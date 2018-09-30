VIDEO: Kavanaugh confirmation circus continues, Doug Jones says he is a ‘no,’ Ivey/Maddox fails to excite and more on Guerrilla Politics…

Alabama Republicans flex muscle in ruby-red Jackson County to rally for midterms
SCOTTSBORO – It wasn’t that long ago that the staging area for the Jackson County, Ala. Republican Party could have been a phone booth. However, this last general election primary has shown the politics of Alabama’s northeastern-most county have done a complete 180-degree reversal.
Earlier this year, 93 percent of the participants in the June 5 primary voted on the Republican ballot, suggesting that Jackson County is now among Alabama’s most reliably GOP counties.
According to State Sen. Steve Livingston (R-Scottsboro), a gathering of the Jackson County Republican Party early Saturday morning at the Scottsboro Western Sizzlin’ was an effort to rekindle the initial spark that led to his county’s GOP transformation.
Livingston explained to Yellowhammer News how that effort began and how the results were almost immediate.
“In 2012 and 2013, when we first sat down with the executive committee, and there were probably six people in the room in Jackson County,” Livingston said. “It was two candidates, their wives, and two executive board members. Since then, the party in Jackson County has grown. They did energize Jackson County in 2014 in this same room, which is kind of what we’re trying to duplicate today. This place was full, wall-to-wall, standing room only. We had the [House] speaker and the [Senate] pro tem.”
Although the numbers are in Republicans’ favor in Jackson County and throughout the state, Livingston said complacency was his party’s key concern for the November elections.
“One of the things we’re concerned about, the Senate caucus is concerned about is complacency this year. Alabama is doing so well,” he added. “The economy is good in Alabama. People just won’t go out and go vote. We’re going to do a little bit of a get-out-the-vote campaign through the Senate caucus and members of the caucus. Let’s get folks out and go vote.”
That was a message echoed by Alabama Republican Party chairwoman Terry Lathan, who made the trip from her hometown of Mobile to the opposite end of the state. She warned Republicans not to look at the “scoreboard,” given their apparent strength in numbers and urged those in attendance to approach November’s election the same way University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban each football game.
“When you have a 93 percent vote in the Jackson County Republican primary like we saw on June 5 – I mean, that’s phenomenal,” Lathan said to Yellowhammer News. “That’s just off the charts. That’s the great news, but the scary news is people can take that for granted and be complacent. That’s not what champions do. Champions turn right around and protect what they got, and try to fix and grow. So, I have no doubt that in Jackson County, especially by the large crowd we saw this morning that’s going to happen.”
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville), whose November election Democratic opponent Peter Joffrion is running on a hard-left platform, told Republicans gathered at the Scottsboro event that Democrats sought to gain advantages over Republicans with gender and race.
The Huntsville Republican warned should Democrats succeed with implementing these divisive strategies that the nation could be on a path to socialism, which he explained had not worked out well for Venezuela.
Brooks, who made the switch from Democrat to Republican in the early 1980s, said Jackson County’s transformation from Democrat to Republican was a result of the modern Democratic Party’s embrace of socialism.
“Jackson County has seen the stark change in what the Democratic Party’s values are,” Brooks said in an interview with Yellowhammer News. “Twenty, thirty years ago, Jackson County was solid Democrat. Now they’re on the verge of being solid Republican. And it’s because the Democratic Party nationally has been captured by radical socialists’ amoral interests that do not represent Alabama, the Tennessee Valley or Jackson County. I’m appreciative that so many voters in Jackson County take the time to find out what’s really going on and have abandoned a party that has abandoned them.”
Brooks called the national contest for control of the U.S. House of Representatives a “toss-up,” and said if it went in favor of Democrats, it could have repercussions.
“It’s a toss-up,” Brooks replied when asked for a November midterm prediction. “The socialist wing of society, the amoral wing of society is working very, very hard. They are highly motivated to go vote. Freedom-loving Americans – it is incumbent upon them to turn out and vote. If they vote — we keep the House, we keep the Senate. If freedom-loving Americans do not vote, then you’re going to have two years of gridlock. You’re going to have impeachment efforts. You’re going to have a declining economy instead of a prosperous economy. And long-term, there will be hell to pay for our country.”
Also attending Saturday’s event was Secretary of State John Merrill. He stressed the importance of the politics and culture of places like Scottsboro because he said they represented the “heartbeat” of Alabama values.
“I’m excited about being in Jackson County this morning,” Merrill said to Yellowhammer News. “Scottsboro is a heartbeat of Alabama when it comes to conservative people, conservative values, strong morals, people who are dedicated to doing the right thing, the right way – not just politically but in every aspect of their lives. To be able to come this morning and support an activity that was put together over the last few months to promote this as we head to the general election is something that I needed to be a part of today. So I’m excited about the energy that was in this room and the future of Alabama.”
Merrill touted his goal of traveling to all 67 counties at least one time every year, noting that since the beginning of 2018, he had been to 52 of the 67 counties for an overall total of 391 unique visits. That, he argued, was an essential part of finding this heartbeat, which would be important headed into 2019 and the year’s legislative session in Montgomery.
“When you do that much traveling, and you see our people at that level where they are, it helps you understand what’s important to them, and so you can make sure you are promoting those things that they want addressed. That’s one of the things I’m excited about doing as we go back and start the legislative session in March of next year. But we really need to continue to give attention to those things that are the heartbeat issues for Alabama.”
Republican lieutenant gubernatorial nominee Will Ainsworth, a native of nearby Guntersville in adjacent Marshall County, is also in the midst of an effort to barnstorm the entire state of Alabama as Election Day approaches.
Ainsworth assessed the current status of his campaign effort with the economy being at the forefront of that.
“[The campaign is] going well,” Ainsworth said to Yellowhammer News. “You know, we’ve been all over the state. Just this week, I’ve been to Huntsville. I’ve been to Dothan, Birmingham, Montgomery. You know, the thing we’re hearing from people all around the state is they’re excited about all the opportunities in the economy. They’re very happy with Gov. Ivey and the legislature’s leadership, very pleased with what President Trump’s doing – a lot of excitement and I’d say 6 percent of the people in Alabama are happy with the direction of the state.”
Ainsworth is the heavy favorite in his contest against Florence Democrat Dr. Will Boyd. Ainsworth called Jackson County “home turf” and noted its unique position given its natural resources and proximity to economically thriving Huntsville.
“It’s my home turf,” he said. “I grew up in Marshall County. I’ve lived there my whole life. This part of the state is very conservative. We believe in smaller government. We believe in free enterprise. This part of the state is rocking and rolling with the proximity to Huntsville. Huntsville is booming. Obviously, you’ve got beautiful resources here with the mountains and lakes. It’s a neat part of the state. It’s certainly unique.”
Recent history has shown that Jackson County does indeed have Republican stripes. In the 2017 special election for U.S. Senate, it went for former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice Roy Moore over then-Democratic nominee Doug Jones, the contest’s ultimate winner, by a 68-to-31 percent margin. In the 2016 presidential election, Republican Donald Trump won Jackson County by a 79-to-18 percent margin. In the last gubernatorial election, then-incumbent Gov. Robert Bentley defeated former Rep. Parker Griffith (D-Huntsville) by a 72-to-28 percent margin.
MTC Logistics to open $58 million distribution facility at Alabama port
Baltimore, Maryland-based MTC Logistics announced plans to build a $58 million cold storage facility on property owned by the Alabama State Port Authority, creating between 50 and 70 jobs and providing a boost to the port’s container operations.
Company officials said the 300,000-square-foot facility will be five stories tall and will contain almost 12 million cubic-feet of refrigerated space, enabling it to store 40,000 pallets of product. All of the product will transit in on containers and will be processed through APM Terminals before or after arriving at MTC Logistics.
The MTC facility will be located on land between APM Terminal and Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley near downtown Mobile. The Alabama State Port Authority announced the sale of the property to MCT on Tuesday.“We have been in the temperature-controlled logistics business for 90 years and are thrilled Mobile will be a part of our future,” said Brooks Royster, president of MTC Logistics. “Being able to find property immediately adjacent to a world-class port such as Mobile and in such close proximity to I-10 is a very unique opportunity.
“MTC Logistics’ new cold storage distribution facility will be a great addition to the growing operations at the Port of Mobile,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.
“This family company is making a significant investment in Alabama and creating good-paying jobs in Mobile.”
EXPANDING CLUSTER
David Rodgers, vice president of economic development for the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, said MTC Logistics’ facility will be able to blast freeze poultry product coming from across the Southeast for to export across the globe. This project will enhance Mobile’s containerized operations to reach more markets throughout the world.
“This is a great project for us as Mobile continues to grow its warehousing and transportation industry cluster,” Rodgers said. “It grows the Port of Alabama and increases capacity at APM Terminals. Mobile’s infrastructure assets are second to none, and growing our economy is our top priority.”
A groundbreaking is expected by December, with an estimated opening date in the second quarter of 2020. Company officials expect an 18-month construction project.
“We’re extremely pleased to see this world-class services company invest in both our region and our port. MTC’s investment will create new jobs and add new products to the port’s container intermodal operations,” said James K. Lyons, director and CEO of the Alabama State Port Authority.
Partners in this project include the Alabama State Port Authority, APM Terminals, City of Mobile, Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, Mobile County and the State of Alabama.
Mobile County Commission President Connie Hudson said the county government is committed to providing roadwork needed to facilitate trucking to and from the facility.
“We are pleased and proud to welcome MTC Logistics to Mobile,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “We are out there every day looking for opportunities to recruit jobs and families to Mobile. This announcement is the latest proof that Mobile is open for business.”
“When angry, count to 10 before you speak; if very angry, count to one hundred.”
If only we followed the advice of the Founding Fathers.
Thomas Jefferson, who expressed this sentiment, knew first-hand how politics can lead to indignation. Today, one glance at cable news or Twitter affirms that we too are accustomed to an angry politics.
What Jefferson also understood, and what I am worried we too often forget, is that anger in politics is to be avoided and tempered, not embraced and weaponized.
In most spheres, we attempt to tame this emotion. For some reason, however, we give anger in politics an out. We should not be so accommodating.
Why? For one, anger is inherently selfish. According to Aristotle, anger is “a desire, accompanied by pain, to take apparent revenge for apparent insult.” Anger arises when we feel personally wronged, and it seeks revenge, not resolution.
Since we are inherently selfish beings who regularly feel mistreated, anger is easy to provoke. It is no secret that human anger is incredibly fickle–simply being cut off in traffic (perhaps a three-second delay) elicits a bombastic reaction from many of us. Knowing our tendency towards irrational and unhelpful behavior when angry, we ought to reject our instinct to be led by anger in politics.
Another reason we should work towards a less angry politics is because we know history. We know that it is the anger of native Germans against Jewish success that drove the Holocaust. We witnessed the rage of jihadists against the United States in the attacks on September 11. The simple ability for anger to propel such evil, as demonstrated by these events and countless others in history, should give us pause before we let this emotion into our politics.
James, the brother of Jesus, seems to confirm the problems with human anger when he writes that “the anger of man does not produce the righteousness of God.” Many biblical authors, in fact, echo this sentiment. Solomon writes in Ecclesiastes that “anger lodges in the heart of fools,” and Paul, in his letter to the church at Colossae, implores believers to eliminate anger from their mouths.
One believer who took these demands seriously, Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., describes his battle with anger in his autobiography. He writes that, after one particularly eventful day, “I went home with a heavy heart. I was weighed down by a terrible sense of guilt, remembering that on two or three occasions I had allowed myself to become angry and indignant. I had spoken hastily and resentfully. Yet I knew that this was no way to solve a problem.”
King, one of the greatest change-makers in history, knew perhaps the most important truth about anger–it isn’t effective. As evident by the current political atmosphere, anger creates bitterness and divides, making change of the whole impossible. Anger turns people off, makes ideas easier to reject, and does little more than rile up bitterness from those who think similarly.
King knew what I hope we soon learn – that anger has never changed a heart.
Even so, politics will always engender anger. What matters is what we do with it. Will we let what is meant to be a temporary emotion permanently consume us? Or will we transform that anger into action that is tempered, unifying and able to drive change in this mad world?
We’ll see.
Parker Snider is Policy Relations Manager for the Alabama Policy Institute, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to strengthening free enterprise, defending limited government, and championing strong families.
As a society, our children are perhaps the greatest, most precious responsibility given to us. They are vulnerable, innocent and wholly dependent upon the adults surrounding them for protection. While horrible and unthinkable, the unfortunate reality is that not everyone takes this responsibility seriously, and there are even those who would do children harm.
The National Center for Victims of Crime reports that while the prevalence of child sexual abuse is difficult to determine because it is often unreported, experts still agree that the number of incidences is vastly greater than what is reported to authorities.
Children are the most vulnerable members of our society, and there is perhaps no greater responsibility before Congress than the call to protect them. I believe it is our job to provide the most effective tools available to confront, fight, punish and ultimately prevent horrific crimes against children. Our legal protections for children and the punishments for those who harm them must be as strong as possible.
That’s why I was grateful that the House of Representatives recently passed my bill, H.R. 6847, the Preventing Child Exploitation Act of 2018. This bill combines four pieces of legislation in an effort to fight the abuse and exploitation of children and strengthen protections for them under the law. I’d like to take a moment to share with you more specifics on what this package of bills would accomplish.
First, my bill includes H.R. 1842, the Strengthening Children’s Safety Act, which makes our communities safer by enhancing penalties for sex offenders who fail to register in the national sex offender registry, and then commit a crime of violence.
Second, the bill includes H.R. 1862, the Global Child Protection Act, legislation I previously introduced to combat global sex tourism by closing loopholes that allow child predators to go unpunished for their abuse of children overseas.
Third, this bill includes H.R. 1761, the Protecting Against Child Exploitation Act, to add legal measures to strengthen protections for victims of child pornography.
Fourth, and finally, my bill includes H.R. 1188, the Adam Walsh Reauthorization Act, to continue our support for programs that help prevent child abuse by ensuring that the public has access to information about known sex offenders in their neighborhoods.
In addition to introducing the Preventing Child Exploitation Act, I was also proud to join my colleagues in cosponsoring the Victims of Child Abuse Act Reauthorization Act of 2018. As you may know, the Victims of Child Abuse Act was first passed in 1990, and it provides federal funding for the development of Children’s Advocacy Centers (CAC).
The primary mission of a CAC is to prevent further victimization of a child by ensuring that child abuse investigations are comprehensive and that intervention and healing services are age-appropriate for the needs of each individual child.
Congress unanimously reauthorized the Victims of Child Abuse Act reauthorization in 2014, but it is set to expire this year. I am hopeful that the House will take up this important piece of legislation soon to ensure that CACs have the resources necessary to serve the children who need them most.
In Congress, I am grateful to have the opportunity to serve on the Judiciary Committee where we have worked very diligently to combat crimes against children. In recent years, we have made remarkable progress in this fight – but we can, and we must, do more. I’m encouraged by House passage of the Preventing Child Exploitation Act, and I am hopeful that the Senate will act on this bill quickly to protect the most vulnerable among us. We must use every tool available to prevent horrific crimes against children.
U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.
Alabama Power employee’s focus on safety helps keep the lights on
Safety is the biggest concern for Alabama Power Company. Employee Russell Davidson works to ensure he and his crew stay safe so they can keep the lights on for customers.
Davidson started with Alabama Power in January 2007, and has worked his way up to a plant control operator at Plant Gorgas in Walker County, where he has been for three years.
Being a plant control operator requires a high level of skill and extensive knowledge of how the plant operates. A plant control operator monitors and controls all the various sub-systems that work together to create electricity.
Davidson says his priority is to make sure his unit is “producing as much power as needed, so when our customers reach to flip the switch, the light comes on.”
None of what Davidson does would be possible without having a mind for safety. Davidson says the people he works with are like family, so looking out for their safety and well-being is a given. “As a plant control operator, first and foremost, my job is to ensure my crew and myself are working as safely as possible,” Davidson says.
This was one reason Davidson became a member of Plant Gorgas’ Emergency Response Team (ERT). The ERT consists of “medical first responders, high-angle rope rescuers, confined space rescuers and chemical first responders,” says Davidson. He goes on to say, “This volunteer team is on plant site to handle almost any emergency that arises due to the dangerous nature of our jobs and the inherent risk we face on a day-to-day basis.”
Davidson’s heart for volunteering doesn’t stop when he leaves work. He has been a member and volunteer at Farmstead Baptist Church in Jasper for 24 years. At the church, Davidson runs the audio-visual equipment. He says that while he was not blessed with the ability to sing, he was given the talent of being “able to make someone else sound good while singing.”
Davidson has also helped coach Upward basketball for many years. Upward is a Christian sports league for children in grades 5 through 8. He began coaching when his daughter, and then his son, expressed interest in the sport. “I have always loved playing, but I never tried to teach the game. Hopefully, I have made a positive impact on the kids I’ve worked with,” says Davidson.
When he is not busy keeping the lights on or volunteering, Davidson enjoys spending time outdoors with his family, teaching his children how to hunt, fish and enjoy nature.
(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)