7 Things: Sessions fires back at Byrne and Tuberville, Rep. John Rogers continues to be embarrassing, Obama acknowledges the economy is booming and more …
7. Bloomberg wants to buy the nomination
- Since announcing his 2020 Democratic presidential bid, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has been spending money on his campaign like crazy, already spending $188 million; new polls show that it is working.
- U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has spent $50 million, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has spent $34 million, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) has spent $10 million, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has spent $34 million and former Vice President Joe Biden has spent $23 million. All have been in the race much longer than Bloomberg.
6. Democrats calling on ICE to not do its job
- Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced that they’ll be sending their SWAT team to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with detaining illegal immigrants in sanctuary cities, and now U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Edward Markey (D-MA) are demanding they “reverse course.”
- Warren and Markey said that this “initiative is unnecessary, unwelcome, dangerous, menacing, retaliatory and unlikely to achieve its stated goal,” and went on to demand that CBP and ICE change their plans. They also questioned the reason “for employing paramilitary-style immigration personnel.”
5. Ainsworth announcing legislation to shorten the appeals process
- Tuesday, Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth is planning to announce new legislation that would shorten the appeals process for those convicted of capital murder, which has been pushed for since the increased number of officers killed on duty throughout the state.
- On Twitter, Ainsworth said, “’Back the Blue’ must be more than just a slogan. Actions must follow words, murdering an officer who maintains law and order should quickly cost your own life.”
4. Cruz isn’t happy about mandatory vasectomies
- State Representative Rolanda Hollis (D-Birmingham) has introduced a ridiculous and embarrassing bill that would make it mandatory for men over 50 or with three kids to get a vasectomy, and now U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is taking issue with the legislation.
- Cruz said on Twitter, “Yikes. A government big enough to give you everything is big enough to take everything…literally!” Hollis has defended her bill saying that it’ll “help with the reproductive system, and yes, it is to neutralize the abortion ban bill.”
3. Obama wants credit for economic improvements, Trump calls that a “con job”
- On the 11th anniversary of signing the 2009 economic stimulus package, President Barack Obama acknowledged the economy is booming — while the media and their Democrats are pretending otherwise — and tweeted that he “signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history.”
- President Donald Trump tweeted that is a “con job” and his campaign has responded to Obama’s claim, saying, “Trump reversed every single failed Obama-era economic policy, and with it, reversed the floundering Obama/Biden economy,” adding that the former president and vice president “orchestrated the worst economic recovery in modern history.”
2. John Rogers has no clue what he is talking about
- State Representative John Rogers (D-Birmingham) made very little news when he declared that NFL quarterback Cam Newton was transgender and there were 20 more transgender football players in the league without providing evidence.
- Turns out Rogers doesn’t know what it is to be transgender and, while speaking to “The Pluralist,” Rogers suggested that there should be genetic testing to determine the sex of athletes. He stated, “If a person ends up being male, they can compete as male, and if they end up being a female they can compete as female.”
1. Sessions responding to Byrne and Tuberville’s tactics
- Recently, U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville released campaign ads that throw punches at each other and at former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, but now Sessions is responding with a statement and attacks of his own.
- Sessions has described these tactics as “sleazy” and added that it’s “unfortunate that both Tommy Tuberville and Bradley Byrne have abandoned any pretense of running a positive campaign.” He also pointed out that this behavior is expected as they’re both “trailing in the polls,” adding that it’s made Tuberville and Byrne appear “desperate and afraid.”