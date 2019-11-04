Watch: Jeff Coleman launches AL-02 campaign video

Yellowhammer News on Monday obtained Republican congressional candidate Jeff Coleman’s campaign launch video.

Coleman is running to succeed U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) in Alabama’s Second Congressional District. Roby has announced that she is not seeking reelection to a sixth term.

A former chairman of the Business Council of Alabama (BCA), much of Coleman’s launch video focuses on growing up in his family’s moving and storage business — and the impressive growth the company has experienced under his leadership.

Headquartered in Midland City, what is now Coleman World Group has grown from an eight-horse operation in 1914 to employing approximately 2,500 employees across offices in 18 states and one U.S. territory.

The family business is now one of the largest private companies based in Alabama, and Coleman in the video talks about the shared values of the company and the state that have helped shape his life.

Like he discussed during his campaign kickoff event in Dothan last week, Coleman also draws parallels between himself and President Donald Trump, as both are businessmen rather than professional politicians.

The video, entitled “Mover and Shaker,” outlines that since Coleman became CEO of his company, it has expanded from having 15 to 70 service centers across the country. Additionally, revenues have reportedly increased “ten-fold.”

However, the video touches on much more than just Coleman as an executive. He emphasizes the importance of his strong Christian faith.

“The greatest part of my life is that Tiffany and my three daughters have all been saved and grew up in the church,” Coleman testifies.

He then shares what motivated him to run, saying that the country, the state and the southeastern Alabama congressional district are all currently in “good hands” as far as leadership goes.

“But one of those good hands is leaving — Congresswoman Martha Roby,” Coleman advises. “If you’d have me, I’d like to try and take her place.”

“I’m no politician, which I think is a plus,” he continues. “But I know how to run things, how to build things. I like moving and shaking — kind of like President Trump. He’s a mover and shaker, too, though I bet I know a little more about the moving part.”

In the video, Coleman stresses that he will personally be going door to door from morning until evening to win people’s votes.

He says he wants to “talk America — and Alabama — and Dothan — and Montgomery,” as well as “Hyundai, Maxwell and Rucker and peanuts and ways to make our small businesses boom just as much as the big ones.”

“We’ll talk ways to actually stop illegal immigration with a strong southern border,” Coleman adds. “Mainly we’ll talk movin’ and shakin’ — and how conservative politics done right can make all our lives a little better.”

Watch:

While his campaign technically just held its launch event and now has put out its first video, Coleman’s congressional bid is already off to a hot start.

He actually raised more money in contributions than any of the Republican U.S. Senate candidates in the third quarter: $468,001.

Coleman also loaned his campaign $500,000 and spent just $2,973 in Q3, ending it with $965,027 on hand.

Prattville businesswoman Jessica Taylor, former Alabama Attorney Troy King and former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) are also running in AL-02.

In addition to his private sector accomplishments, Coleman recently served as the civilian aide to the secretary of the U.S. Army for Alabama (South). He and his family are members of First United Methodist Church in Dothan.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn