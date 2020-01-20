Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

3 hours ago

Watch: Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s MLK Day 2020 remarks

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed released a video featuring his remarks commemorating 2020’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The civil rights icon would have turned 91-years-old this past Wednesday. King’s legacy is honored annually on every third Monday in January.

Reed is the first black mayor in Montgomery’s history. His remarks fit into the theme he outlined in his inaugural address in recent months when Reed stressed that Alabama’s capital city is at the intersection of history and possibility.

“When your memories are bigger than your dreams, you’re in big trouble,” Reed said during his inaugural speech. “There are no chains on our imaginations.”


In his first MLK Day remarks as mayor, Reed said, “I think it’s very important for us to remember that Dr. King led a life of service. He led a life of sacrifice. He led a life and left a blueprint for all of us to follow [of] how we can impact our communities.”

“Many of us may never be called to lead,” he continued, “but all of us are called to serve. And it’s with that that we should keep in mind this important holiday. Because while many will take a day off, it should be a ‘day on’ to remind each of us what we need to do in order to achieve a ‘Beloved Community.'”

“Dr. King was many things. … Dr. King led as any of us would: with some doubt, with some questions and even [at] times with hesitation. But he kept the faith, and he made sure that throughout all of that, he persevered to achieve the goal that he believed he’d been called to lead,” the mayor commented.

Reed called on people in modern times to take up the ideals and dedication of King to move not only Montgomery forward but the entire world as well.

“To keep us on the right path, we must remember that it’s important to challenge inequality wherever it is,” Reed said. “It’s important to challenge the lack of opportunity wherever it is. It’s important for us to stand tall in the face of challenge as Dr. King did so many times.”

He added, “For us to be more King-like, as opposed to being King-lite, we have to remember that Dr. King was not perfect. Dr. King was not a person who may not have done some things differently throughout his leadership, throughout his implementation. He did not do it by himself. But Dr. King, if anything else, stood strong, stood steadfast and stood very defiant about what was important — not just for himself, not for what was just comfortable for his circle of friends but for what was right and what was just for all of humanity. Let us remember that as we try and improve our communities…”

Reed concluded by urging listeners to take up “the baton” that King left for the world.

Watch:

RELATED: A list of MLK Day events across Alabama

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

AL-1 congressional candidates voice concerns over refugee resettlement costs, burdens on health care and school systems

DAPHNE — One of the hot-button issues Baldwin County residents have had to deal with in recent years is the possible resettlement of refugees at two abandoned U.S. Navy airfields in southeastern Baldwin County, one at Navy Outlying Field Wolf north of Orange Beach and the other at Navy Outlying Field Silverhill.

The issue is back as the Trump administration has put the ball in the state of Alabama’s court by allowing states to determine whether or not refugee resettlement should be permitted within the state. Although a U.S. District judge in Maryland has placed a temporary halt on the administration’s policy, Gov. Kay Ivey has been noncommittal as to whether or not she believed Alabama should be open to refugee settlements.

During a debate between the five declared Republican U.S. congressional hopefuls for Alabama’s first congressional district hosted by the Baldwin County Republican Party on Saturday, each of the candidates gave their views on whether or not Ivey should open the state to allow for refugee settlement.

Former State Sen. Bill Hightower

“We had this issue before with Obama,” Hightower said. “He forced it on us to take the children of illegal immigrants into our area. It created a tremendous burden. The governor has a right to say whatever she wants to on that. What I appreciate about this issue is it is a state’s right issue, and we need to decide what we want. I’ve talked to ministers about whether they want to see this, and they have total confidence in the Gospel of telling these people about a changed life, and they become normalized citizens.”

U.S. Army veteran John Castorani

“No, we can’t afford it,” Castorani replied. “Dead last. We’re a joke. If you go outside of the country, we’re a joke. If I had a dollar for every time that I was in DC working at the agency, somebody laughed at me being from Alabama – people think our education – they laugh. If I had a dollar for every time somebody did that, I wouldn’t have to fundraise. So no, the answer is simple. But I am for refugee resettlement into the United States. That’s what we were founded on.”

Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl

“On my desk right now is a letter from an organization who wants permission to move refugees into Mobile County,” Carl said. “It is a county issue. We on the commission get the last vote on it. The local people get a last vote on it. That’s what happened here when your senators, and your legislators and your county commissioners and all your folks stood up and stopped the refugees. I am not in favor of the refugees being moved here. Let’s deal with it at the border. Let’s deal with it at the border – not here in Mobile, not here in Baldwin County.”

State Rep. Chris Pringle

“I agree it is an issue that is a local issue,” Pringle said. “If the local people want it – that is their decision. But I’m deeply concerned about these children that are coming into our country, being dumped in our education system, and the burden it puts on our teachers, and our faculty and administrators, not speaking their foreign language. They’re not immunized. They’re bringing different diseases in this country we’ve not seen in years. It creates problems. If the local community is willing to address it and pay for, that should be a local decision.”

Restauranteur Wes Lambert

“The cost is going to be outrageous for us to support refugees coming here,” Lambert said. “It’s going to take a toll on Alabama kids and education and our health care system as well because we’re going to be paying for their health care as well. I’m against refugee resettlement as well as illegal immigration, which is what it is.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

2 hours ago

Four NFL players who played for Alabama colleges heading to Super Bowl

Former University of Alabama Crimson Tide star Reggie Ragland and former University of West Alabama running back/return specialist Tyreek Hill, now a star wide receiver, of the Kansas City Chiefs and former Auburn University defensive end Dee Ford and former Samford defensive back Jaquiski Tartt of the San Francisco 49ers are heading to Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans and another Bama legend, Derrick Henry, on Sunday afternoon to win the AFC Championship. The 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers later the same day to claim the NFC Championship.

The 2020 Super Bowl will be played between Kansas City and the San Francisco on Sunday, February 2, inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Ragland, a linebacker, and Hill helped the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1970.

Wide receiver Gehrig Dieter, another former Alabama player, also wears a Kansas City jersey, albeit on the practice squad.

The ties between the state of Alabama and the upcoming Super Bowl run even deeper. Tartt is from Mobile while Ford is from Odenville and Ragland is from Huntsville.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Alabama Farmers Federation members hear from Trump at national ag conference

Members of the Alabama Farmers Federation were on hand Sunday at the American Farm Bureau’s (AFB) annual convention in Austin, Texas, to hear from President Donald Trump.

The Alabama Farmers Federation is the state’s largest farm organization with over 330,000 member families and is Alabama’s affiliate of the AFB.

The 2020 convention began Friday, and Alabama Farmers Federation president Jimmy Parnell proudly paraded the Yellowhammer State flag across the stage at the AFB’s opening general session.

Sunday marked Trump addressing the national agriculture group for the third consecutive year.

According to the federation’s Twitter account, the president took the stage to “sustained cheers and a standing ovation” as “God Bless the USA” played in the background. You can view a tweet thread of Trump’s remarks here.

His speech came in the wake of two monumental victories on trade policy.

The United-States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA) was approved by the U.S. Senate this past week after already having been approved by the House; this trade agreement would replace NAFTA. Additionally, Trump signed the “Phase One” trade deal with China in recent days. Both trade deals were praised by industry and agricultural groups, including the Alabama Farmers Federation.

Citing deals like those two as well as regulatory reform, Trump reportedly said, “We are winning for our farmers, and we are winning like never before.”

The president also was said to have received a standing ovation for emphasizing his support of reduced estate taxes.

“The best days for America and the best days for America’s farmers and ranchers are yet to come,” Trump commented.

The Alabama Farmers Federation has endorsed Trump in his 2020 reelection bid.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

14 hours ago

A list of MLK Day events across Alabama

The nation will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, January 20, and Yellowhammer News has compiled a lengthy list of events occurring across Alabama to celebrate the life of the late reverend and civil rights icon.

King would have turned 91-years-old this past Wednesday. His legacy is honored annually on every third Monday in January.

Here is a list of 2020 MLK Day events in the Yellowhammer State:

Birmingham

King left an indelible mark on the Magic City, with history especially remembering King’s famed Letter from Birmingham Jail. It is only fitting that the city have a bevy of events scheduled to remember the legend.

RELATED: Jefferson County to preserve jail cell where MLK was held shortly before his assassination

  • MLK Unity Breakfast at the BJCC — 7:00 a.m.
  • Birmingham Civil Rights Institute’s “MLK Day 2020: King’s Dream in 20/20 Vision’’ — 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (The institute is offering free admission all day long)
  • Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. wreath-laying ceremony in Kelly Ingram Park to honor their fellow fraternity brother, Dr. King — 11:00 a.m.
  • Traditional MLK March, leaving from City Hall to Kelly Ingram Park — 11:30 a.m.
  • The UAB MLK Day of Service begins at UAB’s Recreation Center — 11:30 a.m.
  • SCLC Civil Rights Rally at 16th Street Baptist Church — 12:00 p.m.
  • United Way of Central Alabama’s annual MLK Day of Service — 1:00 p.m.
  • SCLC MLK “Love Fest” at the Boutwell Auditorium — 2:00 p.m.

Montgomery

  • Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church — 9:30 a.m.
  • Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, leaving from Troy University’s campus in downtown Montgomery — 1:00 p.m.

Huntsville

  • Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast featuring U.S. Sen. Doug Jones at the Von Braun Center North Hall — 7:00 a.m.

Mobile

  • The University of South Alabama’s and Bishop State Community College’s annual Dr. King March and Rally; March begins at Bishop State’s main campus, rally at Lyons Park immediately afterward — 12:00 p.m.

Tuscaloosa

  • Tuscaloosa’s SCLC hosts its annual Unity Day, in partnership with the University of Alabama’s Realizing the Dream initiative; Read more here and here.

Auburn

  • “Reclaiming the Dream: A New Vision For the Future” breakfast at The Hotel at Auburn University — 7:30 a.m.
  • Day of service starts at The Hotel at Auburn University — 11:00 a.m.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

15 hours ago

Auburn University’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Week to feature speakers, service opportunities

Auburn University will offer several campus-wide events and service opportunities as part of its Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Week Jan. 20-24.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Reclaiming the Dream: A New Vision For the Future.” The week will kick off with a breakfast featuring keynote speaker civil rights activist Bernard Lafayette. The event will take place at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 at The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center. The cost is $35 per person.

“With this annual week of celebration, we honor the legacy and ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and encourage all in the Auburn-Opelika community to further the ideals he imparted through active engagement and service for the betterment of our world,” said Ada Wilson, assistant vice president for access and inclusive excellence.

As part of the week’s celebration, a day of service opportunity will be offered at 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference in partnership with the East Alabama Food Bank. Participants will assist with packing weekend and overnight book bags for children who experience hunger. Individuals interested in volunteering can register here.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m., Auburn’s Critical Conversations Speaker Series will continue with a talk by Eddie Glaude Jr., the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor and chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University. For more information on that series, go here.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22 a “Lunch and Learn” focused on the topic of “Financial Freedom as a Form of Social Activism” will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Haley Center, room 1403. The featured speakers for that event are Kiersten and Julien Saunders, personal finance experts and co-creators of the award-winning blog “rich & REGULAR.” A second “Lunch and Learn” event on “Race in America: A Reflection of the Last Decade” will occur from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Auburn’s Cross Cultural Center for Excellence in the Student Center.

The final event of the week involves a community service outreach effort at the East Alabama Food Bank from 7 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.

For more information and to register for the MLK Celebration Week events, go to http://ocm.auburn.edu/mlkweek/.

This story originally appeared on Auburn University’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

