White House highlights Ivey, Marsh support of ‘phase one’ trade agreement with China

“One of the things I try to do because I do care about the future of the country,” he said. “I’m looking for folks who model my brand of conservatism, and are very consistent with Donald Trump, as we were just talking about — Donald Trump’s brand of conservatism: someone who is strong on national security, but someone who is reasonable. Not someone who is a neo-conservative. Someone who wants America to be strong but doesn’t want to jump at the first thing with a hair-trigger. That’s Bill Hightower.”

“Someone who is not just for family values but to me, the thing that always gets me to commit to a candidate is someone who has proven it in their life’s work,” Santorum continued. “And Bill has unlike most people has led on issues in the legislature on the issue of abortion, which to me is a very very important thing. It shows the person that not just has these convictions but the courage of your convictions to be a leader. That, to me, is a whole separate issue.”

According to the Pennsylvania Republican, now a cable news commentator, Hightower’s candidacy also reflects that of his and President Donald Trump.

“Obviously, the whole blue-collar conservatism — I mean, like me, and I think like Donald Trump — we’re free traders, but at the same time, you know, I think we want to make sure our workers are being treated fairly,” he said. “I know he shares my and Donald Trump’s point of view on the issue of China and making sure we do our best to deal with the unfair trading situation China has created over the last 30 years.”

“He’s the kind of guy on all the issues lines up, and that’s why I get involved in races like that,” Santorum added on Hightower.

When asked by Sullivan what sets Hightower apart from the other four candidates, given they seemingly agree on policy, Santorum cited a personal relationship with Hightower and a strong pro-life stance on the abortion issue.

“There’s a variety of different things,” he said. “Number one, I know Bill, and that helps. The fact that I’ve known him for a few years and had the chance to get to know him a little bit outside of politics. Number two, again that track record to me, is very important — the track record on the pro-life issues. We’re headed up to the March for Life this Friday. I know a lot of churches are preaching on that, and the centrality of that issue for me is very, very important, in knowing somebody I know who is going to be a warrior on that is an important aspect for me.”



