Watch: Mo Brooks slams socialist Democrats and mainstream media for spreading ‘big lie propaganda’ with alleged Trump, Russia collusion

Representative Mo Brooks (AL-5) gave an intense House floor speech Monday, slamming socialist Democrats and the “fake news” media over the Trump-Russia collusion scam they pushed since President Donald Trump’s election.

Brooks called the two-year investigation “the most sordid ‘fake news’ ‘big lie’ propaganda, scam, fraud and smear campaign in American history.”

“For more than two years, socialist Democrats and their fake news media allies: CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, Washington Post and countless others have perpetrated the biggest political lie, con, scam and fraud in American history,” stated Brooks.

He then warned America to expect socialists and the mainstream media to “double down” on their “big lies” because that is required for the Big Lie Propaganda Theory.

Watch:

Congressman Brooks’ full speech as follows

Mr. Speaker, a “big lie” is a political propaganda technique made famous by Germany’s National Socialist German Workers’ Party. But more on that later.

For more than two years, socialist Democrats and their fake news media allies … CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, Washington Post, and countless others … have perpetrated the biggest political lie, con, scam and fraud in American history.

Attorney General Barr’s executive summary of Mueller’s Report has publicly confirmed what many of us have known for a long time. The accusations of collusion between President Trump and Russia in the 2016 elections are nothing but a big lie!

The Mueller Investigation was massive. It “employed 19 lawyers who were assisted by a team of approximately 40 FBI agents, intelligence forensic accountants, and other professional staff. The Special Counsel issued more than 2,800 subpoenas, executed nearly 500 search warrants, obtained more than 230 orders for communication records, … and interviewed approximately 500 witnesses.”

After tens of millions of wasted American tax dollars, the finding is succinct. “The report does not recommend any further indictments, nor did the Special Counsel obtain any sealed indictments that have yet to be made public. … [T]he investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

The Mueller Report vindicates President Trump and his 2016 campaign from the Socialists’ baseless, reckless and false “big lie” charges of Russian election collusion.

Equally important, there is a converse to President Trump’s vindication.

Mueller’s report confirms that socialist Democrats and their fake news media allies made up nonexistent allegations and engaged in the most sordid “fake news” “big lie” propaganda, scam, fraud and smear campaign in American history.

Socialist Democrats and their fake news media allies were shameless in their “big lie” scam that has inspired hatred against President Trump and violence against Americans who support America’s foundational principles.

If Socialists and the fake new media had any honor, they would cleanse their souls and atone for their sins by uttering mea culpas and apologizing to the American people for the fraud and scam committed.

More likely, however, they will double down and propagate even more big lies … because doubling down is essential to “big lie” theory. In that vein, I quote from another socialist who mastered “big lie” propaganda to maximum, and deadly, effect.

“In the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods.

It would never come into their heads to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Even though the facts which prove this to be so may be brought clearly to their minds, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think that there may be some other explanation.”

Who is this “big lie” master?

That quote was in 1925 by a member of Germany’s National Socialist German Workers’ Party, that’s right, Germany’s Socialist Party, more commonly known as the Nazis. The author was socialist Adolph Hitler in his book, Mein Kampf.

Mr. Speaker, America can either learn from history or be doomed to repeat it.

When it comes to big lie political propaganda in America, as the Mueller report confirms, America’s Socialists and their fake news media allies are experts and have no peers.

Regardless, America must reject their “big lies” or succumb to the danger that lurks, and horrific damage that results.