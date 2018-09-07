‘Craig Ford Exposed’: Website shows independent candidate is trying to scrub Democratic history

A new website entitled “Craig Ford Exposed” launched Thursday, attempting to show that the candidate running as an independent for state Senate District 10 is trying to hide his liberal past.

The website features clips of Ford speaking side-by-side with contradictory claims he has now made to try and brand himself as a moderate independent.

“I love doing what I’m doing. I love being a Democrat,” Ford says in one clip, from recent years when he was the Democratic House Minority leader. “A lot of people tell me, they go ‘why are you a Democrat?’ I got a lot of different reasons, I could tell you everything you want to hear.”

Below that clip is a before-and-after shot of Ford’s Wikipedia page, showing that it has been altered to hide his Democratic affiliations.

“Craig Ford wants to hide his liberal past! Craig Ford even sanitized his Wikipedia page so you won’t know he’s a Democrat!” the site says.

The website next shows a clip of Ford enthusiastically praising Obamacare.

“We started racking our brains, I said ‘you know what, we’re going to spin that to where it’s a positive thing.’ Obamacare, one day, we’re going to be carrying a card in our wallet – it’s going to be an Obamacare card,” Ford tells a crowd in the clip.

He continues, “How many of y’all have a ‘Bushcare’ card? How many in this room have a ‘Reagancare’ card? … You know why? ‘Cause they don’t care.”

After his criticism of George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan, another clip shows Ford attacking white men and supporters of President Donald Trump.

This draws a sharp contrast between a picture of Ford in a signature “Make America Great Again” hat elsewhere on the website.

The website was paid for by Friends of Andrew Jones, the successful small businessman and Republican running against Ford. Ford has been a member of the State House for over 17 years after he replaced his father, who held the same seat for 26 years, in January 2001.

See the website for yourself and hear Ford describe himself – in his own words – here.