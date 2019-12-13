Shelby, Jones formally honor Alabama’s 200th birthday

Ahead of Alabama becoming a state exactly 200 years ago on Saturday, U.S. Senators Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Doug Jones (D-AL) on Thursday officially introduced a Senate resolution recognizing and celebrating the anniversary.

The resolution honors the bicentennial as well as the achievements of the Yellowhammer State throughout history.

In a statement, Shelby said, “Alabama has transformed over the last 200 years.”

“Our state went from existing as a territory of farmland to being a major player in national defense, space exploration, manufacturing, medical research, and so on,” he continued. “I am honored to introduce this resolution commemorating Alabama’s 200 years of statehood. What better time to remember our state’s history and celebrate how much we have accomplished over the last two centuries.”

The resolution is expected to pass the Senate unanimously.

On Saturday, the state’s three-year ALABAMA 200 celebration will culminate with a finale for the state’s birthday.

The past three years have seen ALABAMA 200 honor the people, places and events that form the state’s vibrant history. Throughout this bicentennial countdown, the bicentennial commission has invested in schools and teachers, engaged in various communities and encouraged citizens and visitors alike to explore and learn more about the beautiful state.

“As we commemorate 200 years of Alabama history, we recognize that the history of our state is one of overcoming all odds in pursuit of the American dream,” Jones added. “We honor and remember all the men and women who helped get us to where we are now, and recommit ourselves to each do our part to continue to move Alabama forward.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn