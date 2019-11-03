State Rep. Steve Clouse: Medicaid expansion in 2020 not likely

Alabama Democratic politicians have made Medicaid expansion a centerpiece in their election campaigns over the last few years. However, with so few Democrats getting elected, the prospects of state officials undertaking such an effort have remained dim.

However, earlier this year before the 2019 general legislative session, some Republicans hinted that they might be open to the idea. Since then, the legislative session has come and gone with no consideration given to Medicaid expansion.

Friday on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” State Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark), the chairman of House General Fund budget committee, said not to expect anything in the 2020 general session given the results of a presidential election later in the year could change federal health care policy.

“Not next year, I don’t,” Clouse said. “I think we’re in the same situation which we were four years ago in 2016 — when we went into the presidential race in 2016. It is sort of déjà vu all over again, wondering what is going to happen on the national scene. We’ll be hearing a lot about that from the different presidential candidates — about health care policy. And we thought then after the 2016 race we were going to have some new formulas put forward in 2017, particularly with block grants.”

“All legislatures around the country went into their sessions wonder what was going to happen,” he continued. “Then, in the final analysis, nothing did. I think we’re just in a standstill again wondering what’s going to happen in Washington. That determines what the state policies are going to be basically — to determine how much money we have to match on the state’s share.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.