Club for Growth poll: Rep. Mo Brooks would beat Roy Moore in U.S. Senate primary

According to a report from Newsmax, a Club for Growth poll shows Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) would defeat former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore if the two were to potentially face off in a runoff situation in the upcoming 2020 Republican U.S. Senate primary contest.

The two were opponents in the 2017 special election Republican primary for U.S. Senate in a contest that also included then-U.S. Sen. Luther Strange (R-Mountain Brook). Moore and Strange finished in the top two in a crowded field, with Moore securing the nomination in a runoff six weeks later.

But this time, a Club for Growth poll maintains the contest would be different if the Moore and Brooks were competitors again.

The poll, conducted by WPA Intelligence on March 10-12, surveyed 501 likely Republican primary voters in Alabama and found 52 percent would vote for Brooks and 32 percent for Moore in a head-to-head contest. It also found 61 percent of those with an opinion of both candidates would vote for Brooks and 27 percent for Moore.

“The Club for Growth polling clearly shows Mo Brooks is the best choice to defeat Roy Moore,” Club for Growth Action President David McIntosh said to Newsmax. “Mo Brooks would be a fighter for economic freedom and represent Alabamians well in the U.S. Senate.”

The winner of the eventual 2020 GOP primary will likely face incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) in the general election. Jones defeated Moore in the December 2017 special election to win the U.S. Senate seat.

