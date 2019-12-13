Watch: Must-see video celebrating 200 years of Alabama’s contributions to entertainment

Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) on Thursday released a video highlighting the amazing contributions Alabamians have made to American culture and entertainment.

The approximately 10-minute video features famous Alabama musicians, singers, actors, comedians and authors from throughout the ages — including many you might not have realized were born and/or raised in the Yellowhammer State.

This special tribute is one way Aderholt is celebrating the 200th anniversary of Alabama becoming a state, which is Saturday.

In the video caption, Aderholt said, “Happy 200 Alabama! As we celebrate our great state on this milestone, I wanted to highlight how our state has also had a huge impact on entertainment and culture across America. Alabama singers, actors and authors have touched people across our country and around the world. This video is approximately 10 minutes and we could still have added more. But I invite you to take a few minutes, take a stroll down memory lane and enjoy Alabama at 200!”

Watch:

The ALABAMA 200 finale on Saturday will mark the historic anniversary in grand fashion in downtown Montgomery. Members of the public are invited to attend the events throughout the day, which are all free, including the bicentennial parade at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Aderholt commented, “As Alabama turns 200, we have a lot to celebrate. And I believe our state’s best days are still ahead of it, with new jobs and new opportunities coming every day.”

“When I’m in Washington, I enjoy telling the many people I meet about our state and its warm, loving people,” he continued. “It’s truly a special place, with unmatched beauty from the shores of the Gulf of Mexico, to the foothills of the Appalachians. So, happy birthday Alabama! Here’s to 200 more years of Sweet Home Alabama.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn