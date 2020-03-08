Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Billionaires and the good society 11 mins ago / Guest Opinion
VIDEO: Tuberville vs. Sessions, Super Tuesday, Biden takes control and more on Alabama Politics This Week 41 mins ago / Analysis
Leaders recognized during Minority Business Awards 2 hours ago / News
Birmingham World Games 2021 starts 500-day countdown, adds two corporate sponsors 4 hours ago / Sports
Birmingham philanthropist receives 2020 A.G. Gaston Award for leading tomorrow’s business leaders 8 hours ago / News
State Sen. Stutts: Medical marijuana commission ripe for corruption — Would be Scrushy, Siegelman CON board saga ‘on steroids’ 9 hours ago / News
Borbet to invest $24 million in Auburn expansion, creating 25 jobs 9 hours ago / News
History professor looks back on four Alabama suffrage leaders and their fight for the vote 10 hours ago / Faith and Culture
State Rep. Sorrell: Concealed carry permit requirement not about public safety — ‘Always have been’ about money for sheriffs’ departments 10 hours ago / News
Women’s History Month: 18th U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Regina Benjamin has roots in Alabama 1 day ago / News
Volunteers put muscle behind protecting the watercress darter 1 day ago / Outdoors
Community members train doctors on culturally appropriate palliative care 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Roy Wood Jr. wants to help grow the television and film industry in Alabama 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Roby: Combating the sale of counterfeit goods online 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Flowers: Chancellor Finis St. John and the University of Alabama System 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama singer Bailey Coats releases new single, ‘SNACK’ 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Conservation Advisory Board considers deer zones, turkey reporting 1 day ago / Outdoors
Dale Jackson: Amendment One failed; Now some legislators will fail to expand the summer 2 days ago / Opinion
Carl ad slams Hightower on tolls, taxes, Trump in AL-01 runoff 2 days ago / News
Former Crimson Tide star Quinnen Williams arrested at New York airport for gun possession 2 days ago / News
Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Alabama Democratic Executive Committee member Lisa Handback take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Who is the frontrunner in the Republican U.S. Senate primary?

— Why did Biden win by such a large margin in Alabama?

— Do pistol permits actually make police safer, or is it a revenue issue?

Jackson and Handback are joined by Amy Wasyluka, president of Alabama Democratic Women to discuss Super Tuesday, 2020 and the state of the Alabama Democratic Party.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” at those who claimed victory over Amendment One, even though there are no real plans to improve Alabama’s education system.

https://business.facebook.com/YHN/videos/491188538221133/

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders contends we should not allow billionaires. His view produced interesting debate exchanges with Michael Bloomberg, who has a net worth of $53 billion. Are billionaires good for America?

A first consideration is the source of the riches. Were they earned from a successful business, or by stealing from or swindling others? Bank robbers and con artists do not benefit our economy. For those who inherited their wealth, we should consider the original source of the fortune.

The voluntary nature of purchases means that wealth accumulated through business is earned. A customer buying financial information from Mr. Bloomberg’s company or a book from Amazon, whose founder Jeff Bezos tops the Forbes Richest Americans list (net worth: $116 billion), receives value equal at least to the purchase price. You should only buy a book on Amazon for $15 if it is worth at least $15 to you.

Mr. Bezos, of course, does not keep the $15. Amazon likely bought the book from a publisher, and must also pay its employees. Only part of the $15 is profit for Amazon, and only a portion of this goes to Mr. Bezos.

Companies sell goods and services at the prices they do because they also benefit. Market transactions make both buyers and sellers better off. Billionaire entrepreneurs become rich by taking a small slice of the value created by a large volume of economic activity.

Did Mr. Bezos and Mr. Bloomberg make their billions at the expense of their workers? No, although their businesses needed the efforts of many employees to succeed. In a market economy, not even the world’s richest person can force anyone to work for them. All employment is voluntary. Every Amazon and Bloomberg Business employee chose to work for the wage or salary offered. The employees presumably found these jobs attractive relative to their alternative options.

Economics shows that workers get paid based on their productivity. Competition between businesses bids up wages to this level. An employee paid less than their contribution can be hired away by other businesses.

Consumers typically value what they buy more than the price paid. For instance, that $15 book you bought from Amazon might be worth $25 to you. The extra $10 is called consumer surplus and is our share of economic prosperity. In a sense, billionaire entrepreneurs get rich by providing us consumer surplus.

Research shows that billionaire entrepreneurs get very little of the value they create. Nobel-prize winning economist William Nordhaus found that firms capture just over two percent of the total value of their inventions. The rest goes to consumers mostly, but also to employees and suppliers. The two percent is for the business, not just the founder. Amazon’s value created for society must be in the tens of trillions of dollars.

Billionaire entrepreneurs make our modern world enormously more prosperous and have done nothing legally or morally wrong. Still, a billion dollars is more than anyone could spend responsibly in a dozen lifetimes. Couldn’t we tax their wealth, as Mr. Sanders has proposed?

A wealth tax may not have the dire consequences some predict. Money cannot really be motivating the super-rich who continue to work hard. Mr. Bloomberg was already a multimillionaire when he was crawling under desks to hook up his information boxes for clients. Perhaps their motive is intrinsic, that they simply desire business success. Or they may care about relative standing, say moving up the Forbes list.

Both of these motives suggest that reasonably high taxes may not deter the rich from working hard. Does this make a wealth tax good policy? Not necessarily. America’s billionaires might move to nations with lower taxes. And billionaires’ wealth helps fund new innovations by their companies and risky startup ventures by others, as Forbes columnist John Tamny emphasizes.

Billionaire entrepreneurs benefit America. They become super-rich by making our lives better, not by taking from us. Mr. Bloomberg may not win the Democratic presidential nomination, but he need not apologize for the wealth he has helped create.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

Some of Birmingham’s most successful and influential minority and female business leaders were recently recognized during the annual Minority Business Awards event, produced by Birmingham-based SummitMedia.

The event, in its 14th year, was hosted by radio personality and entrepreneur Tom Joyner. The awards and networking event “celebrate the spirit, creativity and resourcefulness of Birmingham’s brightest minority and female leadership,” organizers said.

Jonathan Porter, senior vice president of Customer Operations for Alabama Power, was honored as Executive of the Year, while Demetria Scott, manager in the Department of Small Business Inclusion at UAB, received the Diversity Leader award.

Other winners included talent acquisition expert Roosevelt Morgan as the Outstanding Young Professional; Kristal Bryant of K&J’s Elegant Pastries, who received the Small Business Owner award; Natasha Rembert, executive director of Dream Girls Academy, as the Faith/Non-Profit Leader of the year; and attorney Freddy Rubio as Justice/Attorney Professional of the year.

Dr. Faye Chambers of Chambers Family Dentistry was honored as Medical Professional of the year. Jeremy Norman of Norman & Associates Real Estate Solutions received the Entrepreneur award. Marcus King, owner of King Boyz Towing & Recovery, was named Automotive Professional of the year.

Formerly Fusion, the Minority Business Awards not only highlights recognized leaders, but is focused on motivating future minority and women business leaders, according to the event’s website.

In all, the event recognized 27 winners and finalists in nine categories. Here are the finalists who were honored during the event:

Learn more about the Minority Business Awards by clicking here. Alabama Power was among the event’s sponsors.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Birmingham will host the 2021 World Games in 500 days and a local firm will produce the all-important opening and closing ceremonies.

Birmingham World Games officials launched the 500-day countdown today with an event at the Birmingham CrossPlex, one of the 20 venues in the greater Birmingham area that will host competitions.

In addition to being a competition venue, Legion Field will host the opening and closing ceremonies for the games. The World Games announced today that LRY Media Group has been awarded the contract to manage those ceremonies. It is the first major contract awarded through the World of Opportunity supplier diversity program.

World Games marks 500 Day mark, adds new corporate sponsors from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“The Opening Ceremony, Closing Ceremony and the World Games Plaza will be our opportunity to establish the entire mood, tone and energy of this amazing experience,” said Rashada LeRoy, president and CEO of LRY. “For me, there is no higher honor than being selected to be the author of those key attributes for the World Games 2021.”

The World Games 2021 Birmingham will take place July 15-25, 2021 and will generate an estimated $256 million in economic impact for the city.

RELATED: Birmingham ramping up preparation for 2021 World Games

Also announced today were two new corporate sponsors.

Atlanta-based ICON Health is a foundation partner and the presenting sponsor of the World Games 2021 Sports Garden, which will feature sports exhibitions, athlete interactions and hands-on educational activities. ICON Health will also develop a Healthy Eating, Active Living (H.E.A.L.) Campaign for the state of Alabama, in conjunction with the World Games 2021 activities. The H.E.A.L. campaign kicks off Monday, May 25, 2020 during the First Annual Alabama 5K Run, Rock and Roll, which combines a 5K walk and run with a music festival to take place in Five Points South.

“ICON Health is thrilled to be a part of the World Games 2021 activities,” said Frank Lawrence III, founder of ICON Health. “As a native of Birmingham, Alabama, I’ve searched for ways to give back to the city of Birmingham in hopes of making an impact on future generations. Alabama is fertile ground for new ventures in health, education, technology and entertainment, and the world is taking note of this. The World Games 2021 represents such an opportunity and it is our pleasure to work alongside the city of Birmingham and the Birmingham Organizing Committee to make this event memorable for years to come.”

Birmingham-based Medical Properties Trust is a premiere partner and presenting sponsor of the Children’s Program of the World Games 2021, focusing on the youth experience, including World Games Plaza’s Kids’ Zone as well as children’s programming throughout the 10-day event. The company will provide free admission to the World Games 2021 for children 12 and under with a ticketed adult and will facilitate daily athlete appearances at Children’s of Alabama.

“We are delighted to be the presenting sponsor of the Children’s Program of the World Games 2021,” Edward K. Aldag Jr., president and CEO of Medical Properties Trust, said in a statement. “Birmingham will be hosting athletes and spectators from around the globe for this unique, multisport event and MPT is excited to support this major opportunity for our city. We are particularly pleased to help the children in our community to experience and fully enjoy the World Games through the various aspects of our sponsorship.”

ICON Health and Medical Properties Trust join corporate sponsors Alabama PowerProtective LifeRegions BankBlue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and Shipt.

“Each one of our partners plays a vital role in helping us achieve the goals we’ve set for the World Games 2021,” said Nick Sellers, CEO of the World Games 2021 Birmingham. “By partnering together, we are ensuring that this once-in-a-lifetime event will be truly unforgettable for our city. The investment these companies have made in both the 2021 Games and the Birmingham community will resonate long after the Closing Ceremony – we look forward to working together to achieve the best athlete, fan and visitor experience possible over the next 500 days.”

Children from Glen Iris Elementary School and Epic Alternative Elementary School helped mark the 500-day countdown by participating in some of the games that will be part of the 2021 World Games.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin recruited Glen Iris student Zaniyah Jefferson to read his remarks at the event.

“The World Games 2021 will truly be a milestone for the city of Birmingham,” Woodfin said in a statement. “From the unprecedented economic impact, to the community programs for all of our residents, to the world-class sports – this event will be unforgettable. I am particularly pleased with the momentum being built through the World of Opportunity supplier diversity program. As a city, we look forward to seeing the results of our hard work over the next 500 days.”

The event included the unveiling of a highway sign that will be placed on the state-line signs on all the interstates leading into Alabama, declaring it “Home of the World Games 2021.”

Birmingham anticipates more than 3,600 athletes and 1,500 credentialed media from more than 100 countries. An additional 15,000 to 20,000 international guests and up to 500,000 fans and spectators from Alabama and surrounding states could attend. NBC Sports will broadcast live from Birmingham during the 10 days.

Comedian and filmmaker Roy Wood Jr. recently told Alabama NewsCenter he looks at the World Games as an opportunity for Birmingham to shine.

“I think the next big mile marker for Birmingham in my opinion is the World Games,” he said. “That’s going to be a very important show of just how great of a city this is.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Anthony C. Hood, Ph.D., director of Civic Innovation at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, was awarded the 2020 A.G. Gaston Award for his innovative approach to providing quality educational opportunities to students.

“Dr. Hood’s work at UAB has not gone unnoticed by our team and throughout the city of Birmingham,” said Robert Dickerson Jr., co-chair of the A.G. Gaston Conference and executive director of the Birmingham Business Resource Center. “A rising star in Birmingham’s African American business community, Dr. Hood continues to push UAB students to be leading entrepreneurs and business leaders of the next generation.”

Hood’s efforts within the Birmingham community support UAB’s strategic plan, Forging the Future, by engaging local leaders to expand access to opportunities for underrepresented groups, particularly those leading to careers and leadership in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and entrepreneurship. Hood recently received the UAB Distinguished Alumni Award for his work in the UAB and Birmingham community. For example, Hood has played a key role in supporting several high-profile initiatives, including the Education Farm, the Birmingham Brookings Partnership and Opportunity Alabama.

Hood is a board member of a number of community-focused organizations, including the Birmingham Education FoundationUrban Impact, the Woodlawn Foundation and the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District.

At UAB, Hood serves as the inaugural director of Civic Engagement in both the Office of the President and the Collat School of Business. In addition to his directorship in the UAB Collat School of Business, he is also an associate professor of management and conducts research on conflict, transactive memory and psychological safety in teams. He also teaches courses in leadership, entrepreneurship and strategic management.

Each year, the A.G. Gaston Award recognizes individuals who use resources to meet the needs of the community and have distinguished themselves as champions working tirelessly to benefit others.

The award was presented at the annual conference, where Hood also led a panel discussion highlighting Birmingham’s ecosystem and the conditions that need to exist for black business owners to grow, thrive and become the next A.G. Gaston.

(Courtesy of UAB)

TUSCUMBIA — State Sen. Larry Stutts’ (R-Cherokee) opposition to the legalization of medical marijuana in Alabama is well documented.  The still-practicing obstetrician opposes the use of medicinal marijuana, citing its benefits have yet to be sufficiently proven.

As the state legislature is weighing the possibility of the drug’s legalization for medical purposes, Stutts warns of additional consequences should the current proposal under consideration be passed into law.

During a meeting of the Shoals Republican Club on Saturday, the Colbert County lawmaker said there was the possibility the commission created by the current proposed legislation would be susceptible to corruption. He said the 11-member commission created by proposal was akin to alleged Certificate of Need Board abuses, which led to the downfalls of former HealthSouth CEO Richard Scrushy and former Gov. Don Siegelman.

“Let me tell you how the bill sets it up — it sets up an 11-member commission that’s appointed that determines who gets to grow it, who gets to process it, and who gets to sell it,” Stutts said. “Let’s look back just a few years when Richard Scrushy and Don Siegelman went to prison. It was worth $500,000 for Richard Scrushy to get a seat on the Certificate of Need (CON) Board. How much do you think it would be worth to get to be one of the 11 people that control marijuana in the entire state? You talk about expanding government and the potential for corruption.”

“The bill specifies they’re going to give out 34 licenses for dispensaries around the state,” he continued. “How much would it be worth to get one of those 34 licenses? How much would it be worth to get the dispensary permit for Jefferson County, for the City of Birmingham? You talk about opening up the potential for corruption? And having an 11-member appointed [board]? You’re almost creating a whole new branch of government that’s going to oversee. It’s going to be taxed at 9%. How many millions and millions of dollars is that going to generate, and you’ve got an 11-member commission that decides who gets to do that. To me, it is just so much potential for growing government, raising taxes, and the potential for abuse of that system is just astronomical. That is the CON board on steroids, in my opinion.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

