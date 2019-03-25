Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Watch: Mo Brooks slams socialist Democrats and mainstream media for spreading 'big lie propaganda' with alleged Trump, Russia collusion

Representative Mo Brooks (AL-5) gave an intense House floor speech Monday, slamming socialist Democrats and the “fake news” media over the Trump-Russia collusion scam they pushed since President Donald Trump’s election.

Brooks called the two-year investigation “the most sordid ‘fake news’ ‘big lie’ propaganda, scam, fraud and smear campaign in American history.”

“For more than two years, socialist Democrats and their fake news media allies: CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, Washington Post and countless others have perpetrated the biggest political lie, con, scam and fraud in American history,” stated Brooks.

He then warned America to expect socialists and the mainstream media to “double down” on their “big lies” because that is required for the Big Lie Propaganda Theory.

Watch:

Congressman Brooks’ full speech as follows

Mr. Speaker, a “big lie” is a political propaganda technique made famous by Germany’s National Socialist German Workers’ Party. But more on that later.

For more than two years, socialist Democrats and their fake news media allies … CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, Washington Post, and countless others … have perpetrated the biggest political lie, con, scam and fraud in American history.

Attorney General Barr’s executive summary of Mueller’s Report has publicly confirmed what many of us have known for a long time. The accusations of collusion between President Trump and Russia in the 2016 elections are nothing but a big lie!

The Mueller Investigation was massive. It “employed 19 lawyers who were assisted by a team of approximately 40 FBI agents, intelligence forensic accountants, and other professional staff. The Special Counsel issued more than 2,800 subpoenas, executed nearly 500 search warrants, obtained more than 230 orders for communication records, … and interviewed approximately 500 witnesses.”

After tens of millions of wasted American tax dollars, the finding is succinct. “The report does not recommend any further indictments, nor did the Special Counsel obtain any sealed indictments that have yet to be made public.  …  [T]he investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

The Mueller Report vindicates President Trump and his 2016 campaign from the Socialists’ baseless, reckless and false “big lie” charges of Russian election collusion.

Equally important, there is a converse to President Trump’s vindication.

Mueller’s report confirms that socialist Democrats and their fake news media allies made up nonexistent allegations and engaged in the most sordid “fake news” “big lie” propaganda, scam, fraud and smear campaign in American history.

Socialist Democrats and their fake news media allies were shameless in their “big lie” scam that has inspired hatred against President Trump and violence against Americans who support America’s foundational principles.

If Socialists and the fake new media had any honor, they would cleanse their souls and atone for their sins by uttering mea culpas and apologizing to the American people for the fraud and scam committed.

More likely, however, they will double down and propagate even more big lies …  because doubling down is essential to “big lie” theory. In that vein, I quote from another socialist who mastered “big lie” propaganda to maximum, and deadly, effect.

“In the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods.

It would never come into their heads to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Even though the facts which prove this to be so may be brought clearly to their minds, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think that there may be some other explanation.”

Who is this “big lie” master?

That quote was in 1925 by a member of Germany’s National Socialist German Workers’ Party, that’s right, Germany’s Socialist Party, more commonly known as the Nazis. The author was socialist Adolph Hitler in his book, Mein Kampf.

Mr. Speaker, America can either learn from history or be doomed to repeat it.

When it comes to big lie political propaganda in America, as the Mueller report confirms, America’s Socialists and their fake news media allies are experts and have no peers.

Regardless, America must reject their “big lies” or succumb to the danger that lurks, and horrific damage that results.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News.

Terri Sewell's reaction to the Mueller news 'poses more questions than it answers'

Representative Terri Sewell’s (D-Birmingham) reaction to the Mueller report’s findings is almost incomprehensible.

Sewell’s official statement is filled with provably false notions and silly assertions.

“Attorney General Barr’s letter to Congress provides only a glimpse at Special Counsel Mueller’s investigative findings and poses more questions than it answers,” said Sewell.

What questions did it create? Name one.

The report clearly answers two questions:

    1. Was there Russian collusion? No. The report states, “The Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.”
    2. Did Trump criminally obstruct justice? The report states, “For each of the relevant actions investigated, the report sets out evidence on both sides of the question and leaves unresolved what the Special Counsel views as ‘difficult issues’ of law and fact concerning whether the President’s actions and intent could be viewed as obstruction.” No charges, no conviction and no criminal obstruction.

“There are no winners and losers in the Special Counsel’s report,” Sewell stated.

But is that true? Obviously not.

Attorney General William Barr’s letter to the media and Congress clearly give President Trump a giant victory when it says there is no evidence of collusion. That, for those with short and long-term memories, was the main argument made by the media and their Democrats. They have also claimed the president obstructed justice, which the report also dismisses out of hand by declaring there was not enough evidence to indict, which means there was not enough evidence to convict.

This cannot be overstated. Not enough evidence to indict or convict is clearly a victory here for the president.

We all can agree that an indictment of any kind would have been a loss, right? Of course.

Allow me to post a picture that even Sewell and her staff will understand that fully explains the Barr letter about the Mueller report:

(Donald Trump/Instagram)

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN


Jones campaign running ads excluding Alabama residents from seeing them

Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) campaign has been running ads soliciting contributions on social media that are only being delivered to people outside of Alabama.

An analysis of Jones’ Facebook advertising archives shows that starting on Friday, March 15, the junior senator’s campaign started running ads touting Jones’ re-election bid as being decisive for Democrats to win control of the United States Senate, a situation that would likely result in Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) becoming the Senate Majority Leader.

However, in a move that would be unusual for most candidates across the country, Jones’ now-inactive ads excluded Alabama residents from seeing the posts.

One ad declared, “Don’t just take our word for it: Even election expert Nate Silver knows the path for Democrats to take back the Senate goes through Alabama. Doug Jones HAS to win for us to have a chance.”

This ad was most viewed in California (eight percent), New York (seven percent), Texas (seven percent) and Illinois (four percent).

Another said, “Mitch McConnell would want you to scroll right past this message. But it’s too important to ignore. The path to taking back the Senate goes through Alabama.”

This ad was most viewed in California (nine percent), Texas (seven percent) and New York (six percent).

“The math is simple: We can’t take back the Senate without Doug Jones winning in Alabama. We did it in 2017. Now Doug needs our help again. Are you with us?” a third read.

This ad was most viewed in California (13 percent), New York (eight percent), Texas (five percent) and Florida (five percent).

One stated, “The path to 51 seats goes through Alabama. If we want to take back the Senate, we have to make sure Doug Jones wins. Are you ready to win? Help Doug now.”

This ad was most viewed in California (13 percent), New York (eight percent) and Texas (seven percent).

Then, another commented, “Doug’s path to win is pretty simple: Register voters. Work hard in Washington for real solutions. And tell the voters of Alabama the truth. But we need your help to do it. Are you with us?”

This ad was most viewed in California (ten percent), Texas (eight percent), New York (five percent), Florida (five percent) and Illinois (five percent).

None of these ads were displayed in Alabama.

However, they all linked to a fundraising page that declared, “If we want to protect the progress we’ve made, Doug Jones HAS to win in 2020. The future of Medicare, Social Security, and our health care depends on it. You saw what happened when we came together in 2017. We can do it again. Will you step up and make sure Doug has the support he needs to win[?] Chip in now to support Doug Jones for Senate!”

This comes just weeks after it was revealed that Jones raised more money from overseas than Alabama last quarter.

The incumbent from Mountain Brook has also been accused on several occasions of being more closely aligned to Schumer than the people of Alabama.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.


Regions Field named one of America's best minor league ballparks

Birmingham’s Regions Field has been recognized as one of the best minor league baseball ballparks in the nation.

In a list of the top 15 such stadiums published this month by StadiumTalk.com, the home of the Birmingham Barons was lauded.

The Barons are the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox and have played at Regions Field since it opened in 2013.

StadiumTalk.com’s writeup on Regions Field as follows:

Less than six years old, Region Field is among the newest parks in the minors, but it was designed to reflect the town’s industrial past by incorporating brick and steel into its facade.

It also is among the most family-friendly parks in the minors, featuring a Youth Sports Zone housing a mini Wiffle ball field, a family fun park and batting cages.

The “Switchyard on 14th,” opened in 2017, offers food, beverage and outdoor game space. For adults, “The Barstream” includes 20 draft beers on tap and a full bar selection.

The Yellowhammer State is home to two more minor league baseball teams: the Montgomery Biscuits and Mobile BayBears.

The BayBears are the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels and play home games at Hank Aaron Stadium. They are relocating to Madison County as the Rocket City Trash Pandas next year.

The Biscuits play at the capital city’s Riverwalk Stadium and are the Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.


Sewell: Trump should tour my district, see how wall money could 'turn around communities within our own country'

In an interview that aired Friday on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-7) said, “I don’t believe that we need a wall from sea to shining sea to actually protect us.”

Host Don Dailey asked Sewell about Trump vetoing Congress’ legislation that would override his border security emergency declaration.

“I voted [for the legislation], I did not feel like this was a national emergency,” Sewell responded. “I thought it was an overreach of presidential power.”

She continued, “Congress is given by the Constitution the power of the purse, and Congress – in both [chambers] – voted that the $5.7 billion for the wall was not a national emergency. Money was allocated for the wall but was not allocated in its entirety [through the congressional appropriations deal reached last month].”

Sewell advised, “I believe that we in Congress are doing a huge disservice by not doing comprehensive immigration reform. I do think that it’s necessary. I believe that it’s important that we enforce the laws that are on the books. But I don’t believe that we need a wall from sea to shining sea to actually protect us; especially not against the women and children who are fleeing countries – war torn countries and countries where the violence is so bad that mothers will send their children unaccompanied in search of a better life. We have legal means on our books for those who are seeking asylum. That’s a legal form of entering our country.”

This came days after an illegal alien who had previously been denied an asylum request was charged in the homicide of a Mobile woman.

“And we need to make sure that we – our values are reflected in our efforts to keep our borders safe and secure,” Sewell added. “And I think that part of that is acknowledging the family unit and making sure that we’re not dividing families as we are doing our part to ensure the safety of American citizens.”

She concluded, “So, I want to be very clear: I do believe in immigration reform… I think that we need it. But I don’t believe – I kiddingly say to my staff, ‘I wish I could have the president for one hour one day walking through my district, and I could show him what $5.7 billion can do to turn around communities within our own country.’ I believe in a ‘smart wall,’ and I think that we can do that through drones and increased patrol, enforcing the laws that are on the books now. I think that this has been highly politicized, but I don’t believe that it has been a national emergency. And I think that by allowing the president to do that, to seize that kind of power away from Congress – there are three coequal branches of government – and the power of the purse and how we spend our money is something that every American has a part in. And we who represent those Americans have a vote. And we voted. And [Trump] has exercised his power of veto, but I don’t believe that it is a very judicious way to spend our money, our limited resources.”

Watch, starting at the 30:50 mark:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.


Byrne: Caring for the brave in the land of the free

It has been years in the making, but finally, the veterans of our area will be able to get the care they have long deserved.

On Monday, March 18, I had the honor of participating in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new VA Outpatient Clinic located in Tillmans Corner.

Many veterans from Southwest Alabama were on hand to witness the ceremony and tour the new facility. As someone who has deep respect and appreciation for our veterans, it was very exciting to watch the veterans tour their new facility.

My brother, Dale, was a veteran, who served in the Alabama National Guard, so I know the importance of caring for those who have given so much of themselves to our country.

Just before I was elected to my first term in Congress, Dale passed away. His legacy has always been something that has driven me every day to fight for our military members, both past and present. I couldn’t help but think about Dale as we were cutting the ribbon on that new VA clinic.

I am so proud of the hard work over the past two decades to reach this point. Work on this project dates back multiple congressmen and shows just how complicated and frustrating the government bureaucracy can be.

As soon as I took office in Washington, I began pushing for the construction of this new VA facility. I held meetings and sent letters demanding a better clinic for our veterans. Thanks to the efforts of many people, we now have a clinic that truly reflects how we feel about our veterans.

Our area is home to over 50,000 veterans. They have served our nation honorably, and they are deserving of everything we have to give them. Shouldn’t we, as a grateful nation, be able to give them the very best? Thankfully, the new clinic is state-of-the-art, modern, and offers several services that won’t require veterans to drive to the VA hospital in Biloxi.

The new, 65,000 square feet clinic is conveniently located right off I-10 in Tillmans Corner. This location should be easy for local veterans to access, and the clinic has adequate public parking.

The new clinic provides space for primary care, audiology and speech pathology, education, eye clinics, mental health, patient advocacy, radiology, Veterans’ Service Organizations and women’s health.

The region’s primary inpatient facility is still in Biloxi, but this new outpatient clinic in Mobile represents a huge improvement for our veterans.

Service in the military is so much more than just a job. It is a dedication to support and defend the Constitution and the people of the United States, both at home and abroad. That service is immeasurable, and I am humbled to represent so many of those who have fought for our freedoms.

There is still much work to be done to make life better for veterans. So far this year, I have thrown my support behind fifteen bills focused on making life better for veterans, military families or active duty service members.

Many of those bills have to do with getting veterans and their families the services, benefits and recognition they have literally fought for.

There is a great quote from Elmer Davis, a renowned news reporter and civil servant during World War II who knew the importance of informing the public of what service in the military really meant: “This will remain the land of the free so long as it is the home of the brave.”

As long as we remember to take care of the brave, we will remain the land of the free.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

