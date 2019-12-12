Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Episode 7: Interview with Alabama Democratic Party Chair Chris England 7 mins ago / Podcasts
Celebrate the Seventh Amendment in Tuscaloosa 1 hour ago / Sponsored
Should all rights give way to the transgender revolution? 2 hours ago / Guest Opinion
UAB named top 50 cardiovascular hospital in the United States 2 hours ago / News
Jessica Taylor officially launches ‘Conservative Squad’ to battle AOC’s ‘Socialist Squad’ 3 hours ago / News
7 Things: Inspector general says report vindicates no one, bill will protect first responders, some Democrats uncertain on impeachment and more… 4 hours ago / Analysis
Doug Jones is having his best week in Washington; How did Democrats already ruin it? 4 hours ago / Analysis
Shelby slams ‘horrible’ NAFTA, says he is ‘proud’ of Trump’s dedication to improving trade policies 5 hours ago / News
University of Alabama School of Social Work receives $3.2M grant to address opioid crisis 6 hours ago / News
Mayor Randall Woodfin throws down the gauntlet at Birmingham Business Alliance meeting 16 hours ago / News
Above and beyond: Regions associate honored with Better Life Award after learning sign language to serve deaf customers 19 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Auburn’s Bo Nix named SEC Freshman of the Year, Derrick Brown named best defensive player 20 hours ago / Sports
Rogers’ report from Washington: The season of giving across East Alabama 20 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Crimson Tide’s Jaylen Waddle named SEC Special Teams Player of the Year 21 hours ago / Sports
You’re invited! 22 hours ago / Sponsored
Enterprise celebrates 100th anniversary of Boll Weevil Monument 1 day ago / News
State Sen. Elliott vows another attempt at bill labeling offenses involving those attempting harm on law enforcement as a ‘hate crime’ 1 day ago / News
Birmingham, Mountain Brook declared ‘TraffickingFree Zones’ 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Two articles of impeachment, polling has Sessions still up, Trump gets trade win and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Mo Brooks: Obama’s attack on law enforcement tied to spike in police killed in the line of duty 1 day ago / News
6 hours ago

University of Alabama School of Social Work receives $3.2M grant to address opioid crisis

The University of Alabama’s School of Social Work, which oversees a trio of state-focused behavioral health projects, has been given a $3.2 million grant to address the Yellowhammer state’s opioid crisis.

The four-year project, dubbed “Project FREEDOM: First Responder Expansion of Education and Distribution of Overdose Medication,” will focus on first responders take place throughout the following counties: Blount, Cullman, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Jackson, Lawrence, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, St. Clair, Shelby, Walker, Winston, Jefferson and Tuscaloosa.
The project will be funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

“Alabama’s first responders have a critical role in the battle against the opioid overdose epidemic,” said Dr. David L. Albright, UA’s Hill Crest Foundation Endowed Chair in Mental Health Research and Vital primary investigator.

He added, “In this project, we will work to support our first responders by studying burnout, fatigue, and secondary traumatic stress among emergency medical service workers and municipality and volunteer fire personnel, and develop outreach and training related to the experiences of our first responders, including learning communities on opioid overdose within the 16-county area.”

According to a press release, “first responders will receive training and education on opioid overdoses and reversal, opioid safety and occupational hazards related to opioid exposure.” The project is also set to provide education to the “general public about opioid safety and the Good Samaritan Law.”

“In addition to first responders, the project will have a focus on healthcare provider training related to opioid overdose dangers, overdose surveillance data in their county, and treatment and recovery options for their patient population,” said Shanna McIntosh, UA Vital project director.

She added, “It is important for Alabamians to understand the dangers of exposure overdose, proper use and disposal of prescribed opioids, and the Good Samaritan Law, which is in place to encourage bystanders to take action when someone is in need. A targeted media campaign will run statewide, and community education forums will be held in the 16-county area. Community trainings will cover the dangers of high toxicity opioids, opioid prescription safety and Mental Health First Aid.”

Project FREEDOM is the third state-focused project the Vital Team is overseeing. The Vital Team recently began work on a state-funded project to reduce infant mortality rates in Alabama.

Federal health authorities have reported there were more than 70,000 drug overdose deaths in 2017, for a rate of 21.7 per 100,000 people. The state of Alabama had more than 5,100 overdoses from 2006 through 2014.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

7 mins ago

Episode 7: Interview with Alabama Democratic Party Chair Chris England

Dale Jackson is joined the new chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party, State Representative Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa). England describes how growing up as the son of two public servants in Alabama led him to where he is today, from leaving the state to attend Howard University to winning the contentious inner-party struggle within the Alabama Democratic Party.

Podcast (howdidyou): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Podcast (howdidyou): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

1 hour ago

Celebrate the Seventh Amendment in Tuscaloosa

The Alabama Association of Justice will conclude its Courthouse Appreciation Tour and Social next week in Tuscaloosa. The Association and its members invite all courthouse employees and judicial staff to celebrate 230 years of the Seventh Amendment guaranteeing the right to a civil jury trial.

Join us for fun and refreshments in Tuscaloosa County on Monday, December 16, 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., 714 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL.

The Courthouse Appreciation Tour began in September and has included several stops around the state. Check out highlights from the tour’s first stop in Jefferson County.

For more information contact jsmith@alabamajustice.org.

2 hours ago

Should all rights give way to the transgender revolution?

Ever heard the maxim “Your right to swing your fist ends just where my nose begins?” It’s one the federal courts need to remember this week.

On Thursday, the 11th Circuit US Court of Appeals will hear a case that originated in Florida related to transgender students and school bathroom usage. This decision will affect schools in Florida, Georgia and Alabama, and may ultimately force the issue up to the Supreme Court.

The original suit was filed by a transgender student, Drew White, who was born female but transitioned to a male gender identity just before the freshman year of high school (in keeping with the student’s genetic gender, I will use the female pronoun). Last year the student won a lower court ruling against the school district which ordered the school to allow her to use the boys’ bathroom, rather than a single-occupancy gender-neutral bathroom. The school district has appealed that ruling to the 11th Circuit, asserting that providing the accommodation of a gender-neutral bathroom should be enough and that they shouldn’t be forced to allow students to use bathrooms that don’t align with their genetic gender.

One of the primary problems with the plaintiff’s argument, in this case, is that she doesn’t believe her fellow students have any rights. All that is to be considered is her desire to participate fully in all of the male cultural norms and rituals — right down to the bathroom, with young men partially exposed as they use the urinals common to men’s restrooms — whether it leaves them feeling compromised or not.

Our culture decided long ago that restroom usage was a private affair, and one that was sensitive to gender.

Men shouldn’t be asked to bare themselves in the presence of women, and women shouldn’t be forced to be that vulnerable in the presence of men. I wish that all public restrooms were single-user and fully private. But in the absence of that, I am far more comfortable using facilities in close proximity to other women, rather than men. I think most men share that sentiment.

It matters. Particularly in a world where women and girls often struggle to feel safe.

At the same time, I understand that civil liberties require that all people — including transgender people — have access to the same level of public accommodation as others. If public restrooms are available, it makes sense that there must be an option that is either private or gender-neutral to meet their needs.

But to say that the rest of us must surrender our need to feel safe and comfortable in these public spaces is to strip us of our rights simply to make transgender people feel better.

The logic of the argument of the LGBTQ community is seriously flawed on this issue, as well.

On the one hand, we are asked to accept that there is an endless number of ways to identify and express one’s gender. It is without boundary –genetic or physical or cultural – -and can be utterly fluid. Yet at the same time, we are told by transgender advocates that in a case like this there are only two acceptable types of public accommodation: the traditional girls’ and boys’ bathrooms.

So, while there are innumerable gender identities, there can be no “third way” of accommodation that seeks to respect the rights of all practically?

Hogwash.

The gender activist crowd can’t have it both ways: gender and sexuality can’t be a free-for-all of expression, while the state and the rest of us are simultaneously restricted to the traditional remedies, oriented around binary gender, to accommodate it.

That’s not asking for equal access. That’s asking for affirmation.

I have rights as a woman to feel safe in the vulnerable, partially-unclothed world of restrooms, dressing rooms and the like. My 16-year-old daughter has the same right. A tiny minority of individuals, while entitled under the law to have access to reasonable accommodations, can’t exercise their civil liberties at the expense of the civil liberties of others.

It is untenable to say that all rights should bow at the altar of the sexual revolution, which includes the ever-increasing category of transgendered people.

So, go ahead, swing your fist. But you better watch out for my nose.

Dana Hall McCain, a widely published writer on faith, culture, and politics, is Resident Fellow of the Alabama Policy Institute, a non-partisan, non-profit research and educational organization based in Birmingham; learn more at alabamapolicy.org.

2 hours ago

UAB named top 50 cardiovascular hospital in the United States

UAB Hospital was recently named one of the nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals by IBM Watson Health. The study purports to identify top-performing cardiovascular hospitals in the United States.

IBM Watson Health is a healthcare data and analytics branch of IBM that sells consulting services to hospitals around the world.

According to the IBM Watson Health report, “92.1 million American adults are living with some form of cardiovascular disease or the after-effects of stroke. Cardiovascular diseases have a significant impact on mortality and cost, accounting for about 2,300 Americans dying each day, an average of 1 death every 38 seconds and costs the United States about $200 billion each year. In addition, the prevalence of cardiovascular disease is expected to increase to a point where approximately 40 percent of the US population will have the disease by 2030”

IBM Watson Health maintains that “if all United States hospitals’ cardiovascular service lines performed at the level of these study winners, more than 11,000 additional lives and over $1.5 billion could be saved, and nearly 2,800 additional bypass and angioplasty patients could be complication-free.

“It is a tremendous honor to be named a Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospital by IBM Watson Health,” said James Davies, M.D., director of the UAB Cardiovascular Institute and division director of Cardiothoracic Surgery. “UAB’s nationally ranked cardiovascular services offer the full spectrum of cardiovascular care. Our goal is to ensure that patients obtain the best treatment possible with the most state-of-the-art technology available.”

“By finding ways to continuously improve and innovate, the winners of our 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study are identifying opportunities to deliver health care value to patients, communities and payers,” remarked Ekta Punwani, 100 Top Hospitals program leader at IBM Watson Health. “The top-performing hospitals demonstrated better clinical care and were more efficient than their peers at delivering this care.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

3 hours ago

Jessica Taylor officially launches ‘Conservative Squad’ to battle AOC’s ‘Socialist Squad’

It’s happening. Appearing on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday morning, Alabama Second Congressional District candidate Jessica Taylor launched her “Conservative Squad.”

Taylor vowed to do so in her viral campaign announcement video, and as co-host Ainsley Earhardt said to begin the segment, Taylor is keeping her promise.

The Prattville businesswoman and attorney was joined live on Fox News Channel by the three other Republican female congressional candidates that will comprise this squad: Michelle Fischbach (MN-07), Beth Van Duyne (TX-24) and Nancy Mace (SC-01).

Taylor’s recruitment success is impressive, as Fischbach is the former lieutenant governor of Minnesota, Van Duyne is a Texas tea party star and Mace is a state representative in South Carolina.

The launch of the Conservative Squad included the rollout of conservativesquad.com, where people can donate jointly to these four Republican candidates, as well as to the eventual GOP nominees against the “Socialist Squad” of U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

In a statement, Taylor said, “This is an exciting day for conservatives! Since announcing my candidacy, I have made it my mission to take on AOC and her socialist squad. We need a new generation of conservatives to push back against radical socialism. Young people are embracing socialism and they need to know that conservative ideals lead to freedom and prosperity and that socialism is not the answer. Socialism leads to less freedom and oppressive government. It has failed in every country it has been tried.”

“I am honored to be joining forces with these great conservative leaders. Together we will stop socialism in its tracks,” she concluded.

Other qualified Republican candidates in the AL-02 race to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) include Wiregrass businessman Jeff Coleman, former Alabama Attorney General Troy King and former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise).

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

