3 hours ago

Utah Sen. Mike Lee endorses Mooney in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race

U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) on Wednesday endorsed State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) in his bid to defeat Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in 2020.

Lee’s endorsement came via tweet.

“I am deeply grateful to Senator Lee for his support,” Mooney said in a statement. “He is one of the strongest constitutionalists in the Senate and one of the few in Washington with the courage to stand on conservative principles and stick to his guns. He’s exactly the kind of Senator I plan to emulate in Washington.”

Lee is known as one of the most conservative members of the United States Senate. He won his first race in an upset in 2010, and has a long record of endorsing successful conservative outsiders for Senate, including Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who Lee backed for president in the 2016 cycle.

During that race, Lee was known as a “Never Trumper,” even attempting to stop delegates from nominating Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention. Lee never endorsed him in the general election against Hillary Clinton.

Lee has reportedly expressed that he plans to endorse Trump in 2020.

Washington, D.C.-based Club for Growth, which is searching for a candidate to back in Alabama’s Republican primary, is viewed as being closely aligned with Lee. Along with Lee, former Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ), Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) and Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) were the only senators to receive Club’s highest rating for 2018.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

28 mins ago

Hyundai donates $250,000 to Montgomery Public Schools for STEM education

Hyundai Motor America made a $250,000 donation Tuesday to Montgomery Public Schools for its science, technology, engineering and math programs.

The donation stems from Hyundai’s ST Math Initiative, which was developed by the Mind Research Institute.

Montgomery officials say the donation will benefit over 3,000 students from five public elementary schools in the MPS system including Catoma, T.S. Morris, Morningview, Seth Johnson and Brewbaker Elementary.

A check was presented Tuesday afternoon in the Catoma Elementary School Library where Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange, Montgomery Commission Chairman Elton Dean, MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore, Montgomery School Board President Clare Weil, Zafar Brooks of Hyundai, Jim Sidick of the Mind Research Institute and other Hyundai executives were in attendance.

“Our goal here is to be a trusted partner in this community and other communities around the nation,” said Zafar Brooks, Hyundai’s director of corporate social responsibility and diversity and inclusion.

He added, “This nation depends on a skilled labor force, and research shows that when a child has access to STEM education, we will have a stronger student, and it will contribute to a life-long love of learning.”

The visual program is designed to assist the school’s core curriculum.

“It is going to support teachers and their understanding and help children learn mathematics in a conceptual way,” said Jim Sidick, Mind Research Institute’s regional vice president of partnerships.

Through the program, teachers will also receive professional feedback to personalize learning for the students.

MPS science specialist Kristy Hatch stated that she hopes to see more schools with access to STEM in the future.

Hatch said the ST Math program “fits wonderfully as a first step to introduce this and establish some relationships.”

“We are honored by Hyundai’s tremendous support and commitment to the students of MPS,” said Superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools Ann Roy Moore in a statement. “This program will aid educators and equip students with advanced technology and resources to develop interest and increase proficiency in STEM subjects.”

“The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce commends our industry partners at Hyundai Motor America for this generous gift to the Montgomery Public School system. Partnership means preparing to succeed together, and the ST Math Initiative will provide a tremendous value as Montgomery focuses on preparing a workforce for a higher wage, skilled work environment in a diverse, innovative, tech-driven economy,” said Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman Willie Durham.

Hyundai has partnered with the Mind Research Institute since 2011. Together, they have committed nearly $2 million in the implementation of the ST Math program in almost 80 schools.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

1 hour ago

Congressional support, Air Force decision create critical opportunity for Alabama aerospace industry

Winning the national security space race is crucial for America’s ability to defend itself. Recently, several members of Alabama’s congressional delegation fought to equip the nation for success when they petitioned the Air Force to select a U.S. launch provider based on a competitive, timely process in the best interest of national security.

The Air Force chose to move forward with that approach and has entered the next round of awards which result in an opportunity for Alabama’s aerospace industry to increase its impact on America’s space program.

Because of Alabama’s strong leadership in Washington, Alabama-based aerospace companies are ready to compete to bring the work home. Learn more.

2 hours ago

SB 129: Bad for Alabama business

For a bill called the “Protect Alabama Small Business Act,” SB 129 sure would hurt small businesses like mine. I own the FASTSIGNS locations in Mobile and Daphne, and I know firsthand what it takes for small franchise businesses to succeed. This bill simply isn’t it.

SB 129 would take private franchise contracts like mine and turn them into state law. It’s a one-size-fits-all regulation that ignores differences in business types or businesses’ needs. It treats my printing and graphics company – with five employees – the same way it treats a McDonald’s or a Marriott. That doesn’t make sense for anyone.

On top of that, it makes it impossible for franchises to protect our brand. For franchises, that brand is everything – customers walk through our door because they know the quality products and services they’ll get at a FASTSIGNS in Mobile, Montgomery or Mexico City. There are certain standards I maintain in order to keep that FASTSIGNS logo on my door. I expect other FASTSIGNS owners to do the same.

As franchisees, we know what we’re signing up for when we enter into a private franchise contract. We partner with a brand-name business for their guidance, experience, and marketing. We do our research, too. For most folks, deciding whether to buy a franchise is a personal, family investment decision. We researched franchise brands, compared federally-required disclosure documents, and made an informed decision based on our goals and our experiences.

We became FASTSIGNS franchisees in 2014, largely because of the guidance and support we get from our franchisor. My family, the Calagaz family from Mobile, has been in the photo and print business for generations. Our franchise agreement with FASTSIGNS gave us a brand name on our storefront and an ally in our corner, while keeping my family in the business we knew and loved.

There are thousands of stories like mine across Alabama. Our state has 12,000 franchise businesses that create jobs in every county. That’s what makes this bill so surprising, especially here, especially now. We pride ourselves on being a pro-business state, but this bill puts the government right in the middle of decisions that businesses need to make. It makes our private contracts public law, and it treats all franchise businesses the same – regardless of what we do. SB 129 sure seems to say that the state government knows more than we do about what’s best for our business and our families.

Businesses of all types – everything from five-employee stores like mine to Fortune 500 companies – are asking the legislature to slow down and think about what they’re doing. I hope the Legislature considers how new regulations like this can impact Alabama business owners and our state’s economy down the road. I hope our lawmakers listen to Alabama businesses like me, and vote against SB 129.

Pauline McKean is a FASTSIGNS franchise owner in Mobile

6 hours ago

7 Things: Lottery fails in the State House, Democrats want to lose the abortion fight again, Birmingham’s mayor makes an unlikely claim and more …

7. Pelosi is trying to break Democrats’ impeachment fever

  • As Democrat leaders try to tamp down impeachment fever, Representative Steve Cohen (D-TN) said that former President Bill Clinton was impeached over sex and President Donald Trump is “raping the country.”
  • A senior House Democrat also told Fox News that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) won’t be able to hold off the impeachment of Trump much longer and that she may have to change her position within the next two weeks.

6. Trump pulling the welcome mat on Toyota?

  • Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield is worried about President Trump’s decision to declare the import of automobiles and parts as a national security threat. Canfield believes this puts Alabama jobs on the line.
  • Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota and chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association is profoundly disappointed by Trump’s decision, feeling as if their long-time investment and employment in the United States is no longer welcomed.

5. Meaningless prison deadline passes

  • With the deadline ending for Alabama to comply with the DOJ’s demands, the DOJ could file a lawsuit if the state’s response to the allegations that prison conditions are unconstitutional is deemed inadequate.
  • State Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) has said that he doesn’t expect a lawsuit and it’s expected that the prison issues will be dealt with before the end of the regular legislative session, which ends on June 17.

4. House Judiciary Committee gets stood up

  • As instructed by President Trump, former White House counsel Don McGahn did not comply with the House Judiciary Committee subpoena to appear at a hearing, and now Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has said that he will go to court, if necessary, to get McGahn’s testimony.
  • The panel has now issued subpoenas for former McGahn chief of staff Annie Donaldson and for former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, all of which Trump views as part of ongoing “Presidential harassment.”

3. Mysterious tech companies killing plans to come to Birmingham over the state’s abortion ban?

  • Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said that one tech company has already canceled plans to come to Birmingham, and another is concerned about coming to the state.
  • However, Woodfin didn’t identify which companies were involved, how many jobs the companies would bring or the salaries of those jobs due to a nondisclosure agreement which seems unlikely because the jobs aren’t coming.

2. Alabama Democrats keep digging a bigger hole

  • State Senator Vivian Figures (D-Mobile) has filed a bill that would repeal the abortion ban, and in a release, she said that she doesn’t believe Republicans have any idea what the consequences are for passing the ban, including a decline in tourism and expensive legal battles.
  • Alabama’s legislature isn’t done on this issue yet. During a debate banning infanticide, State Representative Merika Coleman (D-Birmingham) said she doesn’t believe that a child born alive after a failed abortion attempt is an actual person.

1. Ding dong, the lottery is dead — for now

  • The Democrats prevented the bill from going to the House floor for a debate in a 53-36 vote procedural motion, which was only one vote less than needed for the bill to advance because the bill won’t protect electronic bingo across the state.
  • Don’t be surprised if we see this bill again with changes that could include a 50-50 revenue split between the general and education budgets. They want this money for corrections systems, Medicaid, and more

 

7 hours ago

Alabama general fund budget bill heading to conference committee

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate on Tuesday afternoon passed the general fund bill for Fiscal Year 2020 as substituted and amended. Hours later, the House voted to nonconcur with the Senate-passed version of the bill, sending the important legislation to a conference committee.

HB 152 as passed by the Senate would fully fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) at $35,000,000 total.

The governor had proposed CHIP to be solely funded out of the Education Trust Fund this time around, even though it has been paid for by the general fund in the past. Neither the House-passed version of the general fund bill nor the Senate-passed version of the education budget funded CHIP.

The Senate passed its version of HB 152 on a bipartisan 30-0 vote.

This bill set aside an additional $7 million for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to hire 50 new state troopers, increases the Alabama Department of Corrections’ budget by $46 million and includes a 2% cost-of-living adjustment for state employees.

In a statement, the chairman of the Senate Finance and Taxation General Fund Committee explained the highlights of the bill.

“This budget funds the essential functions of state government and avoids any tax increases,” State Senator Greg Albritton (R-Atmore) outlined. “We put a priority on public safety, with the increase for additional troopers on the road and more correctional officers at state prisons. We were able to fund everything that we needed to, but we didn’t spend every single dime available — that carryover money will help for next year, when the state will have to bear the entire burden for CHIPS, the health insurance program for children in low-income homes.”

The House has assigned State Reps. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark), Kyle South (R-Fayette) and Laura Hall (D-Huntsville) to the conference committee, in which three legislators from each chamber will work to reconcile the two different versions of the general fund budget bill. Clouse is the chairman of the House Ways and Means General Fund Committee.

“I look forward to working with the House leadership on a final version. I anticipate there will be some changes as we negotiate later this week, but with this budget that passed today, I think we have hammered out an agreement on the biggest issues,” Albritton emphasized.

The 2% cost-of-living-adjustment for state employees is only the second that state employees have received since 2008.

“I want to thank Senator Albritton for his hard work — as this budget illustrates, Republicans in the State Legislature remain committed to fiscal discipline. Since 2011, we have cut the state government workforce by 14%, saving taxpayers millions of dollars,” Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) remarked.

You can view spreadsheets comparing all versions of both the general fund budget and education budget here.

The education budget will be amended in the House Ways and Means Education Committee on Wednesday.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

