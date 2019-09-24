Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Twinkle Cavanaugh, Donald Trump headline 2020 Farmers Federation endorsements 6 hours ago / News
Tuberville lands coveted Alabama Farmers Federation endorsement in 2020 Senate race 7 hours ago / News
Alabama Association for Justice kicks off 230-year anniversary celebration of the Seventh Amendment 12 hours ago / News
Former Alabama Dem senator pleads guilty to felony theft 13 hours ago / News
Alabama Democratic Party faces new election deadline 15 hours ago / News
John Merrill calls for ‘comprehensive immigration reform’ — ‘I’m not talking about legal status, I’m talking about legal employment status’ 16 hours ago / News
Drayton Nabers named distinguished fellow by Alabama Policy Institute 17 hours ago / News
7 Things: Doug Jones labeled racist, the Alabama Democratic Party is a mess, Martha Roby may be tired of defending Trump and more … 17 hours ago / Analysis
Rural broadband partnership highlighted at Yellowhammer News Shapers event 19 hours ago / News
Ivey appoints prosecutor Leigh Gwathney as chair of Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles 1 day ago / News
Momma Manual: Top 10 pediatrician picking pointers 1 day ago / Lifestyle
Matt Fridy endorsed by Alabama Forestry Association for Court of Civil Appeals 1 day ago / Politics
Byrne: Americans want results, not impeachment 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Ivey upbeat after cancer diagnosis, optimistic at treatment outlook — ‘God is good’ 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Maybe Rep. Martha Roby is tired of defending Trump — Do you blame her? 1 day ago / Opinion
Alabama Democratic Party vice chair: ‘Doug Jones is a racist’ 1 day ago / News
Grant money to help assist immigrant crime victims 1 day ago / News
Counties publicize Rebuild Alabama 2020 road construction plans, Alabama boasts nation’s third lowest fuel prices 2 days ago / News
Merrill celebrating National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, continuing historic efforts 2 days ago / News
7 Things: Trump calling for investigations into the Bidens’ dealings in Ukraine, Ivey back in Montgomery, Alabama’s prison population decreases and more … 2 days ago / Analysis
7 hours ago

Tuberville lands coveted Alabama Farmers Federation endorsement in 2020 Senate race

Tuesday might go down as one of the biggest days in Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race when all is said and done.

As first reported by Yellowhammer News, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville has been endorsed by FarmPAC, the influential political arm of the Alabama Farmers Federation.

The endorsement has been ratified already by the federation’s executive board and subsequently made official in a release.

The federation endorsement is widely considered the most important grassroots support a statewide candidate can have in an Alabama Republican primary, and FarmPAC’s composition and process lends to this credibility.

More than 100 federation leaders, including representatives from all 67 counties, gathered in Montgomery on Tuesday to hear from candidates and make endorsement recommendations, which are then formally approved by the executive board.

Federation President Jimmy Parnell said, “Alabama Farmers Federation was founded to give farmers a voice in the political process and to advocate for issues important to rural families.”

“Candidates are eager to meet with this group because they understand the value of the FarmPAC endorsement,” he outlined. “As representatives of rural communities across this state, these county leaders reflect the values, concerns and hopes of many Alabamians.”

Yellowhammer News learned that during FarmPAC’s consideration of the Senate candidates, a second ballot was needed between the top two vote getters, Tuberville and Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), because a majority was not reached on the first ballot.

Reacting to the endorsement in a statement to Yellowhammer News, Tuberville said, “I am humbled by the support of Alabama’s largest grassroots organization. They know that I am the only candidate who will go to Washington and fight for the hardworking people of Alabama and not the special interests. The last thing we need is one more career politician going to DC.”

Before FarmPAC met this week, the organization commissioned a poll of the Senate race that showed Tuberville leading with an even bigger margin than his own recent internal polling did.

With the former football coach already at the front of the pack, this endorsement — which entails financial, grassroots, organizational and phone banking support — is undoubtedly another huge boost for Tuberville’s campaign.

The Republican primary will be held on March 3.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Twinkle Cavanaugh, Donald Trump headline 2020 Farmers Federation endorsements

In addition to making an endorsement in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race, the Alabama Farmers Federation’s political arm on Tuesday announced their support of a number of 2020 candidates, including two prominent conservative names.

FarmPAC officially endorsed President Donald J. Trump for reelection, as well as endorsing Public Service Commission President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh (R-AL) for a third term.

Cavanaugh, who is on the president’s Alabama Trump Victory leadership team, has made it well known that her support of Trump and his agenda is a major reason she is seeking reelection to the PSC.

A longtime, staunch advocate for Alabama’s farmers, as well as the state’s rural communities, Cavanaugh told Yellowhammer News that she is deeply honored to receive this important endorsement, which is widely considered the most influential grassroots support a statewide candidate can have in a Republican primary.

317
Keep reading 317 WORDS

“I believe what’s good for farming is great for Alabama,” she emphasized. “Whether it was fighting the Obama Administration’s disastrous, job-killing Waters of the U.S. rule in recent years, advocating for rural broadband expansion across the state or helping constituents cut through bureaucracy and red tape, I have proudly worked alongside our state’s tremendous agricultural community to build a brighter future for our children and grandchildren.”

“This continues to be my mission at the PSC, and I am excited to be on the 2020 ticket in the trenches with President Trump as we work to Keep America Great with commonsense, conservative policies that benefit hardworking families across Alabama,” Cavanaugh added.

FarmPAC on Tuesday also made endorsements in several statewide judicial races that are up in 2020.

The judicial candidates endorsed by FarmPAC are as follows:

• Brad Mendheim, Alabama Supreme Court, Place 2
• Bill Thompson, Alabama Court of Civil Appeals, Place 1
• Matt Fridy, Alabama Court of Civil Appeals, Place 2
• Mary Windom, Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 1
• Beth Kellum, Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2

Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell explained, “Alabama Farmers Federation was founded to give farmers a voice in the political process and to advocate for issues important to rural families.”

“Candidates are eager to meet with this group because they understand the value of the FarmPAC endorsement,” he continued. “As representatives of rural communities across this state, these county leaders reflect the values, concerns and hopes of many Alabamians.”

FarmPAC Chairman Steve Dunn of Conecuh County added that the federation encourages voters to study the issues and candidates prior to the election.

“It’s important for Alabama voters to be engaged in the electoral process,” Dunn stressed. “We encourage members to exercise their right to vote, regardless of their political preference, and to consider these FarmPAC endorsements when they go to the polls.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
12 hours ago

Alabama Association for Justice kicks off 230-year anniversary celebration of the Seventh Amendment

It was 230 years ago this month that Congress proposed the Seventh Amendment to the United States Constitution to the states, and one of Alabama’s largest legal organizations kicked off its celebration of the anniversary with an event in Birmingham.

The Alabama Association for Justice (ALAJ) held the first of several events it has billed as its Courthouse Appreciation Tour yesterday at the Jefferson County Courthouse. A packed room of judges, courthouse staff and lawyers gathered together for the first of 12 events highlighting the history and role of the Seventh Amendment in the country’s civil justice system.

294
Keep reading 294 WORDS

Josh Hayes, president of ALAJ, expressed his organization’s gratitude for the public servants working throughout Alabama’s judicial system.

“Today, we celebrate the Seventh Amendment and the judges, clerks, officers, judicial assistants and courthouse personnel who work tirelessly each day to make sure the right to trial by jury is protected,” he remarked. “ALAJ honors these dedicated civil servants and the job they do on behalf of all Alabamians.”

The Seventh Amendment reads as follows:

In Suits at common law, where the value in controversy shall exceed twenty dollars, the right of trial by jury shall be preserved, and no fact tried by a jury, shall be otherwise re-examined in any Court of the United States, than according to the rules of the common law.

The amendment was proposed to the states on September 28, 1789, and ratified on December 15, 1791.

Trial by jury was seen as one area of agreement between Federalists and Anti-Federalists.

Bill of Rights author and noted Federalist James Madison wrote, “Trial by jury is essential to secure the liberty of the people as any one of the pre-existent rights of nature.” While Anti-Federalist Patrick Henry wrote, “Trial by jury is the best appendage of freedom. I hope that we shall never be induced to part with that excellent mode of trial.”

The ALAJ outlines its mission as preserving and protecting “the constitutional right to a trial by jury guaranteed by the Seventh Amendment to the United States Constitution by ensuring that every person or business harmed or injured by the misconduct or negligence of others can hold wrongdoers accountable in the one room where everyone is equal – the courtroom.”

Its next planned Courthouse Appreciation events are September 24 in Cullman and Madison Counties and September 25 in Lauderdale County.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

Show less
13 hours ago

Former Alabama Dem senator pleads guilty to felony theft

Former State Senator Zeb Little (D-Cullman) has been convicted of two counts of felony theft of property.

The announcement was made on Tuesday in a statement by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Little, an attorney, admitted to unlawfully taking client funds from his trust account and on Friday pleaded guilty in Franklin County Circuit Court before specially-appointed Judge Terry Dempsey.

339
Keep reading 339 WORDS

The investigation into Little began when a victim complained to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office that money placed into Little’s trust account related to her father’s estate was stolen.

The Attorney General’s Criminal Trials Division subsequently presented evidence to a Cullman County grand jury on February 11, 2019, resulting in Little’s indictment for three counts of theft of property related to that victim.

On Thursday, September 19, Little was charged by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office with another count of theft of property related to client trust funds stolen from additional victims.

An investigation revealed that on multiple occasions, Little was reportedly settling cases on behalf of clients that were plaintiffs in personal injury cases. He would inform the clients that a settlement had been reached and said that he would pay the medical bills from the settlement amount. However, instead of paying the medical bills, he transferred that portion of the settlement money to himself.

At a status hearing on Friday, Little agreed to plead guilty to two felony counts and pay restitution in the amount of $74,043.44.

Both counts are class B felonies and are controlled by the Alabama presumptive sentencing guidelines. Sentencing will be left to the discretion of the Court and will be held in Cullman County on a date that is not yet set.

“The victims in this case trusted Little to represent them,” Marshall lamented. “These victims needed help during a difficult time and went to Little searching for justice. Instead, they were victimized again by the greed of an individual who used his position of trust to enrich himself.”

“This type of conduct erodes at the trust that the people of Alabama should be able to place in members of the Alabama bar. It will not be tolerated,” he emphasized.

Little was a Democratic member of the Alabama State Senate, representing the 4th District, from 1998 to 2010. He was a leader within his party, even serving as the Senate majority leader from 2002-2010.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
15 hours ago

Alabama Democratic Party faces new election deadline

The Alabama Democratic Party faces an October deadline to hold new leadership elections and update bylaws as some members push to get the state organization back into compliance with the national party.

The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee on Friday approved proposed bylaws submitted by several members of the state party’s executive committee, including Democratic legislative leaders.

262
Keep reading 262 WORDS

The group made the submission on their own in an attempt to break through a stalemate that threatens Alabama Democrats’ ability to participate in next year’s DNC convention.

National party officials wrote in a Saturday letter that the state party’s executive committee has until Oct. 5 to approve the bylaws and until Oct. 19 to hold internal elections.

“It is essential that new bylaws and elections occur immediately to resolve this long ongoing problem as we head into key elections in 2020 and a time when all Democrats and all state parties need to be fully integrated and involved in what we need to do to win,” national party officials wrote.

The deadline is the latest twist in the ongoing dispute between Alabama and national party officials.

In February, the Democratic National Committee ordered the Alabama party to hold new elections for party leaders and to revise bylaws to provide representation of more minorities — not just African Americans — in the party.

National party officials found multiple procedural irregularities with the election of Chair Nancy Worley and Vice Chair Randy Kelley.

Last month, Worley and Kelley were stripped of their seats on the DNC because of missed deadlines to hold the new elections and get new bylaws approved.

Worley did not immediately return text messages seeking comment.

A DNC panel said previously that it won’t approve the state’s delegate selection plan until the state party holds new leadership elections under properly approved bylaws.
(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

  

Show less
16 hours ago

John Merrill calls for ‘comprehensive immigration reform’ — ‘I’m not talking about legal status, I’m talking about legal employment status’

Immigration continues to be a topic of importance for Republican voters considering their selection for who will be their party’s nominee for the 2020 U.S. Senate race in Alabama.

During an appearance on Huntsville’s WVNN on Monday, Secretary of State John Merrill, one of those Republican candidates seeking the nod, confirmed immigration was the issue he was hearing most about on the campaign trail.

However, when asked about immigration and what is being said on the campaign trail, he said that the subject goes beyond the completion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and includes comprehensive immigration reform.

391
Keep reading 391 WORDS

“Without a doubt,” he replied. “And you know the thing that I hear people talking about — it’s not just about building the wall, which we’re for. But it is about another part of that message that I don’t hear the other candidates talking about, and that’s about comprehensive immigration reform. I don’t know anybody that wants to provide a full path to citizenship for these individuals. But what they are looking for is a path for full employment for these people in a legal way. What we want is for those people to pay taxes and make sure they’re paying for benefits that they’re receiving instead of being net takers from our economy, be net producers for our economy. And that way, they’re going to be able to contribute more to society and help all of us because of those contributions.”

Merrill said he proposed legal employment status for some immigrants and added the difficulties lie in getting people to work that are receiving more in benefits from the social safety net by not working.

“Look Jeff — make sure you hear me when I say this: I’m not talking about legal status,” Merrill said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “I’m talking about legal employment status. The thing that is so important and very significant — I’ve talked to eight different business leaders this morning in four meetings that we had where they have shared with me their interests in making sure we provide a pathway for legal employment for these individuals because they cannot find people to work because there are a number of people in our state who are sitting on the couch, eating potato chips and drinking a Coca-Cola or sitting on the front porch waiting for the next check to come instead of being out working and trying to make a living for their families. They can make more money sitting at the house and not doing anything but waiting for the check to come. And that’s not good because that’s not what it is about. That’s not what we should be encouraging. It is what we should be discouraging.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less