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein after concluding that his role on the president’s campaign posed a conflict of interest.

William Stewart, a political scientist at the University of Alabama, said he is not surprised by the poll results.

“I can imagine, because the president hasn’t spoken very favorably about his attorney general,” he said.

The poll came out on the same day that Trump again called him out on Twitter, this time voicing his opinion that Sessions should end the “Witch Hunt” probe led by Mueller.

Stewart said Sessions finds himself in a strange position, politically.

“It’s unusual,” he said. “Generally, the more unpopular someone is with the opposition party, the more popular they are with the party in power.”

Steven Taylor, the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Troy University, said he suspects Trump’s criticism of Sessions has sunk in with Republican voters.

“Democrats don’t like Sessions for a bunch of reasons,” he said.

The deteriorating relationship between Trump and Sessions has been one of the strangest stories of his presidency. Sessions was the first senator to endorse Trump. In addition to the credibility Trump gained at a time when he was trying to lock down the Republican nomination, Sessions also was the source of key staffers who helped guide the campaign.

Aide Stephen Miller wrote a number of Trump’s campaign speeches, including his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention, and still works at the White House as a domestic policy adviser.

But even though Sessions has been successful in implementing Trump’s policies on issues ranging from illegal immigration to law and order, Trump clearly has had a tough time overcoming his frustration over the appointment of independent counsel Robert Mueller.

From time to time, Trump publicly vents that frustration at Sessions, who largely ignores it.

Sometimes, Stewart said, Sessions must regret his decision to take the job.

The poll did not break down the results by state, so it is impossible to know how the people who elected Sessions five times to statewide office feel about him now.

“I would think Sessions would fare better here in Alabama, even though he has not enjoyed the constant favor of his president,” Stewart said.

@BrendanKKirby is a senior political reporter at LifeZette and author of “Wicked Mobile.”

 

Show less
3 hours ago

Low voter turnout in Republican Primary Runoff for Bullock County

While voter turnout was low in last month’s Primary Runoff election, Bullock County had extremely low numbers with only 208 ballots being cast in the Republican Primary, says a report by Union Springs Herald.

One precinct, Guerryton, failed to have a single voter cast a ballot, which is seemingly unheard of, especially for a Republican Primary Runoff in Alabama.

Population estimates for July 1, 2017 show Bullock County, Alabama, with a total population of 10,309 people. That’s a 5.5 percent difference from April 2010, where the estimated total population was 10,911.

292
Keep reading 292 WORDS

Total ballots cast in the Bullock County precincts were: Midway – 3, Three Notch – 5, Guerryton – 0, Peachburg – 8, Union Springs Armory – 45, Aberfoil – 7, Sardis – 3, Indian Creek – 6, Perote – 19, Corinth – 7, Inverness – 10, Fitzpatrick – 40, Thompson – 7, Cornerstone – 10, Post Oak – 25, and Absentee – 13

Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum said, “One of the precincts, Guerryton, did not have anyone to vote at all. It was a very light turnout. The general election is November 6, 2018. There was 272 votes cast in the Republican primary on June 5. There was no run-off in last Tuesday’s Bullock County election for any local or statewide democratic candidate. None of the local democratic candidates have opposition in the general election.”

In the 2016 Presidential Election, Hillary Clinton received 75.1 percent of the Bullock County vote, while Donald Trump only received 24.2 percent, proving the county is largely compromised of Democrat voters.

The Alabama Senate 2017 special election between Roy Moore and Doug Jones also provides evidence that Bullock County is largely represented by Democrats. Jones received 80.4 percent of the county vote while Moore only received 19.4.

Bullock County faced scrutiny last December after sample ballots marked for Democratic candidate Doug Jones were found in the Bullock County Probate Judge Office.

After being made aware that marked sample ballots were found around his office, Tatum said, via Alabama News, “We have a high volume of traffic throughout the day in this office because it’s a public office and people tend to leave different fliers and we try to police that as best we can.”

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

Show less
6 hours ago

Mitch McConnell praises Sen. Richard Shelby for his leadership in appropriations process

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell praised Sen. Richard Shelby on Wednesday for his extraordinary leadership of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“As he took the reins of the Appropriations Committee, he made it clear that, working with Senator Leahy, regular order would be the name of the game,” Leader McConnell said on the Senate floor.

Under Shelby’s leadership and through agreement with the committee’s Democrat ranking member, Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the committee passed all twelve major government spending bills by July 4, faster than any year since 1988.

130
Keep reading 130 WORDS

“He set his sights on restoring the kind of collaborative process that has historically made our institution so unique,” McConnell said of Shelby. “As we all know, that’s a little bit easier said than actually done.”

McConnell also gave Shelby a shoutout for casting his 10,000th vote on the Senate floor earlier this year.

“Like so many of his accomplishments, that landmark seemed to slip past without a whole lot of fuss,” McConnell said. “But — what a remarkable milepost in a very distinguished career.”

The full Senate passed four more appropriations bills on Wednesday, funding Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies; Financial Services and General Government; Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies; and Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies.

All four bills were passed through committee with unanimous support.

Show less
7 hours ago

Birmingham student is one of five National Student Poets

Five teenagers have been selected National Student Poets, a program that will have them serve as ambassadors at everything from literary readings to community service.

Daniel Blokh of Birmingham, Alabama, was named one of the five. The other students cited Wednesday were Darius Atefat-Peckham of Interlochen, Michigan, Ariana Smith of Las Vegas, Nevada, Alexandra Contreras-Montesano from Burlington, Vermont, and Heather Laurel Jensen of Mesa, Arizona.

210
Keep reading 210 WORDS

National Student Poets, founded in 2011, is administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the nonprofit Alliance for Young Artists & Writers. Each poet will receive a $5,000 “academic award.”

Applicants were 10th and 11th graders who had received top honors in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

“Throughout the year, the poets will serve as literary ambassadors and will share their passion for poetry and the literary arts with their communities and at libraries and museums throughout their regions,” the program’s coordinators announced Wednesday.

“This will be done through service projects, workshops, and public readings.”

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden will help preside over an Aug. 30 ceremony with the poets at the Library of Congress. The students, chosen from thousands of applicants, also will meet privately with U.S. poet laureate Tracy K. Smith.

“The National Student Poets are representatives of language at its best: seeking discovery, forging new modes of meaning, singing the particular music of this very moment,” Smith said in a statement.

“They remind us how much poetry continues to matter, and how much we need what poetry fosters, which is care, belief, courage and empathy.”
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less