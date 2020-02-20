Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

NASA, Boeing complete first phase of testing on Space Launch System 48 mins ago / News
Tua Tagovailoa to hold autograph signing in Huntsville this weekend 4 hours ago / Sports
Two former Auburn football standouts arrested in possession of 157 pounds of marijuana 4 hours ago / News
Univ. of Alabama, Auburn to have black student body presidents simultaneously for first time 5 hours ago / News
Club for Growth poll: Tuberville takes lead in U.S. Senate race 6 hours ago / News
‘Age is just a number’: 91-year-old Alabamian inspires while working out in his ‘comfortable’ overalls 6 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Elisabeth French selected as first black woman to serve as Presiding Judge of an Alabama Circuit Court 7 hours ago / News
Will Sen. Doug Jones vote to protect vulnerable babies? 8 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama Launchpad selects finalists competing for $150K in prize money 8 hours ago / News
7 Things: Doug Jones calls abortion question ‘stupid’, medical marijuana bill advances, Democrats slug it out and more … 9 hours ago / Analysis
Medical marijuana bill clears Alabama Senate committee 10 hours ago / News
Alabamians can buy emergency preparedness items sales-tax free this weekend 11 hours ago / News
Alabama’s Warrior Met Coal announces historic Blue Creek mine development 1 day ago / News
‘Gender is Real Legislative Act’ advanced by Alabama House committee 1 day ago / News
Jessica Taylor ‘appalled and disgusted’ at Doug Jones’ abortion comments — ‘He is unfit’ 1 day ago / News
Reading aldotcom in large doses might affect your perspective, cognitive abilities and reasoning skills 1 day ago / Opinion
2020 Mardi Gras ships to be docked in Mobile February 21-26 1 day ago / News
Recognizing our engineers 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Byrne: The New Way Forward Act is an assault on our borders 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
WATCH: Doug Jones laughs about abortion, mocks question about ‘pain-capable’ act as ‘stupid’ 1 day ago / News
According to a report by WOIO 19News in Cleveland, former Auburn football players Greg Robinson and Jaquan “Quan” Bray were arrested near the U.S. border with Mexico after police found 157 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle they were riding in.

The drugs were reportedly discovered after a trained police dog alerted authorities.

According to a complaint filed by the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Western District of Texas, the two men have been charged with “conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.”

The drugs were allegedly stashed in duffel bags in the back of the 2020 Chevy Tahoe which both Robinson and Bray were occupying.

Robinson, 27, is an offensive tackle currently with the Cleveland Browns. He earned an All-SEC selection while at Auburn before being selected by the St. Louis Rams with the second overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

Bray, 26, signed with the Indianapolis Colts after going undrafted but did not earn much playing time in his brief stint in the NFL.

An Uber driver was also in the vehicle with Bray and Robinson at the time of the arrest. The complaint says, “Robinson asked the third individual to claim the marijuana and that Robinson said he would pay the third individual to do so.”

The Uber driver refused Robinson’s request and was not charged with any crime after assuring law enforcement he would not have been driving if he knew his passengers were carrying drugs.

The two ex-athletes each face up to 20 years in a federal penitentiary if found guilty.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

NASA and Boeing tested the structural integrity of Space Launch System (SLS), according to a release from Boeing.

Simulating the pressure placed on SLS on its way to space, electric motors and impulse hammers shook and pounded the rocket’s core stage as part of the rigorous testing procedure.

Assessing how the rocket performs under the rigors of launch is one part of the overall test program called the Green Run.

97
Green Run will conclude with the “hot fire” test of all four engines simultaneously. The 8.5-minute test of the engines will replicate the 2 million pounds of thrust required at launch.

Alabama’s aerospace industry has led the effort to build the most powerful rocket ever built.

The SLS program is managed out of Marshall Space Flight Center. Developed by Boeing in Huntsville, and powered by four Aerojet Rocketdyne RS-25 engines, SLS stands 212 feet high and 27.6 feet in diameter.

Watch the complex transport and installation of SLS:

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

Former University of Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has announced an upcoming public appearance in the Yellowhammer State.

In a tweet, Tagovailoa stated that he will hold a public autograph signing on Saturday, February 22, at the Parkway Place Mall in Huntsville.

74
Tagovailoa is currently recovering from the hip injury he suffered late last season. He has declared for April’s NFL Draft.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

The University of Alabama and Auburn University will both have black student government association presidents at the same time, marking a historic first for the Yellowhammer State.

Earlier this month, Ada Ruth Huntley became the first black woman to be elected as Auburn’s SGA president.

Now, The Crimson White reported on Thursday that Demarcus Joiner will run unopposed to serve as UA’s next student body president.

98
Joiner, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., currently serves as the SGA’s vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Joiner will be the third black SGA president at the Capstone in the last five years. He will officially be elected on March 3 and inaugurated later this spring.

In 1987, current Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton was elected as the first ever black SGA president at Auburn. Cleo Thomas made history in the same manner at the University of Alabama in 1976.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Thursday, Club for Growth Action, the federal super PAC associated with the Washington, D.C.- based Club for Growth, released a poll conducted on its behalf by WPA Intelligence of likely Republican primary voters that found former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville has taken the lead in the U.S. Senate Republican primary in Alabama.

The poll showed Tuberville at 32%, gaining three points over a poll conducted by Club for Growth a week earlier, and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions losing five points going from 34% to 29%.

A memo from Club for Growth concludes Sessions and Tuberville would still go head to head in a runoff, as U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) continues to hold at 17%, same as a week ago.

137
poll
(Screenshot/WPAi)

Club for Growth Action/WPAi Methodology:

WPAi conducted a poll of n = 607 likely Republican primary voters in Alabama. Interviews were conducted using live telephone interviews to cell phones (43% of interviews) and interactive voice response (IVR) calls to landlines from February 18-19, 2020. The survey has a margin of error of +4.0%. Sample was selected from the Alabama voter file with the probability of selection being equal to the probability of voting in the March Republican primary election in WPAi’s turnout model. Sample was stratified by age, gender and geography to ensure accurate representation of the electorate.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

A retired 91-year-old principal from Semmes, Alabama, has won over skeptics at his local gym where he works out in his preferred exercise outfit: overalls and a shirt.

According to NBC’s “Today Show,” which first reported this story, Lloyd Black joined his local Anytime Fitness location last year so he could increase his stamina for completing household tasks.

Ashley Seaman is the general manager of Anytime Fitness in Semmes. She told NBC that Black is “just a friendly soul” who won Member of the Month for January 2020.

154
“It’s cute because he will go to the other silver sneakers, the elderly members, and he’ll show them how to use the machines,” added Seaman.

Black told NBC that he prefers his unique gym clothing because they stay in place when he is active and “they are very comfortable and warm.”

He joked, “The reason I wear [overalls] is very simple: I don’t have much hips. If I get too active, I have trouble keeping my pants up.”

Seaman said that Black proves “age is just a number it doesn’t mean you can’t get into the gym and it’s never too late.”

At the end of the day, Black is inspiring others, although that was not his initial intention. His workouts are now benefiting many others than just himself.

“If it helps others, I’m glad to do it,” he concluded.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

