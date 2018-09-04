Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on Kaepernick, Harvey Weinstein and more… 4 hours ago / Highlights
Rep. Byrne: ‘I refuse’ to allow the midterm elections to stop Congress from addressing the priorities of Americans 5 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Watergate reporter: Trump called Sessions a ‘traitor,’ ‘dumb Southerner’ who couldn’t even be a country AL lawyer 5 hours ago / News
Alabama Power prepared for Tropical Storm Gordon 5 hours ago / News
Reason No. 3,420,323 Democrats will lose in Alabama: Bringing in gun-grabbers 7 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama State Senator Phil Williams on In-N-Out to Alabama: ‘I’m serious’ — ‘We would love to have you’ 9 hours ago / News
Lockheed Martin director, aerospace leader named to Manufacture Alabama’s Board of Directors 9 hours ago / News
SCOTUS nominee’s confirmation begins, ALGOP says ‘time is now for Senator Jones to decide to either vote with Chuck Schumer or with Alabama’ 9 hours ago / News
New album spotlights ‘Muscle Shoals sound’ 10 hours ago / News
Governor Ivey declares state of emergency in Alabama 10 hours ago / News
Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor supports UNA hosting Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King 11 hours ago / News
Gordon strengthens, expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane 12 hours ago / News
The ‘Southern Silicon Valley’: Another national business publication names Birmingham as a growing tech hub 13 hours ago / News
Watch: Tua Tagovailoa’s parents pray for their son in reaction to the Bama QB starting on Saturday 13 hours ago / Faith & Culture
7 Things: McCain’s funeral and the reaction to it embarrasses America, Congressman Aderholt says shutdown could be looming over wall funding, Trump wants an attack dog instead of an AG and more … 13 hours ago / Analysis
Review: Reckon Radio’s University of Alabama ‘Machine’ podcast – Not bad, but why so serious? 15 hours ago / Analysis
American Bar Association gives its highest rating to SCOTUS nominee Kavanaugh – pressure mounts on Doug Jones to confirm 1 day ago / News
Alabama ranks second worst for driving deaths, among worst states in distracted driving 1 day ago / News
Regions Bank VP of marketing shares how even strangers can be like family in Alabama 1 day ago / Radio
Former Democratic nominee for governor says Mayor Woodfin acting not for ‘the good of Birmingham, but for the good of his political future’ 1 day ago / News
5 hours ago

Alabama Power prepared for Tropical Storm Gordon

Alabama Power is preparing for Tropical Storm Gordon as it strengthens this afternoon and heads toward the Gulf Coast. Alabama Power crews and personnel are ready to respond, if needed.

Current forecasts predict Gordon will make landfall on the central Gulf Coast overnight Tuesday. The forecasts suggest Gordon could intensify to hurricane-strength before arriving on shore in Alabama, Mississippi or Louisiana.

The storm is expected to drop between 4 and 12 inches of rain in the western Florida panhandle, southwest Alabama, central Mississippi, eastern Louisiana and into southern Arkansas.

Forecasters say southwest Alabama, including the metro Mobile area, will be affected by high winds and heavy rainfall, with the possibility of flash flooding. Downtown Mobile also faces potential flooding.

Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency at 7 a.m. Tuesday for Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe and Washington counties.

“All coastal Alabama residents need to prepare now ahead of tonight’s potential landfall near Alabama,” Ivey said. “I have directed essential state agencies to be on the ready should they be needed over the next couple of days.”

Localized flooding is possible across the southern portion of the state. Dangerous wind gusts of up to 45 mph will be an issue as the storm makes landfall. Tornadoes also are possible.

Based on current forecasts, the Mobile area will see the greatest impact from this storm in Alabama before it moves north and west on its forecasted track through Mississippi, Louisiana and toward Arkansas. Heavy rain and gusting winds could cause trees to fall.

As always, safety is a top priority for all Alabama Power. Individuals, families and businesses in the projected path of the storm should take precautionary measures and make sure they have a hurricane plan, including a fully stocked emergency supply kit. Click here for specific tips related to hurricane preparedness.

Alabama Power customers who experience storm-related outages can report them online via mobile devices at www.alabamapower.com. Customers also can call the company’s automated outage reporting line at 1-800-888-APCO (2726).

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

4 hours ago

WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on Kaepernick, Harvey Weinstein and more…

The Ford Faction’s Ford Brown breaks down the topics of the day, September 4.

The show’s “Final Thoughts” segment touches on:

– Jon Kyl to fill Arizona’s Senate seat
– Colin Kaepernick
– NBC tries to kill Harvey Weinstein story from the top down
– Weight loss breakthrough
– Nascar in trouble

Watch:

25
Keep reading 25 WORDS

Listen to the Ford Faction on Yellowhammer Radio every day from noon to 3:00 p.m. on WYDE 101.1 FM.

Show less
5 hours ago

Rep. Byrne: ‘I refuse’ to allow the midterm elections to stop Congress from addressing the priorities of Americans

The House returns to session this week after the month-long August District Work Period, and there are many important legislative items that need our attention.

August was a busy time back in Southwest Alabama listening to the people I have the honor of representing. I appreciate all those who took time to visit my office, attend a town hall meeting, or host me at their business. I look forward to taking back all I learned to Washington as we address the range of issues before us.

523
Keep reading 523 WORDS

Midterm elections for every House seat and one-third of the Senate seats will occur in November, and elections traditionally slow down legislative action in Washington. That said, there are many priorities that require our attention, and I know many of us are committed to getting the job done.

Our biggest priority is passing government funding bills for the next fiscal year. Government funding expires on September 30th each year, so Congress needs to pass funding bills by the end of this month.

The good news is that we have finally reached a bit of a breakthrough in the Senate on passing smaller individual funding bills instead of a massive omnibus bill that no one likes. We must get away from these big omnibus bills and focus on passing smaller, targeted bills one at a time.

Thanks to Alabama’s own Senator, Richard Shelby, the Senate appropriations process is actually moving forward, unlike in years past. This is a big victory as we try to fix the broken process and pass responsible government funding bills on time. I’m optimistic we can pass many of the funding bills before the end of September. This is especially important for our military as years of delayed funding has deteriorated our readiness leaving our service members without the resources they need to defend our country.

There is also a lot of talk in the House about doing “Tax Reform 2.0.” I’m sure you remember last year when Congress passed and President Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act into law. This year’s tax reform efforts will focus on making many of those tax cuts permanent to ensure taxes remain low for American families.

The House is also waiting for the Senate to act on a package of bills to address our nation’s opioid drug epidemic. The House has passed over 50 bills to help prevent and treat opioid addiction and abuse while ensuring our drug laws are effective in stopping the flow of illegal drugs. The Senate must act on these bills or pass their own. Far too many Americans are losing their lives to opioid addiction each year, and we must act to stop this alarming trend.

While the path forward is not quite as clear, I remain strongly committed to passing an immigration bill to secure our borders, allow for construction of President Trump’s border wall, crack down on so-called “sanctuary cities,” and close loopholes in our current system. Border security is national security, so I am going to keep pushing for the House to pass strong immigration reform.

At the committee level, I will continue working on the Armed Services Committee to advocate for full funding for our nation’s defense and provide critical oversight as we continue to rebuild our military. On the Education and the Workforce Committee, we remain focused on reauthorizing of the Higher Education Act and oversight hearings on Department of Labor policies.

So, despite what you might hear in the media, the remainder of 2018 will be busy for Congress. I refuse to allow the midterm elections to slow us down from our job: addressing the priorities of the American people.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

Show less
5 hours ago

Watergate reporter: Trump called Sessions a ‘traitor,’ ‘dumb Southerner’ who couldn’t even be a country AL lawyer

Author Bob Woodward, made famous by his Watergate reporting, claims in his upcoming book that President Donald Trump called Attorney General Jeff Sessions “a traitor,” “mentally retarded” and a “dumb Southerner” who could not “even be a one-person country lawyer down in Alabama.”

The book, entitled “Fear,” is slated to be released on September 11. In a preview, the Washington Post – where Woodward has long worked – teases shocking allegations from behind-the-scenes of the Trump administration.

Woodward’s reporting asserts that Chief of Staff John Kelly has called Trump “unhinged” and “an idiot,” adding the White House is “Crazytown.”

The book also contains especially personal and demeaning alleged comments about Sessions made by Trump.

152
Keep reading 152 WORDS

“He’s this dumb Southerner … He couldn’t even be a one-person country lawyer down in Alabama,” Trump said of Sessions, per Woodward.

Trump also called Sessions “mentally retarded” and “a traitor,” the book claims.

Per CNBC, Woodward conducted hundreds of hours of interviews with individuals who were participants and witnesses in the conversations referenced in the book and also utilized tapped notes, contemporary diaries and government documents.

The interviews were granted on the condition of “deep background,” which, according to the author, means that while he could write what supposedly happened, Woodward could not reveal his sources.

Last week, Politico utilized unnamed “aides” to report that Sessions was close to being fired because Trump made fun of his southern accent and Alabama education. The next day, the president confirmed to Bloomberg that Sessions’ job is safe — at least until the midterm elections in November.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
7 hours ago

Reason No. 3,420,323 Democrats will lose in Alabama: Bringing in gun-grabbers

As much as the local and national media hate it, Alabama is a red state. Even though we elected Democrat Senator Doug Jones, Alabama is still a red state.

In order for Democrats to win in Alabama, they have to convince conservative-leaning voters that it is safe to vote for Democratic candidates; you do that by running candidates who are pro-military, moderate Democrats who can convince the electorate that they are not Nancy Pelosi in surprise.

Democrats can’t win by bringing in unashamed gun-grabbers like California Congressman Eric Swalwell.

Rep. Swalwell is the same Congressman who suggested not only banning assault weapons, but wrote a USA Today column with a headline that implores we “Ban assault weapons, buy them back, go after resisters.”

178
Keep reading 178 WORDS

“[W]e should ban possession of military-style semiautomatic assault weapons, we should buy back such weapons from all who choose to abide by the law, and we should criminally prosecute any who choose to defy it by keeping their weapons,” Swalwell stated.

For clarity, the Congressman is advocating that we use law enforcement to track down and punish “resisters,” which is a gun-grab if there ever was one. This foolish proposal would be bloody and costly.

This terrible idea would cost $15 billion dollars, but Swalwell says we can afford it.

Does candidate Joffrion agree with these views? If not, what exactly is Swalwell known for, his regular hits on CNN inferring the president is a Russian asset?

Joffrion also employs the former AL.com columnist Clete Wetli, who was writing for them without disclosing he was a paid campaign employee. One of Wetli’s recent columns included the admission that “some of your guns have got to go.”

I’m not sure surrounding himself with all of these gun-grabbing liberals is a smart electoral strategy in Alabama, but give Joffrion credit for being consistent and honest about his anti-Second Amendment views.

Show less
9 hours ago

Alabama State Senator Phil Williams on In-N-Out to Alabama: ‘I’m serious’ — ‘We would love to have you’

As In-N-Out continues to face backlash from Democrats after giving money to the Republican Party, Alabama State Senator Phil Williams doubled down on his invitation to the burger chain to the Yellowhammer State during a Tuesday morning appearance on “Fox & Friends,” saying he is “serious.”

Sen. Williams touted Alabama’s current economic success and unemployment numbers, saying, “Alabama is sitting right now poised as one of the best business climates in the entire nation. And we are sitting at record low unemployment, 3.7 percent earlier this year.”

Watch:

129
Keep reading 129 WORDS

“[Alabama is] one of the greatest states in the nation to move to, so I am serious when I say ‘Hey, In-N-Out Burger, we would love to have you in Alabama,’” he later stated.

In-N-Out drew immense criticism from Democrats after it was revealed the burger chain had donated $25,000 to the California Republican Party.

After hearing the news, California Democratic Party Chair Eric Bauman sent out a tweet calling for a boycott against the restaurants.

Bauman has since walked back on his statement, saying, “There is no boycott. I out one tweet out at 10:30 at night and it turned into a whole thing. We’ve raised so much money in small donations as a result of that one tweet.”

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

Show less