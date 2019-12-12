Univ. of South Alabama provost elected chair of southern college accrediting commission

The University of South Alabama on Thursday announced that Dr. David Johnson, the university’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, has been elected chair of the board of trustees for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

SACSCOC is the recognized American regional accrediting body in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, as well as in Latin America for those institutions of higher education that award associate, baccalaureate, master’s or doctoral degrees.

Johnson’s election came during SACSCOC’s recent annual meeting in Houston. He will serve during 2020.



The Commission on Colleges’ board of trustees is the representative body of the College Delegate Assembly and is charged with carrying out the accreditation process.

“The SACS Commission on Colleges is responsible for ensuring that all accredited colleges and universities in our region meet the standards for quality and integrity that are specified in the body’s Principles of Accreditation,” Johnson explained in a statement. “I consider it a great honor, and a tremendous responsibility, to have been selected to serve as board chair of this important organization.”

Prior to his election as board chair, Johnson served as vice chair, executive council member and chair of the Alabama state delegation. He has reportedly been active with SACSCOC for many years, serving as an accreditation consultant and as a member of several site visit teams.

Dr. Belle Wheelan, SACSCOC president, advised, “This year as vice chair, Dr. Johnson demonstrated a thorough awareness and understanding of the many complex issues before us.”

“His patience, compassion and knowledge make him an obvious choice to serve as board chair,” Wheelan added.

Johnson has served in his current leadership roles at South Alabama since 2009 and is the first administrator of the Mobile university to serve as SACSCOC chair.

A member of the South Alabama faculty since 1984, he has enjoyed a distinguished career in teaching, research and community service. Johnson previously served as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences from 2002-2009. Before that, he served as associate dean, as well as acting chair of sociology and anthropology.

