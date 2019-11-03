State Rep. Steve Clouse: Medicaid expansion in 2020 not likely

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Alabama Democratic politicians have made Medicaid expansion a centerpiece in their election campaigns over the last few years. However, with so few Democrats getting elected, the prospects of state officials undertaking such an effort have remained dim.

However, earlier this year before the 2019 general legislative session, some Republicans hinted that they might be open to the idea. Since then, the legislative session has come and gone with no consideration given to Medicaid expansion.

Friday on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” State Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark), the chairman of House General Fund budget committee, said not to expect anything in the 2020 general session given the results of a presidential election later in the year could change federal health care policy.

“Not next year, I don’t,” Clouse said. “I think we’re in the same situation which we were four years ago in 2016 — when we went into the presidential race in 2016. It is sort of déjà vu all over again, wondering what is going to happen on the national scene. We’ll be hearing a lot about that from the different presidential candidates — about health care policy. And we thought then after the 2016 race we were going to have some new formulas put forward in 2017, particularly with block grants.”

“All legislatures around the country went into their sessions wonder what was going to happen,” he continued. “Then, in the final analysis, nothing did. I think we’re just in a standstill again wondering what’s going to happen in Washington. That determines what the state policies are going to be basically — to determine how much money we have to match on the state’s share.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of "The Jeff Poor Show" from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Will Democrats be able to convince more Americans that impeachment is the right move?

— Can former Attorney General Jeff Sessions win a Republican primary in Alabama with President Donald Trump blasting him?

— Wasn’t the abortion ban built to get blocked by a federal court to set up a Supreme Court showdown?

Jackson and Burke are joined by State Senator Tom Butler (R-Madison) to discuss impeachment, party-switching, and Al-Baghdadi’s death.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” directed at journalists who decided to actually “fact check” a clearly fake photo of a dog receiving an award.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=429381394411402

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Alabama State Board of Education member Ella Bell of Montgomery died on Sunday morning.

Bell, a Democrat, has represented district five on the state school board since first being elected in November of 2000.

In a statement, Governor Kay Ivey said that she will praying for Bell’s family.

“We shared a passion for the children of our state,” Ivey added. “She was an ardent champion of her district and will be missed. May the Lord be with her family and friends during this time.”

You can read more via the Montgomery Advertiser here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday that Alabama will participate in the 2020 Girls Go CyberStart Challenge.

According to a press release, “the Girls Go CyberStart Challenge is a skills-based competition designed to encourage girls to pursue cyber-based learning and career opportunities.”

“Initiatives like the Girls Go CyberStart Challenge are critical because they help the next generation of women in Alabama close the gender gap in STEM related fields,” Governor Ivey said.

She added, “With so many tech-based firms choosing Alabama as their new home, it is extremely important that we encourage our state’s youth to hone their tech-based skillsets, which give them the best opportunity to have fulfilling careers in this high-demand field.”

The Girls Go CyberStart Challenge, which is open to girls in grades nine through 12, is an online game consisting of a series of challenges that places students in the role of a cyber protection agent charged with solving realistic problems and puzzles.

“The Girls Go CyberStart Challenge addresses the most important intersectional needs in STEM – the growing demand for more cybersecurity and computer science specialists in the workforce, equity and diversity opportunities that engage more women in the most high demand and high need career areas,” said Dr. Jeff Gray, co-chairman of Governor Ivey’s Computer Science Advisory Council.

“The Girls Go CyberStart Challenge provides young women with an engaging and fun competition that fosters collaboration and exploration to develop the most in-demand skillsets as society relies more on digital services,” Gray added. “Young women in Alabama are emerging as national leaders in this area and are very competitive each year.”

The press release noted that Alabama had 418 girls from 23 schools participate in the 2019 Girls Go CyberStart Challenge. Three Alabama schools qualified for the National Finals Championship and the Alabama state winner achieved rank number 16 out of 120 schools nationally.

“The Girls Go CyberStart Challenge is an engaging way to introduce young women to cybersecurity through digital puzzles and team-based learning opportunities,” chairman of Governor Ivey’s STEM Advisory Council, Dr. Neil Lamb said. “Nearly every industry is impacted by cybersecurity, and the CyberStart challenge opens the door to a host of career opportunities for these Alabama learners.”

Registration for the Girls Go CyberStart Challenge opens on December 2, with online gaming commencing on January 13, 2020.

Additional details and preregistration can be found atwww.girlsgocyberstart.org.

If you’re reading this story using an electronic device, you might be hacked before you get to the next paragraph.

Welcome to the 21st century, where new technologies and new vulnerabilities seem to be going hand in hand. The good news is, there are people on your side working and learning to protect you and your personal information. One of those people is University of South Alabama student Trinity Stroud, a junior in USA’s School of Computing.

And she acknowledges your cyber insecurities.

“It is my understanding that most systems and software start out with vulnerabilities,” Stroud said. “As black hat and white hat hackers alike attempt to exploit these vulnerabilities, the cybersecurity community’s knowledge of the causes for these vulnerabilities and the means to prevent or avoid them grows.”

For the uninitiated, a black hat hacker tries to exploit computer security for malicious reasons. A white hat hacker looks for computer security flaws that a black hat hacker could exploit.

“I think that as technology advances and new systems are designed and implemented, vulnerabilities are to be expected,” Stroud continued. “Though we may not be moving toward an environment more secure from hacking overall, I believe we are making progress toward ensuring security in areas where years ago such a level of security was not the norm.”

Stroud, who graduated from Mary G. Montgomery High School in Semmes, participated earlier this year in the nationwide Cyber FastTrack Competition and emerged as one of 100 finalists from an initial group of 13,289 college students. The month-long competition, which took place online, tested research techniques, security disciplines such as Linux, cryptography, programming, identifying security flaws, in-depth code cracking and how to dissect a cyber criminal’s digital trail. Of the more than 250 “challenges” presented to the students, Stroud completed 86 percent.

As a reward for her top 100 finish, Stroud received a Cyber Honors academic scholarship valued at $22,000 from the SANS Institute, which bills itself as “by far the largest source for information security training and security certification in the world.”

Dr. Todd McDonald, USA computer science professor, echoed that sentiment. “SANS certifications are very significant in both industry and government for security-related professionals,” McDonald said.

The SANS courses run 90 days at a time and all are offered online. Stroud will begin her first course, Applied Cybersecurity Security Essentials, in December. “I expect to begin a more intensive study into hands-on IT systems roles with respect to security tasks,” she said. “This course should expose me to defense, cryptography, network and endpoint security, and penetration testing, among other topics.”

She is scheduled to graduate in May of 2021. And after that? “I hope to later apply what expertise I have developed by that time to a career focused in computer science and perhaps cybersecurity in particular.”

Stroud was one of 17 South Alabama students who participated in the competition. USA’s Jarrod Carson was among 541 students to reach the semifinals. “Given the number of students who participated nationally and the prominence of USA and School of Computing students who participated among other colleges in Alabama, this is a very distinguished honor for Trinity, Jarrod and our school,” McDonald said.

McDonald is the faculty advisor for USA’s DayZero student organization, which promotes professional development in cybersecurity knowledge and awareness. Club members participate in capture the flag and red team/blue team competitions, similar to Cyber FastTrack, on a regular basis.

“These competitions lay the foundation for students to join the cybersecurity workforce in both government and industry after graduation,” McDonald said. “With only 1 in 4 cybersecurity jobs currently being filled nationwide, the club opens up incredible opportunities for USA students.”

DayZero students participate in three major national competitions yearly, among many others, including the Cyber Collegiate Defense Competition, or CCDC, the Cyber Penetration Testing Competition and the Department of Energy’s CyberForce challenge. In 2017, USA’s team made it to the national CCDC competition and placed fifth in the nation among some 300 university teams.

(Courtesy of University of South Alabama)

Beta cells in the pancreas produce insulin. Their death is a key feature of Type 1 diabetes, and that loss starts long before diagnosis. However, there has been no straightforward way to measure that early loss.

Anath Shalev, M.D., and colleagues at the University of Alabama at Birmingham now have identified an early biomarker of Type 1 diabetes-associated beta-cell loss in humans – microRNA-204, or miR-204.

“Serum miR-204,” Shalev said, “may provide a much needed novel approach to assess early Type 1 diabetes-associated human beta-cell loss, even before onset of overt disease.”

MicroRNAs are found in animal and plant cells, where they help control gene expression. In previous work, Shalev found that miR-204 plays key roles in regulating insulin production and other critical beta-cell processes.

Now, in a study published in the American Journal of Physiology-Endocrinology and Metabolism, Shalev and colleagues report that miR-204, which is highly enriched in human beta cells, is released by dying beta cells. After that release, it becomes detectable in circulating blood.

Measurements using human blood samples showed that serum miR-204 was elevated in children and adults with early Type 1 diabetes, and in people with autoantibodies who are at risk for Type 1 diabetes, but it was not elevated in Type 2 diabetes or another autoimmune disease. Furthermore, serum miR-204 levels were inversely correlated with remaining beta-cell function in recent-onset Type 1 diabetes.

“Having a non-invasive, straightforward method sensitive enough to detect early beta-cell loss – especially prior to the diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes – is critical in order to allow for any therapeutic intervention to be started as early as possible in the disease process and ideally before the majority of beta cells has been destroyed,” Shalev said.

Shalev is a professor in the UAB Department of Medicine’s Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, and she directs the UAB Comprehensive Diabetes Center.

Discovery of the biomarker was a step-by-step, hypothesis-driven process, starting from the observation that miR-204 had 108-fold higher expression in pancreatic islet beta cells as compared to pancreatic alpha cells.

The researchers first showed that miR-204 was released by cultured rat beta cells after induction of cell death by streptozotocin. Then they showed that killing of beta cells in mice given streptozotocin led both to diabetes, as expected, and to a massive increase in serum miR-204 levels.

Next, they showed that Type 1 diabetes-associated inflammatory cytokines, which induce beta cell death, caused release of miR-204 from both cultured rat beta cells and primary human pancreatic islets.

To test miR-204 in humans, they looked at serum from people receiving autologous pancreatic islet transplantations. It is known that islet transplantation is associated with massive beta-cell death shortly after the transplantation. The researchers found that miR-204 levels in serum rose sharply, 20 to 40 minutes after islet infusion.

The researchers next found that serum miR-204 was significantly elevated in children with recent-onset Type 1 diabetes. It was also elevated nearly threefold in adults with recent onset Type 1 diabetes and more than twofold in people with autoantibodies that put them at risk for Type 1 diabetes.

In contrast, it was not significantly elevated in people with Type 2 diabetes or people with the autoimmune disease rheumatoid arthritis. It was not significantly elevated in people who have had Type 1 diabetes for a long time and have lost most of their beta cells.

Serum miR-204, Shalev and colleagues found, correlated with remaining beta-cell function, as measured by the “gold standard” of mixed-meal stimulated C-peptide area under the curve. Serum miR-204 also showed good predictive diagnostic power in the context of early Type 1 diabetes, including the ability to differentiate adult recent-onset Type 1 diabetes from Type 2 diabetes. That is useful because adults with Type 1 diabetes are often misdiagnosed when first found to have diabetes.

Shalev says the study at UAB was highly interdisciplinary. Co-authors with her on the paper, “Serum miR-204 is an early biomarker of type 1 diabetes-associated pancreatic beta-cell loss,” are Guanlan Xu, Lance A. Thielen, Junqin Chen, Truman B. Grayson, Tiffany Grimes and Fernando Ovalle, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, UAB Department of Medicine; S. Louis Bridges Jr., Division of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology, UAB Department of Medicine; Hubert M. Tse, UAB Department of Microbiology; Blair Smith, UAB Department of Surgery; Rakesh Patel, UAB Department of Pathology; Peng Li, UAB Department of Biostatistics; and Carmella Evans-Molina, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Support came from a National Institutes of Health Human Islet Research Network award and grant and from a JDRF grant.

At UAB, Shalev holds the Nancy R. and Eugene C. Gwaltney Family Endowed Chair in Juvenile Diabetes Research.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

