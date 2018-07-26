Walt Maddox should apologize for his campaign spokesman’s rumor mongering or name names

Make no mistake about it, Walt Maddox is getting crushed in the race for Governor. Polls place him in the upper 20s while Ivey is over 50 percent. She is also the 3rd most popular Governor in the country.

He and his campaign are constantly repeating that they want a debate, knowing they are never getting one. The campaign has already made it clear that they will try their best to hammer Ivey for being old, which is just silly.

But the desperation is getting out of control, an example of this is a tweet by Maddox campaign spokesman Chip Hill:

A Republican office holder just told me….”I hope she can hide long enough to win.” One of the saddest things I’ve ever heard. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/YYUi0LMT31 — Chip Hill (@Chip_Hill) July 25, 2018

Why this matters:



I am not calling Chip Hill a liar, but Hill is definitely probably lying. I can’t believe that a Republican office holder walked up to the Walt Maddox’s campaign spokesman and said this.

If a Republican office holder did say this, he should name names for two reasons.

1. It would absolutely be newsworthy if a Republican office holder actually said this.

2. If true, the Maddox campaign should run ads all over the state saying even Republicans are scared that the Governor is too frail and old to debate.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN