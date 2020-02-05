Auburn elects first black woman as SGA president

Ada Ruth Huntley was elected president of Auburn University’s student government association on Tuesday, according to a report by The Auburn Plainsman.

Huntley is the first black woman to be elected to that position. She will assume the duties of president in March.

Huntley is quoted in the Plainsman telling her supporters, “I’m so incredibly blessed that you believed in me and supported me along this journey because I’m feeling ever so thankful.”

U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) tweeted her congratulations to Huntley, saying, “Congratulations to Ada Ruth Huntley, the first African American woman to be elected SGA president at @AuburnU!! I can’t wait to see what you accomplish!”

Huntley’s mother, Elizabeth, serves on the Auburn Board of Trustees.

“It’s going to be very weird working together, but I’m excited,” Ada Ruth Huntley told the Plainsman about the family connection.

In total, 38% of Auburn’s students participated in the election in which 11,278 votes were cast.

“I really am just excited to get to work with everybody and bring everybody to the table,” Huntley concluded.

