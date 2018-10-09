Subscription Preferences:

What’s realistic for Doug Jones’ political future?

After a rocky year thus far in the United States Senate, speculation is already ramping up about whether Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) will even seek re-election in 2020.

Ultimately, if President Trump decides to seek a second term of his own, all Alabama Democrats might as well stay at home when it comes to their chances at winning statewide office that election cycle. But even with a less galvanizing candidate, Mike Pence for example, at the top of the ticket, statewide Republicans in Alabama are assured of winning in a presidential election year.

While Jones would be boosted by incumbency, with fundraising strength and name recognition mainly, his time in office is now the second biggest detriment to his candidacy, just behind being a Democrat in a deep-red state. The bottom line is that Jones has a slightly above zero percent shot of winning if he runs again — which brings us to the more realistic options of what his political future could entail.

First, Alabama’s junior senator has been named as a dark horse presidential contender by prominent political prognosticator Nate Silver. That is not going to happen in a Democratic Party that is becoming more and more far-left as the earth rotates.

However, Jones does have a plausible outside chance of being a vice presidential nominee to someone like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) or Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA). The party will be seeking some type of balance (regionally and demographically), and Jones could check some boxes for working-class white voters in the Midwest and in swing states. But, again, this is a long shot. Jones is just about as boring as Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016, but Kaine’s resume and state-of-residence dwarf Jones’ appeal.

The most likely scenario in which Jones stays in a public office is if Trump loses reelection. In this circumstance, Jones could easily land himself on the shortlist to be a Democratic president’s attorney general (ironic given whose seat Jones temporarily occupies). You have to think the prosecutor of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing would be an attractive hire to be the country’s top law enforcement officer under this scenario.

Next, you have a few inevitable private sector opportunities. Jones could pull a Joyce Vance, and itch his political scratch by serving as an MSNBC talking head – they would love a former senator that they could claim as a “moderate” voice. This route would also leave Jones time to write a book, teach at a law school or maybe even go back into the practice of law in Alabama. Then again, Jones might have the D.C. bug now. He could become a lobbyist and make big money on K Street as a former senator.

With all that being said, do not discount the notion that Jones will run again irrespective of his chances of winning. From all accounts, he loves being a senator. And it is hard to give up being a member of the “World’s Greatest Country Club.”

What Jones would do well to remember is that regardless of who he runs against or if Trump is at the top of the Republican ticket or not, in a presidential election cycle, turnout is just way too high for statewide Democrats to have a legitimate chance. Especially when people associate you with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Charges dismissed after Confederate monument protests in Montgomery

Charges have been dropped against protesters who police said splashed ketchup and colored powder on statues honoring Confederate figures at the Alabama Capitol.

Jon Broadway was arrested in April after smearing ketchup at the base of the statue honoring a 19th century doctor who did surgery without anesthesia on enslaved African-American women.

Broadway used ketchup to symbolize blood while performing a skit about the doctor.

State Sen. Hank Sanders said that charges were also dismissed against 13 activists, including his wife Faya Rose Toure.

Police arrested Toure and others in June, saying they threw a colored powder at a Confederate monument.

Sanders said the Confederate symbols honor people who committed treason “in order to preserve slavery.”

Court records show criminal trespassing and tampering charges were dismissed.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

12 semifinalists named in latest Alabama Launchpad startup competition

The Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA) announced on Friday that 12 early-stage companies have advanced as semifinalists in the Alabama Launchpad Startup Competition.

Last week, a judging panel comprised of individuals representing investors, entrepreneurs and corporate stakeholders of varying experience from across Alabama selected a dozen startups to face-off in Cycle 4 of the competition.

Startups are competing in one of two tracks – “concept stage,” which is for entrepreneurs launching businesses and “seed stage,” which is comprised of businesses accelerating growth.

The semifinalists for the concept stage are:

  • AerBetic (Birmingham): has developed a non-invasive, wearable alert sensor for managing diabetes.
  • Human Detection Solution (Valley): aims to introduce a heat detection protection sensor for the manufacturing industry.
  • Jeri (Alexander City): is a care planning software for family caregivers.
  • LEVELD (Mobile): is an app-based marketplace providing individuals access to tools and equipment rentals via peer to peer transactions.
  • Satterfield Technologies (Birmingham): a medical device company offering 3D manufactured low-cost, custom-fit, user-designed knee braces.
  • SPENDiD (Birmingham): a budgeting app that provides a simplified overview of monthly expenses.

The seed stage semifinalists are:

  • Babypalooza (Birmingham): is a community for new and expectant parents, connecting them to information, resources, and products.
  • CigarClub (Mobile): is a tailored monthly subscription service of premium cigars.
  • Domestique (Birmingham): is a coffee roasting and beverage company providing high quality, ready-to-drink products.
  • Fledging (Birmingham): is a computer storage solution provider that manufacturers solid state drives (SSD) for Apple computers.
  • Morph Local (Huntsville): provides community concierge services to help individuals connect with their new city.
  • TriAltus Bioscience (Birmingham): offers services for life scientists who work with genetically engineered proteins.

Thirty-five startups from across the Yellowhammer State submitted applications to compete in this cycle of competition, with 17 meeting the criteria to be reviewed by the judges and considered to become semifinalists. On October 22, the judges will choose six finalists – three in each of the two tracks – to advance to the competition finale, which will be held on November 14 in Fort Payne. At this final event, judges will select a concept startup winner to win a $50,000 cash prize and a seed winner to receive a $100,000 cash prize.

There are four cycles per year with $150,000 in investment funding awarded per cycle. Winners were just recently named for Cycle 3 of the 2018 competition.

Funding from Alabama Launchpad helps high-growth, innovative startups launch or scale their businesses. While this funding is important, all competitors get the added benefits of access to mentors, valuable feedback to grow their businesses and connectivity to the growing network of Alabama Launchpad alumni across Alabama.

Since its inception in 2006, Alabama Launchpad has invested over $4.5 million in companies that have created more than 500 jobs and raised over $70 million in follow-on capital and revenue. Alabama Launchpad is the most active early-stage investor in Alabama, according to PitchBook, which tracks the public and private equity markets.

Alabama Launchpad is a public-private partnership made possible through support from the business community, the state’s research universities, the Alabama Research Alliance, the Alabama Department of Commerce and the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Now in its 28th year, the non-profit EDPA represents the private sector’s contribution to economic development in Alabama. EDPA is supported by more than 60 partners from across the state and works to attract, retain and grow jobs, while also encouraging innovation through its Alabama Launchpad program.

Read more about the EDPA and its important efforts here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Ivey: ‘I don’t have any problem with just a pure, plain and simple lottery’ — Says online sales tax could be ‘a larger source of funding’

Tuesday on Birmingham Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie Show,” Gov. Kay Ivey offered specifics on her position on a future lottery.

While Ivey’s opponent Democratic gubernatorial nominee Walt Maddox has made a lottery a centerpiece of his campaign, Ivey offered only tepid support and warned of possible additional forms of gambling being added to any future gambling referendum.

“The bottom line is a lottery will probably be up in the next legislative session,” she said. “I fully expect it to be introduced and by and large, most people — if it’s a pure and simple plain lottery, just a real simple sure-enough plain lottery, I think most folks would vote for that. But the catch comes when you get it in the legislature, and you start adding on.”

“‘Well, let’s make this legal and this legal,’” she continued. “Then you get other types of gambling in there – it’s sort of like making sausage. You know, if you ever get it cooked, it tastes good. While it’s getting cooked, people stack it up. So, I don’t have any problem with just a pure, plain and simple lottery, if we can get to that. But surely people will have a right to vote on it ever how it comes out.”

Ivey told co-host Matt Murphy and Andrea Lindenberg she sees the collection of an online sales tax, which went into effect in Alabama earlier this month after the Supreme Court ruled in June that states can levy an online sales tax, as a potential “larger source of funding.”

“Most folks say, ‘Oh, well it will it bring in so much money,’” she added. “I’m not so sure it’d be a windfall. Yes, more money would be beneficial. But I’m looking at a larger source of funding, such as online sales tax. I think that has the potential for being a huge growth area, especially if the state continues to enforce the law and more sales go online. I think we’ve got a real source of growth there for money.”

The incumbent Republican governor also warned against funding “essential” government services with an unstable source of funding like a lottery.

“There’s cost to running a lottery, and you’ve got to decide where the proceeds are going,” Ivey said. “There’s a principle in public policy that says never fund an essential service of government with an unstable source of funding. So, you’ve got to be careful what you do with the money.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

University of Alabama president stresses commitment to the state and its future

In a speech last week at the University of Alabama’s fall assembly, school president Stuart Bell emphasized that the university maintains an unwavering, optimistic commitment to the state’s students – even as the institution offers opportunities to enrollees from all 50 states and 78 countries.

Bell also pointed out that the university did not raise in-state tuition in 2018 and continues to enroll students from every Alabama county.

“We remain firmly committed to educating and graduating students from around the world, but especially from Alabama; as the flagship university, this is a vital part of our mission,” Bell outlined. “To underscore that commitment to students residing in Alabama, UA is offering more competitive scholarships for in-state students. And, unlike all other in-state universities, we did not raise in-state tuition this fall. We want to continue to enroll all qualified students from the state of Alabama. We want them here on our campus.”

Donor Support

UA’s president also stressed the tremendous commitment that university alumni have to support the campus, citing two recent, historic gifts that will help the Capstone charge into the future.

Bell said, “I’m sure you heard the announcement of a $26.5 million gift from Hugh F. Culverhouse, Jr. and his wife Eliza two weeks ago, which was the largest gift in the history of the University. Hugh was quoted as saying, ‘I have an obligation on myself to make sure the money produces something,’ and that he wants ‘to see this university [among] the best of all law schools.’”

He also commended the $15 million gift by Marillyn and James Hewson. Marillyn Hewson, chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin and 2018 CEO of the year, began her career with two degrees from UA.

“Just a few days ago, we announced the plans for construction of our newest Culverhouse College of Business building – named after Marillyn – we’ll have Hewson Hall. It will broaden the impact of the Culverhouse College of Business even more. Because of Marillyn and James Hewson’s philanthropy, our business students will reap the benefits and will make meaningful contributions in their future professions,” Bell explained.

2018 Freshman Class

Next, Bell praised the current class of freshmen on campus, which includes an impressive number of National Merit Scholars as well as other top-ranked students.

“We enrolled 187 new National Merit Scholars this semester, up from 134 last fall and bringing our total now to more than 600 on our campus,” Bell noted. “The average high school GPA of the incoming freshman class was 3.71, with more than one-third earning a 4.0 or higher. And, almost 40 percent of them scored 30 or higher on the ACT, which puts these students in the top 5 percent in the nation.”

Student Philanthropy

Students are not only excelling academically. They are also developing into future Alabama “legends.”

“Did you know, for example, that our UA Dance Marathon group has raised over $1 million for children needing healthcare at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham? That’s an incredible accomplishment,” Bell remarked. “It began with the dream of about 15 UA students.”

According to Bell, as he walks around campus in Tuscaloosa, he sees how the faculty and staff remain committed to UA’s strategic plan and the development of empowered and competitive minds through the many resources the university offers.

“As I look around the room, I’m reminded of our ‘Where Legends are Made’ campaign, which is about the past, present and future of the University,” Bell emphasized. “You – everyone gathered here and everyone who plays an important role on this campus – you are the legend makers. You are the designers of the impressive final products who walk across the stage in Coleman Coliseum at graduation. Now that’s a legacy.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 Things: Trump’s poll numbers, GOP chances improve during Supreme Court fight, Maddox calls pro-life legislators ‘disgusting,’ out-of-state money pours in to fight the abortion amendment and more …

7. The world is over in 12 years, according to CNN — It’s over in 22 years, according to the New York Times and they mean it this time

— The latest dire warning comes from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and requires “rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society,” or we may face irreparable harm.

— Former Vice President Al Gore, who claimed in 2006 that we only had 10 years, now says we are almost out of time, said, “Today the world’s leading scientific experts collectively reinforced what mother nature has made clear — that we need to undergo an urgent and rapid transformation to a global clean energy economy.”

6. Roy Moore is now being used against Senate and House candidates in other states

— Former Hillary Clinton vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine is running a new ad tying his Republican opponent to Moore, saying he chose to campaign for an “accused child predator” as opposed to vote on opioid assistance legislation in his capacity as chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

— The real rub here is that Kaine is attempting to depress turnout for Republican House candidates in Virginia and they think Roy Moore’s unpopularity could do that.

5. Alabama gubernatorial candidate Walt Maddox slams pro-life legislators as his lies are completely ignored by the mainstream media

— In Maddox’s TV spot, he claims to be pro-life and pro-Second Amendment in spite of endorsements from far left groups and opposition to an actual pro-life constitutional amendment. His reasoning for opposing this pro-life law is because, as he puts it, it victimizes those who disagree. He went on to call the lawmakers who proposed it “disgusting.”

— The Alabama political press has written numerous stories about Gov. Kay Ivey refusing to participate in a partisan questionnaire, but few have said a sniveling word about Maddox’s first major foray into television advertising.

4. California and New York forces are sending money to Alabama to beat a pro-life constitutional amendment

— Last week, a PAC working to defeat the amendment called “Alabama for Healthy Families” took in donations totaling $750,000 from a New York City-based Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino counties.

— The amendment those groups are opposing “would add language to the state constitution acknowledging the sanctity of unborn life and stipulating that the state constitution provides no right to abortion.” It is expected to pass easily.

3. Women are not fleeing the GOP — This won’t stop people from pretending they are

— After Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice, multiple hours of cable news have been spent lamenting the GOP’s female problem, but this problem may be overblown and/or wishful thinking because new polling shows “55 percent of women thought Judge Kavanaugh should be confirmed as long as the FBI investigation didn’t turn up anything.”

— This information isn’t shocking. It is the identical threat that the Democrats and the media were using in 2016 when they said now-President Donald Trump would doom the GOP with women and sink his chances of winning. But he eventually beat a female candidate.

2. President Donald Trump’s polling numbers look better as the Kavanaugh confirmation fight concludes

CNN’s polling indicates that Trump’s approval has jumped a good portion. Now, 40 percent approve of the job Trump is doing, which is up five points from a September poll. His disapproval decreased six points to 52 percentage points, which is an 11 point swing.

— Granted, these numbers are not great, but every point Trump picks up in approval ratings improves his chances of helping his party keep the House and Senate.

1. President Trump is being criticized for saying Judge Brett Kavanaugh was found “innocent

— The president’s swearing-in ceremony for Kavanaugh included an apology for the hell the new judge and his family were put through. Trump said, “On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure.” He added, “You, sir, under historic scrutiny, were proven innocent.”

— The fact that this is an attack line is rather amusing considering the media spent the better part of three weeks declaring he was guilty of everything from attempted rape to a series of gang rapes.

