WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on Ivey-Maddox audio, Roy Moore and more…

More of Alabama’s Republican congressional leaders joined Brooks in applauding the surging economy.

Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-5) in a statement said, “Lost or minimized in the national media’s preference for gossip, hearsay and ‘soap opera news’ is another great August jobs report for America and American families!”

Per the White House , the national economy “continues to enjoy its longest, consecutive streak of positive monthly job numbers.” The pace of job growth this year averages 207,000 jobs per month — far exceeding the average monthly gains in 2016 (195,000) and 2017 (182,000). Since President Trump took office, 3.6 million jobs have been created.

After the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) this week unveiled the August jobs report, Alabama congressional leaders celebrated the “unprecedented,” booming economy and gave credit to conservative, pro-jobs policies.

Our economy is booming! U.S. employers added more than 200,000 jobs in the month of August as wages increased at the fastest year-on-year pace since June of 2009. #BetterOffNow #JobsReport pic.twitter.com/tRVGoNbioA — Rep. Martha Roby (@RepMarthaRoby) September 7, 2018

“More jobs, lower unemployment, and higher wages! The August jobs report confirms that the American economy is booming!” Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-1) tweeted.

“Unprecedented Jobs Growth Streak Continues as Wages Rise” https://t.co/Mk0WSyjdOe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2018

Rep. Mike Rogers (AL-3) added his praise, saying, “Great job numbers today! Highest wage growth since ‘09 – think the left will still find a way to complain?”

Brooks credited Trump and congressional Republicans for changing the course of the country since November 2016.

“Congress and President Trump have worked hard and taken substantial political risks to jump start America’s economy,” Brooks explained. “The tax cuts for American families and job creators, the reduction of Obama-era regulatory burdens, the preference for free enterprise principles over socialism, and the cuts in costly economic dictates by federal bureaucrats in their cubicles and windowless D.C. offices are all paying off.”

The numbers show objective proof of the nation’s recent economic successes.

“After a decade of anemic sub-3% economic growth, the American economy sizzled at a 4.2% growth rate in the 2nd quarter of 2018 and appears to be surging again in the 3rd quarter!” Brooks outlined.

He continued, “American families and workers are enjoying a double whammy of good news: plentiful jobs and bigger paychecks brought about by the double dose of higher wages and lower taxes.”

Highlights from the BLS August jobs report are:

America’s economy added 201,000 new, nonfarm payroll jobs in August.

America’s economy has added 1.2 million new, nonfarm payroll jobs over the past 12 months.

America’s August unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.9 percent – the lowest in more than a decade and a 0.5 percent drop from the 4.4 percent unemployment rate of a mere 12 months ago.

Unemployment rates for all major races and ethnicities dramatically improved over the past 12 months.

The African American unemployment rate improved the most – by 1.3 percent.

The Asian American unemployment rate improved by 0.9 percent.

The Hispanic American and Caucasian American unemployment rates both improved by 0.4 percent.

Americans employed in health care rose by 33,000.

The average hourly earnings for all non-farm American workers increased by 10 cents in August and 77 cents (2.9 percent) over the past year.

“A 2.9% boost in average income over one year is fantastic!” Brooks commented.

He then lamented that – as he sees it – illegal immigrants are hurting American workers.

“The one big negative in the August report is that the average hourly earnings of ‘production and nonsupervisory employees’ (those most impacted by the surge in illegal alien labor caused by porous borders) increased at a 15 cents per hour slower pace (at 62 cents per hour) than the average for all American workers (77 cents per hour),” Brooks said.

“I ask American voters to ponder how much higher their incomes would be if there was no competition from lower wage, and often illegal, foreign labor,” Brooks concluded.

This came after Brooks on Wednesday, supported by colleagues and backed by more than 50 sheriffs from across the nation, led a major news conference on the U.S. Capitol grounds urging Congress to pass stronger immigration and border security legislation.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn