Watergate reporter: Trump called Sessions a ‘traitor,’ ‘dumb Southerner’ who couldn’t even be a country AL lawyer
Author Bob Woodward, made famous by his Watergate reporting, claims in his upcoming book that President Donald Trump called Attorney General Jeff Sessions “a traitor,” “mentally retarded” and a “dumb Southerner” who could not “even be a one-person country lawyer down in Alabama.”
The book, entitled “Fear,” is slated to be released on September 11. In a preview, the Washington Post – where Woodward has long worked – teases shocking allegations from behind-the-scenes of the Trump administration.
Woodward’s reporting asserts that Chief of Staff John Kelly has called Trump “unhinged” and “an idiot,” adding the White House is “Crazytown.”
The book also contains especially personal and demeaning alleged comments about Sessions made by Trump.
“He’s this dumb Southerner … He couldn’t even be a one-person country lawyer down in Alabama,” Trump said of Sessions, per Woodward.
Trump also called Sessions “mentally retarded” and “a traitor,” the book claims.
Per CNBC, Woodward conducted hundreds of hours of interviews with individuals who were participants and witnesses in the conversations referenced in the book and also utilized tapped notes, contemporary diaries and government documents.
The interviews were granted on the condition of “deep background,” which, according to the author, means that while he could write what supposedly happened, Woodward could not reveal his sources.
Last week, Politico utilized unnamed “aides” to report that Sessions was close to being fired because Trump made fun of his southern accent and Alabama education. The next day, the president confirmed to Bloomberg that Sessions’ job is safe — at least until the midterm elections in November.
