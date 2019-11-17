Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

2 hours ago

VIDEO: Trump’s impeachment continues, Jeff Sessions campaigns, Poarch Creek Indians want a compact and more on Guerrilla Politics

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

—Does the substance of Trump impeachment hearings match the hype?

—Can Jeff Sessions hold on to his lead as he begins to campaign across the state?

—Will the Poarch Band of Creek Indians get the gambling compact they want?

Jackson and Burke are joined by State Representative Mike Ball (R-Madison) to discuss the new leadership of the Alabama Democratic Party and future reforms to Alabama ethics laws.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” at the ever-growing number of Democratic presidential candidates.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

6 hours ago

Jeff Sessions takes aim at Doug Jones in Huntsville early campaign stump speech

HUNTSVILLE — Saturday during the monthly meeting of the Madison County Republican Men’s Club, GOP voters got one of the first looks at former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on the campaign trail.

Sessions, a latecomer to the Republican field, had made a number of Fox News Channel appearances in the very early stages of his campaign. It now appears the veteran Alabama politician is transitioning from his rollout to hitting the ground around the state with a March 3, 2020 primary looming.

Sessions’ Huntsville appearance was once again vintage Sessions, touching on the hallmark issues of immigration, trade and foreign policy. He did not mention any of his GOP primary opponents by name, two of which, former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs), were in attendance. However, he did go on offense against incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).

Keep reading 200 WORDS

With roughly a few hundred in attendance, Sessions criticized the Democrat successor of the seat he held for two decades for not representing the “real interests” of Alabama.

“The other thing a United States Senator has to do is represent the real interests of the people of this state and defend them against people who have different agendas for them,” he said. “It cannot be that Doug Jones represents Alabama in the United States Senate. This is not thinkable. We have got to have a victory in this race. He is a total advocate for activist judges. It is not the kind of senator that we need to have.

Sessions also dinged Jones for not doing enough to prevent the Democratic Party’s push toward left-wing values concerning the courts, specifically referring to the 2018 confirmation of Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the high court last year.

“The radical left and the Democratic Party is taking this country down the exact wrong path,” Sessions said. “Is Doug Jones doing anything to stand up for that? Not one I will tell you.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

6 hours ago

Jalen Hurts reacts to Tua’s devastating injury: ‘It hurts me to hear it’

After leading the University of Oklahoma in an impressive comeback victory to defeat Baylor, Jalen Hurts expressed deep sympathy and concern for former teammate and friend Tua Tagovailoa after learning of the seriousness of his injuries.

Keep reading 198 WORDS

“It hurt me to hear it. He’s a great friend of mine.” Hurts said during a press conference after the Baylor win.  “I’m praying for him and his family. I hope nothing but the best. I hope everything works out for him and his family.”

Tagovailoa sustained a right hip dislocation and posterior wall fracture during the first half of Saturday’s game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss.

After the news of his prognosis went public, Tua did not hesitate to express gratitude for the outpouring of support and, once again, acknowledged the role his faith plays in his life.

Team orthopedic surgeon Lyle Cain released a statement regarding the injury: “Tua Tagovailoa sustained a right hip dislocation that was immediately reduced at the stadium. He is undergoing further testing to determine the best course of treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery but will miss the remainder of the season.”

7 hours ago

Flight Works Alabama partners with university students to provide tours of Airbus final assembly

Nine University of South Alabama students got on-the-ground training for a career in hospitality and tourism management by acting as tour guides for Flight Works Alabama during a recent visit from participants at the Titanium International Conference held in Mobile.

More than 1,000 business people, including corporate owners and vendors, attended the conference where one of the highlights was a tour of the facility where Airbus builds the A320 family of aircraft.

Keep reading 558 WORDS

“Our students just knocked it out of the park,” said Dr. Evelyn Green, assistant professor of hospitality and tourism management, which prepares students for careers in a variety of businesses, including the hotel industry as well as nonprofits and government agencies that promote tourism and travel.

“Flight Works Alabama had asked for our tourism and hospitality students to show their visitors real Southern hospitality by acting as their tour guides. We had only one day to train these students how to be tour guides and to learn everything there is to learn about the basic assembling of an aircraft. That was a tall order we put on them, but they handled it extremely well,” Green added.

Green, director for USA’s Hospitality and Tourism Workforce Innovation Alliance, designed the customized training, and Robin Fenton, consultant for Flight Works Alabama, wrote scripts for the students. With the help of Barry Bukstein, a volunteer and seasoned tour guide, the Alliance trained the students for their assignments in one day.

Flight Works Alabama is an innovative facility under construction at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley. When it opens in June 2020, it will be a gateway for public tours of the Airbus Final Assembly Line as well as offering educational opportunities for the public. Flight Works Alabama has partnered with nine universities, but USA is the only one that will offer hospitality training.

“Each student learned different aspects of the presentation, ranging from the history of Brookley Field, the history of Airbus coming to Mobile and then moving into how Airbus’ A320 planes come together on the assembly line,” Green said. “Each presentation lasted about four minutes, which means each student had to tell their portion of the story in four minutes. We put attendees in groups of 10 to 15 with three to four groups touring at the same time. A tour took about 40 minutes to complete.”

Fenton described the students as “amazing and exceeding all our expectations.”

“They did an excellent job of sharing the Airbus story. They took their scripts and put them into their own words. I received only positive comments from the conference attendees. Dr. Green’s team will continue working with us, and we hope to hire some of these students when Flight Works Alabama opens,” Fenton said.

Dr. Robert Thompson, chair of hospitality and tourism management, said “the students were taken a little out of their comfort zones initially, but it didn’t take long for those essential skills in hospitality to kick in, and they showed these visitors warm and welcoming Southern hospitality.”

Carson Riley Bentley, a junior from Muscle Shoals, came to South because of the reputation of its hospitality and tourism department.

“At first, I was really nervous, but after the first group went through, I realized I had been overthinking it,” Bentley said.

He began his presentation by welcoming the visitors to Airbus, introduced himself, then launched into how there are only four facilities like Airbus Mobile in the world, and the one they were visiting is the only one in the United States.

“Every 28 days, Airbus gets enough new parts to build four new airplanes, and I told them where some of the parts came from because this was an international group,” Bentley added. “It was definitely a learning experience, and I won’t forget it because I have more confidence now because of it.”

(Courtesy of the University of South Alabama)

8 hours ago

Celebrate the Seventh Amendment tomorrow in Mobile and Houston Counties

The Alabama Association of Justice and its members invite all courthouse employees and judicial staff to celebrate 230 years of the Seventh Amendment guaranteeing the right to a civil jury trial.  Join us for fun and refreshments in Mobile County on Monday, November 18, 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., 205 Government Street, Mobile, AL.

The tour will continue to Houston County on Tuesday, November 19, 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. 114 N. Oates Street, Room 318, Dothan, AL.

Keep reading 40 WORDS

This is the 10th of multiple stops on the Courthouse Appreciation Tour and the focus will be Alabama’s Appellate Courts.  Check out highlights from the tour’s first stop in Jefferson County.

For more information contact jsmith@alabamajustice.org.

10 hours ago

UAB doctor advises how to keep flu germs from spreading at home

Flu season can take its toll on your health, but one way to fight the virus is to stop the spread of germs at home. University of Alabama at Birmingham Assistant Professor Neena Xavier, M.D., shares these tips to help you and your family strengthen your defenses this flu season.

What are some of the best ways to germ-proof your home?

Keep reading 479 WORDS

You cannot really germ-proof your home, but you can clean and disinfect things to improve your chances of preventing the flu.

First, cleaning surfaces using soap and water and disinfectant sprays can decrease the number of germs and lower the chances of spreading them around.

Second, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces can kill germs and help lower the chances of getting sick. Avoid touching used tissues or other waste when emptying your trash, and wash your hands afterward to avoid getting those germs.

What are the biggest germ culprits in your home, and how should you disinfect them? 

Commonly touched surfaces such as countertops, doorknobs, computer keyboards, toys, phones and faucet handles are major culprits for carrying germs. Make sure the product you are using is EPA-registered to both clean (remove germs) and disinfect (kill germs). Read the directions on the product on how to use it because different chemicals have different procedures on how many wipes are needed or how long to keep the surface wet – usually three to five minutes.

How can a humidifier or air filter help keep your home flu-free? 

Dry air can cause scratchy throats, congestion and nosebleeds. While there are no scientific guidelines about the use of humidifiers to prevent flu, the germs may be able to survive in the drier air conditions. So the thought is that if you keep the humidity level up in a room, the virus is less likely to survive. Just be careful of warm mist humidifiers because, if not cleaned properly, they can grow bacteria and mold, which can cause serious illness.

How often should you wash sheets and towels during flu season? 

Most studies have shown that the flu virus can live on surfaces for up to 48 hours. However, it is not necessary to wash surfaces every day. Using harsh chemicals to wipe every surface often can irritate the eyes, nose, throat and skin and aggravate asthma if you suffer from it, so you may cause more harm than good. In general, the important thing is to make sure you wash regularly and do not share towels or sheets with those who are sick without washing them first.

Remember, the virus is killed by hot temperatures, so if you do clean your sheets and towels, use the hot temperature setting instead of warm.

What are the best tips to protect yourself if someone in your house already has the flu?

If it is possible, choose a bathroom for the sick person to use and their own bedroom to sleep in. Plan to clean these rooms daily. Have some disposable face masks at the house for other members, especially those who have other medical conditions that make them more likely to get sick.

Xavier is an assistant professor in the Department of Clinical and Diagnostic Sciences and faculty member with the Physician Assistant Studies program in the UAB School of Health Professions.

For more information on prevention, symptoms and vaccines, visit uab.edu/flu.
(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

 

 

