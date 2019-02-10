Lt. Gov. Ainsworth: ‘I don’t think you should have to have a permit to carry’
During an interview with WVNN’s “Politics and Moore” that broadcasted from Saturday’s Bama Carry conference in Jasper, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth voiced his support for an effort to eliminate Alabama’s requirement to hold a permit to carry a firearm.
Ainsworth said he viewed such requirements as unconstitutional given the Second Amendment guarantees the right to bear arms.
The effort has been previously led by Sen. Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa) and will be once again in this upcoming legislative session.
“[W]e’re going to do everything we can to protect the Second Amendment and make sure that it is a right,” Ainsworth said. “You know, I think so much people view it as a privilege, and it is not. It is a right in our Constitution, and we’re going to make sure we fight for that.”
“I think one of the things certainly we’re going to look at is I don’t think you should have to have a permit to carry,” he continued. “So, I think that is something we’re going to look at this session to try to get rid of. I think if you want to be able to carry a pistol, you should be able to do that. That’s a right in the Constitution. So, certainly, I think Sen. [Gerald] Allen has had that bill before. We’re going to push that and make sure we try to get it passed.”
The lieutenant governor went on to encourage listeners to contact their legislators, especially on the State House of Representatives side, to voice their support.
“If you look at the polling on this, you talk to people across the state – overwhelmingly people in Alabama want this,” Ainsworth added. “I think the disconnect — we’ve got to make sure the citizens and the people that want this contact their legislators, especially in the House. So, we need to make sure you let your House members know why you want this, why it’s important and I think that’s how democracy works. We’ve got to make sure everyday people contact their legislators. That’s important.”
Roby: Reflecting on the president’s State of the Union and pro-life call to action
Every year, the State of the Union address provides an important opportunity for the sitting president to speak directly to Congress and the American people and offer an update on his priorities and plans to accomplish them. I recently attended President Trump’s second State of the Union address, and I was glad to hear what he had to say.
In this year’s State of the Union address, President Trump highlighted the economic success hardworking Americans are experiencing thanks to the implementation of pro-growth policies, including the historic tax reform overhaul. I was also pleased to hear more about his plans to work with Congress to secure our border, reinvigorate our badly aging infrastructure, strengthen our military, bolster our national security efforts, improve care for veterans and defend the unborn.
The last item on that list has received a lot of attention lately due to the heartbreaking news that has come out of New York and Virginia in recent weeks. If you’ve not heard, the legislature in the State of New York recently cheered loudly upon their passage of a bill that would significantly loosen restrictions on late-term abortions.
In Virginia, the Democratic Governor Ralph Northam is facing severe backlash over his support for a similar state measure. He said: “Third trimester abortions are done in cases where there may be severe deformities. … If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired.”
These comments are a horrific defense of born-alive abortions – infanticide. No matter your position on abortion generally, I hope we can all agree that if an abortion fails and a child is born alive, the child must be given the same care that any other living, breathing infant would otherwise be given.
I truly never dreamt I would see the day America would have government officials who openly support legal infanticide. It is stunning, appalling, and heartbreaking. During this challenging time for the pro-life movement in this country, I am very glad that President Trump utilized his platform during the State of the Union address to offer a call to action: We must put legal protections in place for babies who are born alive during botched abortions.
I remain unapologetically pro-life. I believe life begins at conception and am opposed to abortion at any stage. I understand that not everyone shares my views, but still, I am severely disturbed that this country now requires written legal provisions to protect a living baby. Sadly, in the aftermath of the news coming out of New York and Virginia, it is clear that this step is immediately necessary.
In the House, Republicans wasted no time in responding to the President’s demand for action. Two of my colleagues in particular, Congressman Steve Scalise from Louisiana, who is our House Minority Whip, and Congresswoman Ann Wagner of Missouri, are leading efforts to force a vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, a bill I cosponsor that would protect babies who are born alive during abortion procedures.
I cannot express how strongly I support this commonsense measure, and I cannot fathom how any person would oppose it. We must swiftly advance legal protections for these newborns and punish any doctor who allows an infant to die. I also support our Republican leadership’s efforts to quickly bring up a vote on this legislation. Every single member of Congress should be forced to vote either for or against infanticide. The American people deserve to know where each of us stands on this humanitarian issue.
The challenges we face with a divided Congress have been made abundantly clear. I was encouraged by President Trump’s remarks during his State of the Union address, and I was especially glad that he stood in strong defense of the unborn and rallied our pro-life community to action. I am eager to continue working with his administration and my colleagues in Congress to deliver results on this important issue and others. The American people and Alabama’s Second District deserve nothing less.
U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.
State Sen. Jabo Waggoner: ‘I did not endorse expanding Medicaid’
During an appearance on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” on Friday, State Sen. Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia Hills) elaborated on his call a week earlier for lawmakers in Montgomery to consider how to expand Medicaid rolls in this year’s upcoming legislative session.
In an interview that aired last Saturday, Waggoner told ABC 33/40’s Lauren Walsh the legislature needed to take “a closer look” at Medicaid expansion.
However, Waggoner explained that it was not an endorsement of that policy.
“I think it is an issue we need to talk about, look at, discuss because I fear in this state you’re going to have multiple closings in rural hospitals,” Waggoner said. “And that’s an issue that we cannot allow. And my only statement was it is something we need to look at. Our general fund budget is right at $2 billion. Seven-hundred million [dollars] of that $2 billion goes to Medicaid. Our population in Alabama is right at 4.8 million people. Over a million of those people are on Medicaid. Medicaid is a huge draw on our general fund budget. If we take on additional Medicaid, we’re talking about $168 million more.”
“I don’t know if the state can afford that,” he added. “All I’m saying is to prevent the closing of rural hospitals we need to study this. We need to take a look at it. I did not endorse expanding Medicaid. I just simply said it is something we need to study. We need to look at. We need to evaluate it. We need to decide if we’re going to allow these rural hospital closing, or are we going to try to keep them open. That’s what I’m interested in — is rural health care. And to have rural hospitals, health care — you’re going to have to have Medicaid. And right now, the $700 million that is going to Medicaid will not keep all of these rural hospitals open. That’s my concern. It’s something we need to look at and study and see if we can afford it.”
The logistics infrastructure (LI) needs are compelling, with 4.1 million miles of public roads requiring maintenance, 1.2 billion hours of annual delays for the trucking industry, a 17-fold increase in annual spending required to maintain railroads, and e-commerce warehouse demand growing from less than 5 percent of industrial leasing a decade ago to 20 percent today.
A horseless-carriage supply chain from the 1950s cannot support a modern e-commerce supply chain that is growing 25-30 percent per year because the age and state of Alabama’s existing infrastructure is inhibiting future economic and real estate development, forcing existing industry to relocate toward destinations that have modern LI.
“Build the Logistics Infrastructure and development will come” is not a cliché − it is transformational logistics in action. Retail, distribution and manufacturing businesses are at risk of leaving cities and states that don’t invest in LI and update aging infrastructure.
The ongoing shift toward online retail will result in fewer physical stores, with the tradeoff being will be many new fulfillment centers and warehouses aligned with new LI. Statistics show e-commerce fulfillment centers will displace one-third of America’s 1,100 malls in a few years.
The development metrics by the major commercial real estate brokerages suggest a boom is ahead for new industrial warehouse development due to e-commerce. Demand still exceeds supply resulting in another 800,000 to 1 billion square feet of new development across the U.S. over the next three years.
Margins for online-shop-and-deliver do not beat shop-and-take-home, but retailers will not reverse course, instead doubling down on technology and LI to get the margins right.
Reliance on the federal government to fund LI for port projects, rail, intermodal or needed supply chain components is too lottery-like a strategy to fund our economy’s circulation system. Of the billions of dollars available annually to fund our ports and inland waterways via the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund, only 10 percent of yearly balances are distributed to ports.
The time has come to rank our North American ports based on a more dynamic method than the current single variable of 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container count. A model that calibrates factors like port depth, Class I rail connectivity, number of PPMX Gantry Cranes, usage by shipping alliances, and the like should be used.
ACRE is releasing the report as a resource for officials to consider as they will likely take up an infrastructure funding bill in the Legislature in this year’s session, which begins next month.
The report doesn’t go into funding methods or taxation, but only points out the needs that exists. Unlike past reports that focused on road and bridge construction and maintenance, this report looks at overall logistics infrastructure, bringing into account railways, the Alabama State Port Authority and more.
“When we debate this next year about what do we do with logistics infrastructure, there is something in it for everybody,” Conway said. “It’s not just certain locations and certain communities are going to benefit from a new road or a bridge. Everyone has a stake in it.”
“This is such a major topic for Alabama for us to maintain our economic competitiveness, but in the future, we’ve got to be competitive with our sister Southeastern states, many of whom have already addressed this issue,” Page told Alabama NewsCenter in August. “We think it’s imperative in the 2019 legislative session that we finally address this issue for the first time since 1992.”
“We’ve had great success in bringing great companies into the state,” Canfield told Alabama NewsCenter after addressing the Economic Development Association of Alabama. “That, in turn, means that there’s an awful lot of products and goods and supplies and raw materials that have to flow in and out of our state. We’ve got to be able to accommodate that by having the best roads and bridges we can.”
Jim Searcy, EDAA executive director, took it a step further.
“We’ve been very neglectful in the state for decades and it is starting to impact companies’ consideration of Alabama as a location,” Searcy said. “Until we can show a plan and the resources to execute that plan, then I think we are going to be at a disadvantage in the economic development process.”
‘Where is Leigh Corfman?’: Roy Moore says accuser avoiding giving ‘her testimony under oath’
Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore is now alleging that Leigh Corfman is ducking being “examined under oath” because she wants him to provide her information she could use to corroborate her own claims first.
During Moore’s failed campaign against Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in 2017, Corfman accused Moore of sexually assaulting her in 1979, when she was 14 and he was a 32-year-old prosecutor in Etowah County. Moore has denied the allegations.
Corfman filed a defamation suit against him after she made the accusations, and Moore later filed a counterclaim for defamation of his own.
In the course of these court proceedings, Moore’s legal defense fund in a press release Friday said that he has “appeared for an entire day to give sworn testimony under extensive examination by Corfman‘s attorneys while Corfman has successfully avoided numerous motions to compel her testimony.”
The release further explained that these alleged delay tactics are occurring as Coffman’s attorneys try to obtain information from Moore “which she will use to substantiate her false and malicious claims.”
Per the release, Coffman’s attorneys “now refuse to allow their client to be examined under oath until Judge Moore answers specific questions regarding his home, car, and property in 1979.”
“Judge Moore by and through his attorney, Mrs. Melissa Isaak, has now filed a Motion to Dismiss Corfman’s frivolous lawsuit, for simply denying her false claims,” the release concluded. “Not only does Judge Moore have a right to deny Corfman’s claims, he also has a right to confront her in court. Where is Leigh Corfman? It’s been a year!”
Full release as follows:
“Where is Leigh Corfman?”
The case of Corfman v Moore in Montgomery [C]ounty has been pending for over a year and Leigh Corfman has yet to appear before a court reporter to give her testimony under oath. On the other hand, Judge Roy Moore appeared for an entire day to give sworn testimony under extensive examination by Corfman‘s attorneys while Corfman has successfully avoided numerous motions to compel her testimony[.]
Corfman’s attorneys from New York, San Francisco, Washington DC and Birmingham who represent Corfman pro bono (for free) now refuse to allow their client to be examined under oath until Judge Moore answers specific questions regarding his home, car, and property in 1979.
Shortly after Corfman‘s story was printed by the Washington Post she appeared on several national television and media outlets. Before her appearances Corfman was “coached “for 6 to 8 hours by her present attorney from New York on how to respond to the media. But now in court documents she cannot recall whether or not Judge Moore lived in a mobile home or a house in 1979, whether he had a carport or a garage, or any specifics concerning his property.
Judge Moore has refused to give Corfman facts which she will use to substantiate her false and malicious claims.
Every person has an absolute right to defend his or her character and reputation from false and slanderous attacks. In a strange twist of logic Judge Moore has now been sued for defamation for simply denying Corfman’s false and malicious accusations[.]
Judge Moore by and through his attorney, Mrs. Melissa Isaak, has now filed a Motion to Dismiss Corfman’s frivolous lawsuit, for simply denying her false claims.
Not only does Judge Moore have a right to deny Corfman’s claims, he also has a right to confront her in court.
WATCH: Birmingham executive recalls childhood during Alabama civil rights movement
If there was a civil rights demonstration in downtown Birmingham, you could bet that Willie Mae Buford was going to be there. That meant that her young son, Ron Buford, was also there because she made sure she brought him along.
They vividly remember the water cannons, police dogs and racial slurs hurled by former Birmingham Public Safety Commissioner Eugene “Bull” Connor and others as they gathered at Kelly Ingram Park for a peaceful demonstration against segregation. Many of the protesters were schoolchildren, including Ron Buford.