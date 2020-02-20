Univ. of Alabama, Auburn to have black student body presidents simultaneously for first time

The University of Alabama and Auburn University will both have black student government association presidents at the same time, marking a historic first for the Yellowhammer State.

Earlier this month, Ada Ruth Huntley became the first black woman to be elected as Auburn’s SGA president.

Now, The Crimson White reported on Thursday that Demarcus Joiner will run unopposed to serve as UA’s next student body president.

Joiner, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., currently serves as the SGA’s vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Joiner will be the third black SGA president at the Capstone in the last five years. He will officially be elected on March 3 and inaugurated later this spring.

In 1987, current Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton was elected as the first ever black SGA president at Auburn. Cleo Thomas made history in the same manner at the University of Alabama in 1976.

