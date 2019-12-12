Three former NFL players with connections to Alabama charged with healthcare fraud

The Eastern District of Kentucky announced Thursday that 10 former NFL players, including three with ties to Alabama, have been charged for their alleged roles in a healthcare fraud scheme.

Carlos Rogers, a former All-American cornerback at Auburn, was joined in the indictment by Robert McCune and Etric Pruitt, who were both born and played high school football in Mobile County.

According to the indictment, McCune and Rogers were both involved in the creating of the scheme, and they both recruited other players to join.

The scheme allegedly involved the submitting of claims for expensive medical equipment, typically between $40,000 and $50,000 for each claim. Allegedly, the equipment in the claims was never purchased by the former players who are accused of pocketing the money.

The seven other players charged included Clinton Portis, a former All-Pro running back for the Washington Redskins.

According to the U.S Department of Justice, “The alleged fraud targeted the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, which… provided for tax-free reimbursement of out-of-pocket medical care expenses that were not covered by insurance and that were incurred by former players, their wives and their dependents – up to a maximum of $350,000 per player.”

Carlos Rogers, who grew up in Georgia, is an Auburn graduate who garnered First-Team SEC, and consensus All-American honors during his senior year in 2004. He was selected by the Redskins with the ninth overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. He is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud, two counts of wire fraud and two counts of health care fraud.

Robert McCune, from Mobile, went to high school at John Leflore Magnet in Mobile. He played for Louisville in college and had a three-year stint in the NFL. He is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud, nine counts of wire fraud and nine counts of health care fraud.

Etric Pruitt is a Theodore native who played college football at Southern Miss before having a short career in the NFL. He is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud.

According to the indictment, over $3.9 million in false and fraudulent claims were submitted by the players in question. The NFL plan paid out over $3.4 million on those claims between June 2017 and December 2018.

“Ten former NFL players allegedly committed a brazen, multi-million dollar fraud on a health care plan meant to help their former teammates and other retired players pay legitimate, out-of-pocket medical expenses,” asserted Assistant Attorney General Benczkowski.

Over 20 FBI field offices participated in the investigation.

This investigation serves as an illustration of the rampant and deliberate scams against health care plans occurring daily throughout the country,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge George L. Piro of the Miami Field Office.

“Today’s indictments underscore that whoever you are, if you loot health care programs to line your own pockets, you will be held accountable by the Department of Justice,” added Benczkowski.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.