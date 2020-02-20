Two former Auburn football standouts arrested in possession of 157 pounds of marijuana

According to a report by WOIO 19News in Cleveland, former Auburn football players Greg Robinson and Jaquan “Quan” Bray were arrested near the U.S. border with Mexico after police found 157 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle they were riding in.

The drugs were reportedly discovered after a trained police dog alerted authorities.

According to a complaint filed by the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Western District of Texas, the two men have been charged with “conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.”



The drugs were allegedly stashed in duffel bags in the back of the 2020 Chevy Tahoe which both Robinson and Bray were occupying.

Robinson, 27, is an offensive tackle currently with the Cleveland Browns. He earned an All-SEC selection while at Auburn before being selected by the St. Louis Rams with the second overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

Bray, 26, signed with the Indianapolis Colts after going undrafted but did not earn much playing time in his brief stint in the NFL.

An Uber driver was also in the vehicle with Bray and Robinson at the time of the arrest. The complaint says, “Robinson asked the third individual to claim the marijuana and that Robinson said he would pay the third individual to do so.”

The Uber driver refused Robinson’s request and was not charged with any crime after assuring law enforcement he would not have been driving if he knew his passengers were carrying drugs.

The two ex-athletes each face up to 20 years in a federal penitentiary if found guilty.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.