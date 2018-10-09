University of Alabama president stresses commitment to the state and its future

In a speech last week at the University of Alabama’s fall assembly, school president Stuart Bell emphasized that the university maintains an unwavering, optimistic commitment to the state’s students – even as the institution offers opportunities to enrollees from all 50 states and 78 countries.

Bell also pointed out that the university did not raise in-state tuition in 2018 and continues to enroll students from every Alabama county.

“We remain firmly committed to educating and graduating students from around the world, but especially from Alabama; as the flagship university, this is a vital part of our mission,” Bell outlined. “To underscore that commitment to students residing in Alabama, UA is offering more competitive scholarships for in-state students. And, unlike all other in-state universities, we did not raise in-state tuition this fall. We want to continue to enroll all qualified students from the state of Alabama. We want them here on our campus.”

Donor Support

UA’s president also stressed the tremendous commitment that university alumni have to support the campus, citing two recent, historic gifts that will help the Capstone charge into the future.

Bell said, “I’m sure you heard the announcement of a $26.5 million gift from Hugh F. Culverhouse, Jr. and his wife Eliza two weeks ago, which was the largest gift in the history of the University. Hugh was quoted as saying, ‘I have an obligation on myself to make sure the money produces something,’ and that he wants ‘to see this university [among] the best of all law schools.’”

He also commended the $15 million gift by Marillyn and James Hewson. Marillyn Hewson, chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin and 2018 CEO of the year, began her career with two degrees from UA.

“Just a few days ago, we announced the plans for construction of our newest Culverhouse College of Business building – named after Marillyn – we’ll have Hewson Hall. It will broaden the impact of the Culverhouse College of Business even more. Because of Marillyn and James Hewson’s philanthropy, our business students will reap the benefits and will make meaningful contributions in their future professions,” Bell explained.

2018 Freshman Class

Next, Bell praised the current class of freshmen on campus, which includes an impressive number of National Merit Scholars as well as other top-ranked students.

“We enrolled 187 new National Merit Scholars this semester, up from 134 last fall and bringing our total now to more than 600 on our campus,” Bell noted. “The average high school GPA of the incoming freshman class was 3.71, with more than one-third earning a 4.0 or higher. And, almost 40 percent of them scored 30 or higher on the ACT, which puts these students in the top 5 percent in the nation.”

Student Philanthropy

Students are not only excelling academically. They are also developing into future Alabama “legends.”

“Did you know, for example, that our UA Dance Marathon group has raised over $1 million for children needing healthcare at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham? That’s an incredible accomplishment,” Bell remarked. “It began with the dream of about 15 UA students.”

According to Bell, as he walks around campus in Tuscaloosa, he sees how the faculty and staff remain committed to UA’s strategic plan and the development of empowered and competitive minds through the many resources the university offers.

“As I look around the room, I’m reminded of our ‘Where Legends are Made’ campaign, which is about the past, present and future of the University,” Bell emphasized. “You – everyone gathered here and everyone who plays an important role on this campus – you are the legend makers. You are the designers of the impressive final products who walk across the stage in Coleman Coliseum at graduation. Now that’s a legacy.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn