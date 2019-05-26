Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

UAB Hospital lauded for seventh year in a row as one of America’s great hospitals

UAB Hospital has been listed on Becker’s Hospital Review’s 2019 list of 100 Great Hospitals in America. UAB has earned this distinction every year since 2013 and is the only hospital in Alabama to make the annual list published by Becker’s Healthcare, a leading source of cutting-edge business and legal information for health care industry leaders.

According to Becker’s, the hospitals included on this list have been recognized nationally for excellence in clinical care, patient outcomes, and staff and physician satisfaction. These institutions are industry leaders that have achieved advanced accreditation and certification in several specialties. The list also includes industry innovators that have sparked trends in health care technology, hospital management and patient satisfaction.

Becker’s 100 Great Hospitals website describes UAB Hospital as a 1,157-bed institution associated with UAB Medicine. The health system’s UAB Callahan Eye Hospital was one of the first level 1 ocular trauma centers in the country, and is the only level 1 ocular trauma hospital in Alabama. Founded in 1945, the health system comprises five facilities and more than 1,000 physicians. UAB Hospital was recognized as top-performing in various specialties, such as rheumatology and cardiac surgery, by U.S. News & World Report in 2018-19.

“We are honored to be named as one of the great hospitals in America for the seventh consecutive year,” said Will Ferniany, Ph.D., CEO of the UAB Health System. “UAB is a national leader in research, clinical care and medical education, which are the building blocks of a truly outstanding hospital. Every person who touches UAB Medicine in any way can take pride in this designation.”

Becker’s Healthcare selected hospitals for inclusion based on analysis of ranking and award agencies, including U.S. News & World Report’s 2018-19 rankings, CareChexHealthgradesCMS star ratings, Leapfrog grades and IBM Watson Health top hospitals. Becker’s also sought nominations for this list. Organizations cannot pay for inclusion on the list.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Byrne: Getting federal money for new Mobile Bayway Bridge not a ‘priority’ for ALDOT, ‘Focused on tolling’

The most significant political controversy that has consumed Southwest Alabama in recent days is not the abortion ban or the Alabama legislature’s failure to work toward a lottery like much of the state, but the threat of a toll on the proposed new I-10 Mobile Bayway Bridge connecting Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

According to reports, the toll could be as high as $6 each way for commuters making the trek from Mobile over the Mobile River, across the Mobile Bay and into Spanish Fort.

However, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), a candidate for U.S. Senate in 2020 and an opponent of the toll, has said there are other funding alternatives to a toll to which the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) and other state officials do not appear to be receptive.

During an appearance on “Midday Mobile” on Mobile’s FM Talk 106.5, Byrne explained he and other federal officials were working on getting federal money. However, he said ALDOT did not seem to share the same enthusiasm for obtaining federal money as he and others are.

“Well, you know we were working with the state Department of Transportation on getting what’s called an INFRA [Infrastructure for Rebuilding America] Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation,” Byrne said. “We’re still working on it. But the state Department of Transportation said they would be fine if they got it, but it wasn’t a high priority for them. We’re continuing to work on it. Don’t worry. We’re trying to get this grant, and hopefully, we will. But the state wants to pay for this by putting tolls on the bridge, and it’s their decision. We at the federal level can’t make them not do tolls, or not make them do financing in a particular way.”

“I’m not saying they wouldn’t take it,” he added. “I think they would. But, they told me it’s just not a priority for them — that they’re just totally focused on tolling.”

The Baldwin County Republican argued state officials seemed to be more focused on tolls and said that in his role as a federal official, there was little he could do about it.

“[T]he state has been just adamant and consistent: ‘We do not want to do that. We want to use tolls,” he said. “So, at some point when you’re a federal official and not a state official, you just got to realize, ‘Hey, I’ve sort of run out my string here. That’s all I can do.’ Now, I’m not changing my mind. I think we can do this without tolls, or certainly buy down the tolls for people from Alabama by using this GOMESA [Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act] money.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Congressional support, Air Force decision create critical opportunity for Alabama aerospace industry

Winning the national security space race is crucial for America’s ability to defend itself. Recently, several members of Alabama’s congressional delegation fought to equip the nation for success when they petitioned the Air Force to select a U.S. launch provider based on a competitive, timely process in the best interest of national security.

The Air Force chose to move forward with that approach and has entered the next round of awards which result in an opportunity for Alabama’s aerospace industry to increase its impact on America’s space program.

Because of Alabama’s strong leadership in Washington, Alabama-based aerospace companies are ready to compete to bring the work home. Learn more.

Opening of manufacturing facility signals ‘continued growth’ for Huntsville’s Dynetics

HUNTSVILLE — The excitement over the opening of a new facility at Dynetics — and what it means for the company — was evident to visitors who received a sneak peek of the building on the company’s Huntsville campus this past week.

The new Dr. Stephen M. Gilbert Advanced Manufacturing Facility is the sixth building on the Dynetics property and adds 78,000 square feet while employing more than 200 engineers, technicians and machinists. The building is named for Dr. Stephen Gilbert, one of the company’s founders, who passed away in 2017.

Headquartered in Huntsville’s Cummings Research Park, Dynetics provides engineering, scientific and IT solutions to a wide-range of sectors including national security, space, cybersecurity, automotive and critical infrastructure security.

Matt Bender, Product Development and Manufacturing Division manager for Dynetics, provided some insight into why there was so much enthusiasm surrounding the opening of the new facility.

Prompted to explain what the Gilbert  building meant for the company and what was next for Dynetics, Bender responded with optimism.

“Continued growth,” he said. “We’re hiring a lot of people. We are continuing to grow into space markets, continuing to grow into defense markets and commercial markets. The piece we have only begun to scratch the surface on is the commercial products market.”

One of the commercial product lines Dynetics hopes to expand with the opening of the Gilbert building is GroundAware. GroundAware is something akin to ground radar, which the company describes as “a family of reconfigurable, short and long-range surveillance sensors for real-time situational awareness of critical infrastructure.”

“The GroundAware product is going to be an area we are going to advance a lot more in and have more and more products like that we are going to sell,” noted Bender.

In addition to GroundAware, the four other major areas of production under the roof of the new facility will be automotive configuration and test equipment, electronics manufacturing for avionics, cable harness solutions for the aerospace and defense industries and final product assembly of large and small systems.

“We are a very broad company,” Bender explained. “Really ten years ago we were pretty much defense and commercial. The space aspect of that has really changed the last two years. It’s been very exciting. That’s what has been added in and is a major piece of our company’s business now.”

By providing control over its own schedules and mistake-proofing built in with the investments the company has made, it believes it will have even more flexibility to respond to its customers’ needs.

That’s something the company prioritizes with products that end up all over the world.

“This allows us to continue to develop things that support our partners and our customers,” said executive vice president Steve Cook. “Whether they be astronauts or war fighters in the field, this is what Dynetics is all about. How do we help expand our scientific frontiers while we make sure to protect the homeland and protect our troops and give them the best technologies in the fastest, most agile way possible.”

Bender reinforced the notion that the this new effort is a way of taking care of its customers.

“The reason this facility exists is that we are trying to be responsive to our customers’ needs,” he said. “We have invested our resources to create something that hasn’t existed before. Particularly something local here where a lot of our customers are.”

Even with all the state-of-the-art equipment housed in the Gilbert facility, Bender said Dynetics relies most heavily on the expertise of its people.

“Really it comes back to our people,” he concluded. “We’ve got people that support all those different areas. Whether they work on a space problem or a defense problem. We’ve got people that were working in the automotive industry that transitioned to work in the space industry and we’ve done that very successfully.”

The company has planned a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for May 30.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

UPDATE: Auburn Tigers radio announcer Rod Bramblett, wife killed in auto accident

UPDATE: According to the Opelika-Auburn News, Rod Bramblett has died as a result of injuries from an automobile accident in Auburn on Saturday.

Initially, according to multiple reports Saturday, Bramblett was critically injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday night in Auburn. Also according to reports, his wife Paula was pronounced dead after being transported to East Alabama Medical Center.

According to an article by Opelika-Auburn News editor Troy Turner, the accident occurred on Shug Jordan Parkway at West Samford Avenue and Bramblett was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

Auburn University put out a statement asking the Auburn Family to keep the Bramblett family in your thoughts and prayers.

Turner’s report indicated that alcohol was not a factor in the accident according to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

USA Health’s Madeira da Silva honored for cancer research at AACR annual meeting

Luciana Madeira da Silva, Ph.D., a researcher at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, has received a 2019 Minority and Minority-serving Institution Faculty Scholar in Cancer Research Award.

The travel award was presented to 15 researchers at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research in Atlanta. The AACR is the world’s oldest and largest professional association related to cancer research.

Madeira da Silva presented a poster on experimental anti-cancer compounds discovered at MCI that inhibit cell growth in mice by disrupting the RAS oncoprotein. These first-in-class RAS inhibitors warrant further development as a selective and effective treatment for ovarian cancer, she said.

Madeira da Silva, who heads the Gynecologic Oncology Lab at MCI, collaborates with Professor of Oncologic Sciences and Pharmacology Gary A. Piazza, Ph.D., who leads the MCI Drug Discovery Research Center.

The purpose of the award is to increase the scientific knowledge base of minority faculty members and faculty members at minority-serving institutions, and to encourage them and their students to pursue careers in cancer research, according to the AACR.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

