Watch: Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s MLK Day 2020 remarks

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed released a video featuring his remarks commemorating 2020’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The civil rights icon would have turned 91-years-old this past Wednesday. King’s legacy is honored annually on every third Monday in January.

Reed is the first black mayor in Montgomery’s history. His remarks fit into the theme he outlined in his inaugural address in recent months when Reed stressed that Alabama’s capital city is at the intersection of history and possibility.

“When your memories are bigger than your dreams, you’re in big trouble,” Reed said during his inaugural speech. “There are no chains on our imaginations.”



In his first MLK Day remarks as mayor, Reed said, “I think it’s very important for us to remember that Dr. King led a life of service. He led a life of sacrifice. He led a life and left a blueprint for all of us to follow [of] how we can impact our communities.”

“Many of us may never be called to lead,” he continued, “but all of us are called to serve. And it’s with that that we should keep in mind this important holiday. Because while many will take a day off, it should be a ‘day on’ to remind each of us what we need to do in order to achieve a ‘Beloved Community.'”

“Dr. King was many things. … Dr. King led as any of us would: with some doubt, with some questions and even [at] times with hesitation. But he kept the faith, and he made sure that throughout all of that, he persevered to achieve the goal that he believed he’d been called to lead,” the mayor commented.

Reed called on people in modern times to take up the ideals and dedication of King to move not only Montgomery forward but the entire world as well.

“To keep us on the right path, we must remember that it’s important to challenge inequality wherever it is,” Reed said. “It’s important to challenge the lack of opportunity wherever it is. It’s important for us to stand tall in the face of challenge as Dr. King did so many times.”

He added, “For us to be more King-like, as opposed to being King-lite, we have to remember that Dr. King was not perfect. Dr. King was not a person who may not have done some things differently throughout his leadership, throughout his implementation. He did not do it by himself. But Dr. King, if anything else, stood strong, stood steadfast and stood very defiant about what was important — not just for himself, not for what was just comfortable for his circle of friends but for what was right and what was just for all of humanity. Let us remember that as we try and improve our communities…”

Reed concluded by urging listeners to take up “the baton” that King left for the world.

Watch:

