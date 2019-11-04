Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Watch: Jeff Coleman launches AL-02 campaign video

Yellowhammer News on Monday obtained Republican congressional candidate Jeff Coleman’s campaign launch video.

Coleman is running to succeed U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) in Alabama’s Second Congressional District. Roby has announced that she is not seeking reelection to a sixth term.

A former chairman of the Business Council of Alabama (BCA), much of Coleman’s launch video focuses on growing up in his family’s moving and storage business — and the impressive growth the company has experienced under his leadership.

Headquartered in Midland City, what is now Coleman World Group has grown from an eight-horse operation in 1914 to employing approximately 2,500 employees across offices in 18 states and one U.S. territory.

The family business is now one of the largest private companies based in Alabama, and Coleman in the video talks about the shared values of the company and the state that have helped shape his life.

Like he discussed during his campaign kickoff event in Dothan last week, Coleman also draws parallels between himself and President Donald Trump, as both are businessmen rather than professional politicians.

The video, entitled “Mover and Shaker,” outlines that since Coleman became CEO of his company, it has expanded from having 15 to 70 service centers across the country. Additionally, revenues have reportedly increased “ten-fold.”

However, the video touches on much more than just Coleman as an executive. He emphasizes the importance of his strong Christian faith.

“The greatest part of my life is that Tiffany and my three daughters have all been saved and grew up in the church,” Coleman testifies.

He then shares what motivated him to run, saying that the country, the state and the southeastern Alabama congressional district are all currently in “good hands” as far as leadership goes.

“But one of those good hands is leaving — Congresswoman Martha Roby,” Coleman advises. “If you’d have me, I’d like to try and take her place.”

“I’m no politician, which I think is a plus,” he continues. “But I know how to run things, how to build things. I like moving and shaking — kind of like President Trump. He’s a mover and shaker, too, though I bet I know a little more about the moving part.”

In the video, Coleman stresses that he will personally be going door to door from morning until evening to win people’s votes.

He says he wants to “talk America — and Alabama — and Dothan — and Montgomery,” as well as “Hyundai, Maxwell and Rucker and peanuts and ways to make our small businesses boom just as much as the big ones.”

“We’ll talk ways to actually stop illegal immigration with a strong southern border,” Coleman adds. “Mainly we’ll talk movin’ and shakin’ — and how conservative politics done right can make all our lives a little better.”

Watch:

While his campaign technically just held its launch event and now has put out its first video, Coleman’s congressional bid is already off to a hot start.

He actually raised more money in contributions than any of the Republican U.S. Senate candidates in the third quarter: $468,001.

Coleman also loaned his campaign $500,000 and spent just $2,973 in Q3, ending it with $965,027 on hand.

Prattville businesswoman Jessica Taylor, former Alabama Attorney Troy King and former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) are also running in AL-02.

In addition to his private sector accomplishments, Coleman recently served as the civilian aide to the secretary of the U.S. Army for Alabama (South). He and his family are members of First United Methodist Church in Dothan.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

National college football pundit pegs Malzahn as best fit for Florida State job

Within only a few hours of Florida State’s firing of head coach Willie Taggart, one national college football pundit said he thinks Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn should be the choice to fill the vacancy.

In a series of tweets on Sunday evening, USA Today columnist Dan Wolken outlined his case for why Florida State should hire Malzahn.

Wolken considers the likelihood of Florida State finding a coach better than Malzahn to be low.

Wolken even pointed to Malzahn’s record against Alabama head coach Nick Saban to support his argument.

Florida State made the decision to fire Taggart in the middle of only his second season leading the program. The Seminoles’ record this season stands at 4-5 overall and 3-4 in the ACC. Taggart held a 9-12 record as Florida State’s head coach, including a combined 0-5 against rivals Florida, Miami and Clemson.

Malzahn signed a 7-year, $49 million contract at the end of the 2017 season. Malzahn’s 2019 salary of $6.8 million places him sixth among the nation’s head coaches, according to USA Today’s annual survey of coaching salaries.

Malzahn possesses a prohibitive $27 million buyout as of December 1, 2019, making Wolken’s scenario unlikely unless both sides were to agree separation was in their best interests.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

Tuberville: ‘Who would have thought Alabama fans would vote for a guy from Auburn for a political position?’

One of the questions often raised about former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s U.S. Senate run in Alabama is if fans of the University of Alabama Crimson Tide would vote for the former Auburn University head football coach, especially after the five and six fingers raised after his Iron Bowl wins signifying the wins in the streak Auburn had over Alabama a decade ago.

Despite all of the Iron Bowl rivalry football history over a decade ago, polling has consistently shown that Tuberville is head-and-shoulders above the rest of the field.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s ESPN 97.7 The Zone on Sunday, Tuberville argued it was his college football and his coaching résumé that has united Auburn and Alabama fans to support his campaign.

“You know this is a state – people are proud,” Tuberville said. “People say, ‘You are going to run? You can’t get the Alabama vote.’ I tell you, everywhere I’ve been – people, they love football. They love sports. They love their high school team and that really makes you feel good about this country because our young people are our greatest commodity. And I enjoyed it for 40 years because it kept me young, and young people of this state really support their high school teams. They love their college teams. There are a lot of good college teams in this state,” he added. “UAB, Jacksonville State – I’ve enjoyed going around watching their games.”

“It makes you feel good about our country in terms of there’s a lot of division and things going different directions in politics,” he added. “It’s dirty. People are talking like it’s the end of the world. Hey, we’ve got the greatest country on the face of the earth. We’ve got a great state and people are proud of it. I think football brings us together. Who would have thought Alabama fans would vote for a guy from Auburn for a political position? I’m going to get a lot of Alabama votes because they know I did something that’s hard to do – it’s coach college football. And I won at it, you know. And people like winners.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

7 Things: Whistleblower to be interviewed, Brooks and Sewell talk impeachment, new Alabama Democrat leadership (maybe) and more …

7. Cam Ward is pushing for prison reform as he runs for Supreme Court

  • State Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) has announced that he will be seeking the Place 1 associate justice seat on the Alabama Supreme Court in 2020, and while speaking at the Shoals Republican Club meeting, he discussed his stance on prison reform.
  • Ward explained why he doesn’t want to “go into a federal receivership like we did in the 1980s” because one of the consequences could be releasing “very nasty people.” Ward also added about his candidacy that he’s not “perfect” but that he’s “going to take on tough issues and not be afraid of it.”

6. They should release the body cam tape from the Madison shooting

  • It’s been a week since Dana Sherrod was shot by police in the parking lot of Planet Fitness in Madison, and while the body camera footage hasn’t been released, county officials are still investigating the incident.
  • An attorney for the Alabama Press Association, Dennis Bailey, said that many other states are arguing police body camera footage should be public record, but the Madison County sheriff’s office spokesman said the footage in this case “is considered the evidence and is part of the investigation.”

5. Battleground polling looks far better than national polls for Trump

  • With the media and their Democrats in a full-out coordinated attack on all things related to the Trump presidency, you would think the net effect would be a presidential race that was all but over, but according to new polling in battleground states, the race is far closer than you would imagine if you only consumed traditional mainstream media sources.
  • While Trump trails his top three rivals nationally in most polls by a wide margin, in the six closest states that went Republican in 2016, Biden is up on Trump by an average of two points. Trump leads Elizabeth Warren by two points, the same margin he beat Hillary Clinton.

4. Elizabeth Warren’s terrible idea is terrible

  • How Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) plans to find $20.5 trillion to pay for her $52 trillion healthcare plan over the next 10 years may be irrelevant because it has absolutely no chance of getting enacted, according to her political opponents. The plan is solely meant to help her get through the Democratic primary because it requires massive changes to defense, immigration and overall tax policy.
  • Warren’s biggest threat at this point, Joe Biden, took this as an opportunity to further show he is the moderate voice in the 2020 Democratic race, calling out Warren’s plan, saying, “For months, Elizabeth Warren has refused to say if her health care plan would raise taxes on the middle class, and now we know why: because it does. Senator Warren would place a new tax of nearly $9 trillion that will fall on American workers.”

3. Nancy Worley is out

  • Nancy Worley has been voted out as party chair of the Alabama Democratic Party. If the vote holds, she will be replaced with State Representative Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa).
  • Worley has already disregarded the vote and said that she’s looking “forward to continuing our leadership roles in the Party.”

2. Alabama congressmen hit the national airwaves on impeachment

  • U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (D-Montgomery) appeared Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” where she discussed the current impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. She said that she’s seen her “Republican colleagues twist themselves into a pretzel to defend the indefensible.”
  • Sunday evening, U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) appeared on Fox News’ “Life, Liberty, & Levin” where he praised Trump, saying, “I’m thankful the president is trying to ferret out corruption wherever it may exist.”

1. The whistleblower to be questioned by Republicans

  • The whistleblower’s lawyer, Mark Zaid, has said that the whistleblower is now willing to answer questions from House Republicans. This offer allows Republicans to ask questions without going through U.S. Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA).
  • Republicans will be able to ask questions specifically “in writing, under oath & penalty of perjury,” according to Zaid, who added that they are “ready to cooperate and ensure facts – rather than partisanship – dictates any process involving the #whistleblower.”

Merrill: ‘Not one time’ has Sessions mentioned to me that he might run for his old Senate seat

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill was interviewed Thursday on Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie Show” about his Republican bid for the U.S. Senate in 2020, among other topics of state and national interest.

After discussing impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump, Merrill was asked by co-host Matt Murphy about the potential of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions jumping into the race in an effort to reclaim his old seat, which is now held by Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).

Merrill called the rumors swirling around Sessions “the elephant in the room.”

“I don’t know any more than anyone else about whether or not Senator Sessions is going to choose to enter the fray,” Merrill advised. “You know, I’ve been with him a couple of times in the last month and have had great conversations with him. Not one time did he mention to me that he might be interested in coming back and retaining his old Senate seat.”

“I think that it’s pretty clear that if he chooses to become a candidate, that everybody in the nation will know it because as the former attorney general, that will receive national coverage,” he continued. “I think it’s been interesting — I’ve been interviewed by NBC News and by CNN, as well as a number of people from our state, and all of these folks that have interviewed me and interviewed other people and gotten comments have all failed to interview one person: Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III.”

Merrill noted that everyone will finally get their answer by 5:00 p.m. this coming Friday, which marks the end of qualifying for the March 3 GOP primary.

The secretary of state added that he and his campaign team are “comfortable” with their own current position and prospects in the race.

“[W]e continue to move across all 67 counties,” Merrill said. “No candidate in this race has got the field group that we’ve got — our grassroots organization is superior to all the others and we’ve got 67 county chairs across Alabama. As of today, I personally have been to 61 of the 67 counties [in 2019]. This will be the seventh year in a row that I’ve been to all 67 counties, which is why our grassroots organization is so strong. I’ve made 523 unique visits to those 61 counties that I’ve been to [this year]. We’ll continue to push our message out all across the state. And we’re excited about where we are and where we will be on March the 3rd.”

Listen to the full interview:

Merrill is running in a crowded Republican field that currently includes former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

NBC’s Chuck Todd: ‘Some hints’ that Trump favors Tuberville in Alabama’s GOP Senate primary

NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd on Friday spoke with WVTM, the Birmingham media market’s network affiliate, about Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race.

In the almost seven-minute segment, Todd touched on Roy Moore’s candidacy and the potential of Jeff Sessions jumping into the race in the last week of qualifying (qualifying closes this coming Friday).

During his remarks about the former attorney general, Todd advised that a key to a hypothetical Sessions bid would be whether President Donald Trump vocally/publicly opposes his candidacy or not.

The answer to that question remains up in the air, Todd said, before sharing what he is hearing on the ground in Washington, D.C. about the current Sessions-less GOP field.

“There seems to be some hints that if he’s got a favorite in the race, it’s Tommy Tuberville,” Todd said of Trump. “Though, I know that Bradley Byrne’s trying everything possible to keep the president as neutral as possible.”

Watch:

This comes after Trump reportedly asked Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06) last week in the White House whether Tuberville was the favorite to win the primary.

Other qualified GOP candidates include Secretary of State John Merrill and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Sunday marked one year to the day when Alabama voters will go to the general election polls in 2020. The state’s primary will be held on March 3.

RELATED: Trump Jr.: Alabama ‘knows better’ than to toy with the ‘craziness’ of Roy Moore again

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

