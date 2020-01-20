Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

54 mins ago

White House highlights Ivey, Marsh support of ‘phase one’ trade agreement with China

President Donald J. Trump on Wednesday signed the “phase one” trade agreement with China, and in the following days, the White House highlighted two prominent Alabama elected officials for supporting the big announcement.

The agreement includes a commitment from China to buy more American agricultural goods, including soybeans and pork. China has also reportedly pledged to increase its spending on all American goods by $200 billion over the next two years compared to 2017 levels. At least $40 billion of that total will be spent on U.S. farm goods, according to the administration.

The deal was praised by Alabama Farmers Federation president Jimmy Parnell and, as the White House underlined, Governor Kay Ivey (R-AL) and State Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston).

In an official release from the White House entitled, “WTAS: Support for President Donald J. Trump’s Phase One Trade Agreement With China,” the administration picked out reactions about the trade agreement signing from across the country. WTAS stands for “what they are saying.”

A tweet from Ivey was included in the compilation. She mentioned that Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield was personally on hand to witness the signing ceremony Wednesday at the White House.

Marsh was featured as saying, “This agreement is a major win for our economy and should be applauded by all Americans, regardless of political party, as a great first step in creating a more level playing field for the United States. I commend President Trump for his leadership and commitment to negotiate better trade deals which will benefit not only farmers in Alabama but across America.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Rick Santorum endorses Bill Hightower in AL-1 GOP congressional race

Former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.) on Monday announced he was supporting former State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) in March’s GOP first congressional primary.

Hightower is one of five candidates vying for the opportunity to represent the Republican Party on the November 3 general election ballot.

Santorum, who has won statewide in Alabama before, in the 2012 Republican presidential primary, made his announcement on Mobile radio’s FM Talk 106.5 during an interview with Sean Sullivan.

“One of the things I try to do because I do care about the future of the country,” he said. “I’m looking for folks who model my brand of conservatism, and are very consistent with Donald Trump, as we were just talking about — Donald Trump’s brand of conservatism: someone who is strong on national security, but someone who is reasonable. Not someone who is a neo-conservative. Someone who wants America to be strong but doesn’t want to jump at the first thing with a hair-trigger. That’s Bill Hightower.”

“Someone who is not just for family values but to me, the thing that always gets me to commit to a candidate is someone who has proven it in their life’s work,” Santorum continued. “And Bill has unlike most people has led on issues in the legislature on the issue of abortion, which to me is a very very important thing. It shows the person that not just has these convictions but the courage of your convictions to be a leader. That, to me, is a whole separate issue.”

According to the Pennsylvania Republican, now a cable news commentator, Hightower’s candidacy also reflects that of his and President Donald Trump.

“Obviously, the whole blue-collar conservatism — I mean, like me, and I think like Donald Trump — we’re free traders, but at the same time, you know, I think we want to make sure our workers are being treated fairly,” he said. “I know he shares my and Donald Trump’s point of view on the issue of China and making sure we do our best to deal with the unfair trading situation China has created over the last 30 years.”

“He’s the kind of guy on all the issues lines up, and that’s why I get involved in races like that,” Santorum added on Hightower.

When asked by Sullivan what sets Hightower apart from the other four candidates, given they seemingly agree on policy, Santorum cited a personal relationship with Hightower and a strong pro-life stance on the abortion issue.

“There’s a variety of different things,” he said. “Number one, I know Bill, and that helps. The fact that I’ve known him for a few years and had the chance to get to know him a little bit outside of politics. Number two, again that track record to me, is very important — the track record on the pro-life issues. We’re headed up to the March for Life this Friday. I know a lot of churches are preaching on that, and the centrality of that issue for me is very, very important, in knowing somebody I know who is going to be a warrior on that is an important aspect for me.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

5 hours ago

AL-1 congressional candidates voice concerns over refugee resettlement costs, burdens on health care and school systems

DAPHNE — One of the hot-button issues Baldwin County residents have had to deal with in recent years is the possible resettlement of refugees at two abandoned U.S. Navy airfields in southeastern Baldwin County, one at Navy Outlying Field Wolf north of Orange Beach and the other at Navy Outlying Field Silverhill.

The issue is back as the Trump administration has put the ball in the state of Alabama’s court by allowing states to determine whether or not refugee resettlement should be permitted within the state. Although a U.S. District judge in Maryland has placed a temporary halt on the administration’s policy, Gov. Kay Ivey has been noncommittal as to whether or not she believed Alabama should be open to refugee settlements.

During a debate between the five declared Republican U.S. congressional hopefuls for Alabama’s first congressional district hosted by the Baldwin County Republican Party on Saturday, each of the candidates gave their views on whether or not Ivey should open the state to allow for refugee settlement.

Former State Sen. Bill Hightower

“We had this issue before with Obama,” Hightower said. “He forced it on us to take the children of illegal immigrants into our area. It created a tremendous burden. The governor has a right to say whatever she wants to on that. What I appreciate about this issue is it is a state’s right issue, and we need to decide what we want. I’ve talked to ministers about whether they want to see this, and they have total confidence in the Gospel of telling these people about a changed life, and they become normalized citizens.”

U.S. Army veteran John Castorani

“We can’t afford it,” Castorani replied. “Look at our education system, dead last [nationally]. We’re a joke. If you go anywhere in the country, we’re the laughing stock of America. If I had a dollar for every time I was in D.C. while working for the agency and someone laughed at me from being from Alabama, I wouldn’t have to fundraise. They google our education system and laugh.  So no, the answer is simple. But I am for refugee resettlement into the United States. That’s what we were founded on.”

Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl

“On my desk right now is a letter from an organization who wants permission to move refugees into Mobile County,” Carl said. “It is a county issue. We on the commission get the last vote on it. The local people get a last vote on it. That’s what happened here when your senators, and your legislators and your county commissioners and all your folks stood up and stopped the refugees. I am not in favor of the refugees being moved here. Let’s deal with it at the border. Let’s deal with it at the border – not here in Mobile, not here in Baldwin County.”

State Rep. Chris Pringle

“I agree it is an issue that is a local issue,” Pringle said. “If the local people want it – that is their decision. But I’m deeply concerned about these children that are coming into our country, being dumped in our education system, and the burden it puts on our teachers, and our faculty and administrators, not speaking their foreign language. They’re not immunized. They’re bringing different diseases in this country we’ve not seen in years. It creates problems. If the local community is willing to address it and pay for, that should be a local decision.”

Restauranteur Wes Lambert

“The cost is going to be outrageous for us to support refugees coming here,” Lambert said. “It’s going to take a toll on Alabama kids and education and our health care system as well because we’re going to be paying for their health care as well. I’m against refugee resettlement as well as illegal immigration, which is what it is.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

6 hours ago

Four NFL players who played for Alabama colleges heading to Super Bowl

Former University of Alabama Crimson Tide star Reggie Ragland and former University of West Alabama running back/return specialist Tyreek Hill, now a star wide receiver, of the Kansas City Chiefs and former Auburn University defensive end Dee Ford and former Samford defensive back Jaquiski Tartt of the San Francisco 49ers are heading to Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans and another Bama legend, Derrick Henry, on Sunday afternoon to win the AFC Championship. The 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers later the same day to claim the NFC Championship.

The 2020 Super Bowl will be played between Kansas City and the San Francisco on Sunday, February 2, inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Ragland, a linebacker, and Hill helped the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1970.

Wide receiver Gehrig Dieter, another former Alabama player, also wears a Kansas City jersey, albeit on the practice squad.

The ties between the state of Alabama and the upcoming Super Bowl run even deeper. Tartt is from Mobile while Ford is from Odenville and Ragland is from Huntsville.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

Watch: Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s MLK Day 2020 remarks

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed released a video featuring his remarks commemorating 2020’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The civil rights icon would have turned 91-years-old this past Wednesday. King’s legacy is honored annually on every third Monday in January.

Reed is the first black mayor in Montgomery’s history. His remarks fit into the theme he outlined in his inaugural address in recent months when Reed stressed that Alabama’s capital city is at the intersection of history and possibility.

“When your memories are bigger than your dreams, you’re in big trouble,” Reed said during his inaugural speech. “There are no chains on our imaginations.”

In his first MLK Day remarks as mayor, Reed said, “I think it’s very important for us to remember that Dr. King led a life of service. He led a life of sacrifice. He led a life and left a blueprint for all of us to follow [of] how we can impact our communities.”

“Many of us may never be called to lead,” he continued, “but all of us are called to serve. And it’s with that that we should keep in mind this important holiday. Because while many will take a day off, it should be a ‘day on’ to remind each of us what we need to do in order to achieve a ‘Beloved Community.'”

“Dr. King was many things. … Dr. King led as any of us would: with some doubt, with some questions and even [at] times with hesitation. But he kept the faith, and he made sure that throughout all of that, he persevered to achieve the goal that he believed he’d been called to lead,” the mayor commented.

Reed called on people in modern times to take up the ideals and dedication of King to move not only Montgomery forward but the entire world as well.

“To keep us on the right path, we must remember that it’s important to challenge inequality wherever it is,” Reed said. “It’s important to challenge the lack of opportunity wherever it is. It’s important for us to stand tall in the face of challenge as Dr. King did so many times.”

He added, “For us to be more King-like, as opposed to being King-lite, we have to remember that Dr. King was not perfect. Dr. King was not a person who may not have done some things differently throughout his leadership, throughout his implementation. He did not do it by himself. But Dr. King, if anything else, stood strong, stood steadfast and stood very defiant about what was important — not just for himself, not for what was just comfortable for his circle of friends but for what was right and what was just for all of humanity. Let us remember that as we try and improve our communities…”

Reed concluded by urging listeners to take up “the baton” that King left for the world.

Watch:

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

9 hours ago

Alabama Farmers Federation members hear from Trump at national ag conference

Members of the Alabama Farmers Federation were on hand Sunday at the American Farm Bureau’s (AFB) annual convention in Austin, Texas, to hear from President Donald Trump.

The Alabama Farmers Federation is the state’s largest farm organization with over 330,000 member families and is Alabama’s affiliate of the AFB.

The 2020 convention began Friday, and Alabama Farmers Federation president Jimmy Parnell proudly paraded the Yellowhammer State flag across the stage at the AFB’s opening general session.

Sunday marked Trump addressing the national agriculture group for the third consecutive year.

According to the federation’s Twitter account, the president took the stage to “sustained cheers and a standing ovation” as “God Bless the USA” played in the background. You can view a tweet thread of Trump’s remarks here.

His speech came in the wake of two monumental victories on trade policy.

The United-States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA) was approved by the U.S. Senate this past week after already having been approved by the House; this trade agreement would replace NAFTA. Additionally, Trump signed the “Phase One” trade deal with China in recent days. Both trade deals were praised by industry and agricultural groups, including the Alabama Farmers Federation.

Citing deals like those two as well as regulatory reform, Trump reportedly said, “We are winning for our farmers, and we are winning like never before.”

The president also was said to have received a standing ovation for emphasizing his support of reduced estate taxes.

“The best days for America and the best days for America’s farmers and ranchers are yet to come,” Trump commented.

The Alabama Farmers Federation has endorsed Trump in his 2020 reelection bid.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

