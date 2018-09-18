Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on the Kavanaugh showdown, the Emmys and more… 6 hours ago / Highlights
Kay Ivey receives endorsement from state’s small business association 7 hours ago / News
Speaker Mac McCutcheon: Ivey ‘doesn’t really need to debate’ Maddox 8 hours ago / News
Animals driven to Alabama in a school bus after being saved from Hurricane Florence 8 hours ago / News
Dem state senator’s son arrested on domestic violence charge 8 hours ago / News
Walt Maddox finally has a plan for Medicaid expansion and it’s pretty bad 9 hours ago / Opinion
Huntsville City Council candidate’s ties to Bernie Sanders revealed in ad — ‘Few things are scarier than socialism’ 10 hours ago / News
Maddox kicks off bus tour in Alabama governor’s race 12 hours ago / News
Federal lawyers say 14-year-old oil leak is getting worse in Gulf of Mexico 13 hours ago / News
Alabama Ethics Commission director responds to Secretary of State Merrill’s op-ed criticizing their ‘ethical political leadership’ 14 hours ago / News
Steve Marshall partners with White House to recognize ICE & border patrol agents 14 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama lawmakers celebrate Decatur-based ULA’s latest rocket launch 14 hours ago / News
UAB archaeologist leads expedition to discover 800 Egyptian tombs 15 hours ago / News
Maddox against constitutional amendment ‘acknowledging the sanctity of unborn life’ 15 hours ago / News
7 Things: Kavanaugh confirmation drama continues, Maddox still has no clue how to pay for his Medicaid expansion, Trump declassifies information related to Russia investigation and more … 16 hours ago / Analysis
Rep Byrne: Setting our funding priorities 17 hours ago / Guest Opinion
High school RTW program sets pathway for AlabamaWorks! Success Plus 18 hours ago / Sponsored
WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on ‘In God We Trust’ in Cullman County Schools, Brett Kavanaugh allegations and more… 1 day ago / Highlights
Byrne introduces legislation to enhance school safety 1 day ago / News
Alabama is to blame for Brett Kavanaugh getting Roy Moore’d 1 day ago / Opinion
6 hours ago

WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on the Kavanaugh showdown, the Emmys and more…

Ford Brown of “The Ford Faction” breaks down the topics of the day, September 18.

The show’s “Final Thoughts” segment touches on:

— Kavanaugh allegations turning into a showdown
— Emmys scoring an all-time low rating
— Post-Hurricane Florence
— Concerned parent

WATCH:

Listen to the Ford Faction on Yellowhammer Radio every day from noon to 3:00 p.m. on WYDE 101.1 FM.

7 hours ago

Kay Ivey receives endorsement from state’s small business association

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Alabama Political Action Committee has endorsed Gov. Kay Ivey in the November 6 gubernatorial election.

NFIB is the nation’s leading small-business association and is considered “the voice” of small business owners and employees.

NFIB’s Alabama state director Rosemary Elebash announced the endorsement Tuesday at a press conference at Southern Distributor/Auto Electric and Carburetor Company – an NFIB member business located in Birmingham.

The organization’s endorsement is based on Ivey’s record and staunch position on small-business issues.

“Kay Ivey is the clear choice for Alabama’s small businesses,” Elebash emphasized in a statement.

419
Keep reading 419 WORDS

“Kay Ivey is a strong leader who understands the challenges facing Alabama’s job creators. She opposes higher taxes and burdensome rules and regulations that would make it harder for small businesses to succeed and create jobs. This spring, she signed legislation prohibiting cities from requiring companies to purchase a municipal business license before driving through their jurisdictions for work purposes,” Elebash added.

She continued, “Since taking office a little over a year ago, Governor Ivey has announced more than 15,500 new jobs and more than $8 billion in capital investment, creating exciting new opportunities for all kinds of small businesses. Under her leadership, our pro-business climate has received national recognition from the likes of the influential Business Facilities magazine, and Alabama’s employment rate is the highest it’s ever been.”

Recently, Alabama ranked atop “Global Trade” magazine’s 2018 list of the best states for manufacturing in the nation, which came one month after “Business Facilities,” an economic development focused publication, named the Yellowhammer State as the best in a business-climate ranking.

Governor Ivey was proud to receive the important endorsement and reaffirmed her strong pro-jobs stance.

“As Governor, I have made it my job to create a strong environment for job creation,” Ivey said in a release. “That’s why I’ve worked closely with the NFIB and the state Legislature, signing the largest tax cut in a decade and eliminating unnecessary regulations that make it more difficult and more expensive to do business. Being endorsed for Governor by Alabama’s small businesses is truly an honor. I am grateful for their trust, support and everything they do to keep Alabama working!”

The endorsement puts the considerable grassroots support of Alabama’s small businesses behind Ivey’s campaign. Small-business owners and their employees vote in high numbers and are known for recruiting friends, family members and acquaintances to vote, per the NFIB.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
8 hours ago

Speaker Mac McCutcheon: Ivey ‘doesn’t really need to debate’ Maddox

As the gubernatorial election for the state of Alabama draws near, Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) weighed in on Republican Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision to not debate her Democratic challenger Walt Maddox, despite the Tuscaloosa mayor’s pleas.

McCutcheon said Ivey, who chose to not debate any of her three Republican challengers before the primary, “doesn’t really need to debate” her Democratic challenger for the November 6 election.

“When it comes to debates, in a campaign, every campaign is different,” McCutcheon told WHNT. “The candidates of those campaigns, they need to look at the polling, they need to look at the issues, they need to look at the opportunity they have.”

116
Keep reading 116 WORDS

“I think from the polling numbers that we’re running in all of our legislative districts Gov. Ivey is polling very high, she’s got a lot of support,” he added. “Governor Ivey is in a position right now where doesn’t really need to debate Mayor Maddox.”

Speaker McCutcheon said debates often do not provide detailed responses. He insisted that voters can find answers to their questions without a debate.

“If they’re listening to social media, if they’re looking at her job performance, if they’re looking at the issues and really digging deep into the issues, I think the answers are there for the public,” said McCutcheon.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

Show less
8 hours ago

Animals driven to Alabama in a school bus after being saved from Hurricane Florence

In the story of “Noah’s Ark except it’s a school bus,” The Washington Post detailed how a truck driver saved more than 60 animals from Hurricane Florence and drove them to Alabama.

The man who rescued the animals, Tony Alsup, has been back and forth between the South Carolina coast and Alabama in the last week, shuttling 53 dogs and 11 cats to safety from endangered animal shelters.

Running on very little sleep and fueled by Waffle House pitstops, the 51-year-old trucker from Tennessee is being hailed as a savior for the otherwise defenseless animals, many of whom would have been put down by the shelters facing the then-approaching hurricane. Now, in the aftermath of Florence, he continues to search for pets in need of rescuing.

“I’m like, look, these are lives too,” Alsup told The Washington Post during a Waffle House stop.

241
Keep reading 241 WORDS

He continued, “Animals — especially shelter pets — they always have to take the back seat of the bus. But I’ll give them their own bus. If I have to I’ll pay for all the fuel, or even a boat, to get these dogs out of there.”

Alsup, who wants to open his own animal shelter one day, has been rescuing shelter pets from floodwaters with his bus since Hurricane Harvey ravaged the Texas coast in 2017. When he saw on the news how so many animal shelters had become overcrowded with lost or rescued animals, Alsup figured he could help by transporting animals to vacant shelters.

Yet, he knew he could not put them in a semitrailer.

“I thought, well what can I do?” Alsup explained. “I’ll just go buy a bus.”

Since then, he has helped with rescue efforts during hurricanes Irma and Maria and, now, Florence.

Once Alsup loads the animals in his bus, he drives them to Foley in Baldwin County. There, his friend, Angela Eib-Maddux, has opened her privately run dog shelter to the new arrivals. She gives them baths and fluffy blankets and “spa treatment,” Alsup said, until they can find enough shelters or foster homes to take the animals.

As of Monday, Alsup had managed to find a permanent home or new shelter for every animal he rescued.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
8 hours ago

Dem state senator’s son arrested on domestic violence charge

Akil Michael Figures, son of Alabama state Senator Vivian Davis Figures (D-Mobile), has been arrested on a domestic violence charge, per Fox 10.

The 36-year-old Figures was reportedly charged with third-degree domestic violence (menacing), and this is by no means his first run in with the law in Alabama. He has an extensive rap sheet, including drug charges, giving false information and various traffic offenses.

In June, Figures made headlines when he was shot in the leg in Foley. Authorities then said a man shot Figures twice in the leg at a home in the Baldwin County city.

On Tuesday morning, he was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail just after midnight and then released on bail a short time later.

185
Keep reading 185 WORDS

Additional court records show that a woman, who Figures previously dated, filed near the end of August for protection from the alleged abuse. She was granted this protection until February. Figures has denied the abuse claims and asked for a hearing on the request for protection.

Per the Lagniappe in Mobile, Figures pleaded guilty in 2006 to a single charge of “possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine” after federal prosecutors agreed to a deal dropping a similar charge related to the distribution of ecstasy.

After being sentenced to five years in jail and eight years of probation for that distribution plea, lawyers representing Figures in 2016 asked for probation period to be cut in half, saying the man had kept an “unblemished” record and “regained the trust and confidence of his family.”

The attorneys’ request in 2016 did stipulate that Figures had received a “technical infraction” of his probation “for sending a text message after being ordered to refrain from any further communication with a woman with whom he had a relationship.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
9 hours ago

Walt Maddox finally has a plan for Medicaid expansion and it’s pretty bad

Alabama Democrats love bad ideas.

They also have no clue how to pay for these terrible ideas, even though some have tried to figure it out, bless their hearts.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Walt Maddox has been pushing the media-friendly idea that if we would just expand Medicaid, all would be well.  Unfortunately, he knows almost nothing about the program.

336
Keep reading 336 WORDS

As Yellowhammer News exposed yesterday, Talk 99.5’s Matt Murphy embarrassed Maddox on the issue:

MADDOX: There are 33 states that have gone along with the expansion of Medicaid. There are six more that are considering it.

MURPHY: You know how much the state budget for Medicaid is right now?

MADDOX: Not offhand —

MURPHY: It’s about a quarter, a quarter of the total budget. Twenty-four percent of the total budget is Medicare and that is expected to over the next decade go up to as much as 35 percent of the total state budget and I’m wondering how we stop that.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, he also has no idea how to pay for the program.

MADDOX: You take a combination of taxing the existing gambling that is here and sports gambling. And that will be what you put in your general fund as your offset to it.

The problem is this doesn’t even come close to actually covering the cost of his idea.

If he is capable of getting the legislature to allow existing gambling to be taxed, liberal columnist Josh Moon speculates it would only bring in $15 million.

If he is capable of getting the legislature to pass a sports gambling bill, we can look to Mississippi and see that they are projecting that they will collect $30 million in taxes. Granted, Mississippi is about 60 percent of the size of Alabama, so if we play with the math that puts Alabama at about $50 million a year in revenue.

Play with the math any way you want, but the guy proposing these measures is clearly out of his depth. Clearly, Maddox has no real clue what the numbers are and we still aren’t anywhere near the $150-$200 million that he acknowledges his proposal will cost.

This remains a media favorite talking point with no substance. It’s time for Walt Maddox and his campaign to figure out how to pay for his proposal.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less