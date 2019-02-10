‘Where is Leigh Corfman?’: Roy Moore says accuser avoiding giving ‘her testimony under oath’

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore is now alleging that Leigh Corfman is ducking being “examined under oath” because she wants him to provide her information she could use to corroborate her own claims first.

During Moore’s failed campaign against Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in 2017, Corfman accused Moore of sexually assaulting her in 1979, when she was 14 and he was a 32-year-old prosecutor in Etowah County. Moore has denied the allegations.

Corfman filed a defamation suit against him after she made the accusations, and Moore later filed a counterclaim for defamation of his own.

In the course of these court proceedings, Moore’s legal defense fund in a press release Friday said that he has “appeared for an entire day to give sworn testimony under extensive examination by Corfman‘s attorneys while Corfman has successfully avoided numerous motions to compel her testimony.”

The release further explained that these alleged delay tactics are occurring as Coffman’s attorneys try to obtain information from Moore “which she will use to substantiate her false and malicious claims.”

Per the release, Coffman’s attorneys “now refuse to allow their client to be examined under oath until Judge Moore answers specific questions regarding his home, car, and property in 1979.”

“Judge Moore by and through his attorney, Mrs. Melissa Isaak, has now filed a Motion to Dismiss Corfman’s frivolous lawsuit, for simply denying her false claims,” the release concluded. “Not only does Judge Moore have a right to deny Corfman’s claims, he also has a right to confront her in court. Where is Leigh Corfman? It’s been a year!”

Full release as follows:

“Where is Leigh Corfman?” The case of Corfman v Moore in Montgomery [C]ounty has been pending for over a year and Leigh Corfman has yet to appear before a court reporter to give her testimony under oath. On the other hand, Judge Roy Moore appeared for an entire day to give sworn testimony under extensive examination by Corfman‘s attorneys while Corfman has successfully avoided numerous motions to compel her testimony[.] Corfman’s attorneys from New York, San Francisco, Washington DC and Birmingham who represent Corfman pro bono (for free) now refuse to allow their client to be examined under oath until Judge Moore answers specific questions regarding his home, car, and property in 1979. Shortly after Corfman‘s story was printed by the Washington Post she appeared on several national television and media outlets. Before her appearances Corfman was “coached “for 6 to 8 hours by her present attorney from New York on how to respond to the media. But now in court documents she cannot recall whether or not Judge Moore lived in a mobile home or a house in 1979, whether he had a carport or a garage, or any specifics concerning his property. Judge Moore has refused to give Corfman facts which she will use to substantiate her false and malicious claims.

Every person has an absolute right to defend his or her character and reputation from false and slanderous attacks. In a strange twist of logic Judge Moore has now been sued for defamation for simply denying Corfman’s false and malicious accusations[.] Judge Moore by and through his attorney, Mrs. Melissa Isaak, has now filed a Motion to Dismiss Corfman’s frivolous lawsuit, for simply denying her false claims. Not only does Judge Moore have a right to deny Corfman’s claims, he also has a right to confront her in court. Where is Leigh Corfman? It’s been a year!

