Cavanaugh cites support of Trump agenda as reason for seeking reelection to PSC presidency

Monday, President Donald Trump’s campaign announced 15 Alabama campaign co-chairmen. Among those serving in an honorary capacity for the president’s campaign is Public Service Commission president Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh.

Cavanaugh indicated to Yellowhammer News that she stands ready to help and believes much is at stake in 2020.

“I’m running for reelection as president of the Public Service Commission because it is critical that we support President Trump’s agenda at all levels of government,” Cavanaugh said. “It doesn’t matter this year if you are running for a position in local government or you are running on the national ticket, the mission is the same, we are running to preserve the conservative policies that are part of the Trump agenda.”



She sees a direct line between Trump’s agenda and the gains made in the Yellowhammer State.

“His energy and economic policies have brought unprecedented prosperity to Alabama and the rest of the nation,” outlined Cavanaugh. “Yet, his policies are under attack from those who want to see big government gain control of more parts of our lives.”

Alabama has added 82,200 jobs since Trump was elected in 2016. The state’s unemployment rate has fallen a full 2.5% in the same time period — from 5.8% to 3.3% last month.

When asked who presents the biggest threat to the Trump agenda, Cavanaugh offered the names of two high-profile national figures.

“AOC and Bernie Sanders,” she replied. “We can fight AOC and Bernie Sanders right here in Alabama, at the PSC, by holding the line on an agenda that values life, freedom and our right to earn a living to take care of our families.”

And she mixes no words when it comes to her assessment of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) signature legislation.

“AOC’s Green New Deal is the most dangerous policy proposal of our lifetime,” emphasized Cavanaugh. “She is attempting to take our country back to the dark ages for no other reason than to allow government to rule our lives. She seeks to end innovation and economic growth that we have strived our whole lives to achieve.”

Cavanaugh says she is honored to be among those chosen to represent Trump and thinks it is a worthy endeavor.

“President Trump needs our help to hold the line here in Alabama, and I plan to support him every way that I can,” she concluded.

