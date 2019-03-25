Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

AG Marshall commends ‘swift and decisive action’ as Walker Co. shuts down new ‘illegal gaming’ facilities 2 hours ago / News
Three reasons why Alabama should stand up to the Freedom from Religion Foundation 4 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Watch: Mo Brooks slams socialist Democrats and mainstream media for spreading ‘big lie propaganda’ with alleged Trump, Russia collusion 4 hours ago / News
Terri Sewell’s reaction to the Mueller news ‘poses more questions than it answers’ 5 hours ago / Opinion
Jones campaign running ads excluding Alabama residents from seeing them 5 hours ago / Politics
Regions Field named one of America’s best minor league ballparks 7 hours ago / Sports
Sewell: Trump should tour my district, see how wall money could ‘turn around communities within our own country’ 7 hours ago / Politics
Byrne: Caring for the brave in the land of the free 8 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Montgomery seeking artists for new project 10 hours ago / News
Alabama’s GOP Senate primary could have domino effect in congressional districts 11 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama Republicans vindicated by Mueller report 11 hours ago / News
7 Things: No collusion, legalized medical marijuana possible in Alabama, newspaper subsidies being targeted by freshman legislator and more … 12 hours ago / Analysis
Doug Jones: Trump ‘certainly doesn’t want to alienate’ alt-right 15 hours ago / Politics
‘Frogs’ was a learning experience for Mobile’s Hannah Touchton 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
VIDEO: ‘Clean lottery bill’, Common Core could be done in Alabama, Trump vs. McCain and more on Guerrilla Politics … 1 day ago / Analysis
Urban Cookhouse’s David and Andrea Snyder are concept creators, not just restaurant owners 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Medical technology and devices viewed as growth industry for Alabama 1 day ago / News
NIH funding to UAB nears $300 million 2 days ago / News
Birmingham area students, adults, agencies join forces for Valley Creek Renew Our Rivers cleanup 2 days ago / News
Couple creates restaurant-retail campus on Alabama Gulf Coast 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
4 hours ago

Three reasons why Alabama should stand up to the Freedom from Religion Foundation

An atheist group from Wisconsin has implicitly or directly threatened to sue more than 40 Alabama school systems, local governments, and elected officials during recent years over what they claim are violations of the Constitution’s ban on the establishment of religion.

The organization, called the Freedom from Religion Foundation, is often successful. Many give in after calculating potential attorney fees and the uncertain outcome of drawn-out lawsuits.

But perhaps it’s time Alabamians recall our state motto and “Dare Defend Our Rights” by standing up to some of the more frivolous of these challenges.

A review of the FFRF’s news release archives reveals that while some of their complaints are reasonable, many are simply ridiculous.

For instance, Gov. Kay Ivey posted a video on social media in 2017 wishing everyone a “Merry Christmas” and adding, “May your days ahead be filled with the light of God and his abundant grace.”

The FFRF said it was an “overly religious homily” and sent a threatening letter saying the governor broke the law.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office had to remove “Blessed are the Peacemakers” from the side of its cars after the FFRF objected to the well-known and harmless quote because it was taken from the Book of Matthew.

“We support what’s written on the stickers and we support the spirit of it,” the county administrator said in 2015. “But unfortunately, from a legal perspective, we could spend hundreds of thousands of dollars and still likely lose.”

Eric Johnston, president of the Southeast Law Institute in Birmingham, explained that most local government attorneys simply aren’t prepared to handle such lawsuits.

“Most of them have little or no experience in constitutional establishment clause/free exercise cases,” Johnston explained. “In order to defend themselves, most would need to hire outside counsel at high rates.”

Add the possibility of having to pay the FFRF’s legal bills if they prevailed, and suddenly that strongly worded letter starts looking a lot like a very expensive bill.

And that’s how our freedoms die … a dollar at a time.

But school boards and local governments who are facing such threats should also take into account these three considerations:

#1: Our leaders were elected to protect our rights.

Our constitution doesn’t just prohibit the establishment of religion; it also forbids actions that will “prohibit the free exercise thereof.”

The people, individually, cannot defend against these lawsuits. They depend upon their elected officials to act, and many would likely support pushing back against the more baseless of the FFRF’s complaints.

#2: We’re not alone.

The FFRF isn’t the only group out there with lawyers experienced in First Amendment issues. There are many organizations that provide support to those whose religious freedoms are under attack.

The Southeast Law Institute, the Alliance Defending Freedom, the Landmark Legal Foundation, and the Alabama Policy Institute are just a few.

#3: The odds are in our favor.

A review of the FFRF’s most recent public tax documents show that while it wrote 1,561 letters complaining about alleged establishment clause violations nationwide in 2017, it reported just 22 actual lawsuits either won or pending – only 1.4 percent of their complaints.

Furthermore, the foundation reported that 308 complaints were resolved without a lawsuit – only 19.7 percent of their complaints.

So, nearly 80 percent of their complaints may have gone absolutely nowhere (except perhaps in the trashcan).

“My feeling has always been they were more threats than reality due to not only funding issues, but the availability of qualified lawyers to bring their lawsuits,” Johnston said. “When lawsuits need to be filed in faraway places, it is difficult to find qualified legal counsel.”

Though many of the FFRF’s charges of establishment clause violations are unjustified, we should be mindful of their motivation.

Reading through their letters, one gets a sense that there’s an awful lot of hurt there, even resentment. Their language speaks of being excluded, left out, made to feel apart from the group, and a sense of wanting to protect young unbelievers from overzealous bullies.

There is also a need to ensure that our public services and institutions don’t become arms of any particular religion, and there are those among us who would indeed use their positions of public trust to advance their personal faith.
We must guard against those tendencies.

But we also have a common culture in this nation, especially in Alabama, and certainly in many of its smaller communities. Central to our culture is a Judeo-Christian heritage that’s often, and without harm, reflected in many of the traditions that buttress our public gatherings and official symbols.

To completely ban these traditions and symbols from the public square doesn’t separate church from state as much as it separates citizen from culture.

That’s not good.

There are bullies on both sides of this issue, actually, pushing and shoving us around, either wanting to make people feel like outcasts or wanting to burn our traditions to the ground.

The reasonable among us must stand against these bullies. Both of them.

And the best way to deal with bullies … is to push back.

Pepper Bryars is a senior Alabama Policy Institute. Follow him on Twitter at @jpepperbryars.

2 hours ago

AG Marshall commends ‘swift and decisive action’ as Walker Co. shuts down new ‘illegal gaming’ facilities

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall released a statement Monday praising law enforcement officials in Walker County for their “swift and decisive action” to close newly-established electronic bingo halls.

“Alabama law is crystal clear,” Marshall said. “Electronic bingo and coin slot machines are illegal. No matter what the operators of these unlawful enterprises claim, the Alabama Supreme Court has definitively and repeatedly ruled that electronic bingo and coin slot machines are illegal gaming devices. There is no debate, there is no ambiguity. As the Supreme Court stated on March 31, 2016, all that is left to do is to enforce the law.”

238
Keep reading 238 WORDS

“I wish to personally commend Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith and his department, as well as Walker County District Attorney Bill Adair, for taking swift and decisive action to close illegal bingo parlors under their jurisdiction. As sworn law enforcement officers, our first duty is to enforce the law. When illegal activity is unchallenged and allowed to thrive, our state’s entire legal system is undermined,” he added.

As detailed by Daily Mountain Eagle, local officials “raided one business in the Jasper area on Friday afternoon, confiscating about 40 electronic bingo machines.”

This came after the sheriff’s office made contact with known facilities in Carbon Hill and gave them an opportunity to cease their operations before raids, arrests and charges began.

Smith reportedly is seeking charges against employees and those behind the operation of “Skill Games,” the facility that was raided pursuant to a search warrant. The sheriff said they wanted to act before their illegal gaming problem became as large in “magnitude” as what Jefferson County currently faces.

In his statement, Marshall warned other areas across Alabama to handle their local business according to the laws of the state.

“Should local agencies in other jurisdictions fail to enforce State laws on gambling, my office will take action as needed to hold the perpetrators accountable,” the attorney general concluded.

You can see pictures from the Walker County raid here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

Watch: Mo Brooks slams socialist Democrats and mainstream media for spreading ‘big lie propaganda’ with alleged Trump, Russia collusion

Representative Mo Brooks (AL-5) gave an intense House floor speech Monday, slamming socialist Democrats and the “fake news” media over the Trump-Russia collusion scam they pushed since President Donald Trump’s election.

Brooks called the two-year investigation “the most sordid ‘fake news’ ‘big lie’ propaganda, scam, fraud and smear campaign in American history.”

“For more than two years, socialist Democrats and their fake news media allies: CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, Washington Post and countless others have perpetrated the biggest political lie, con, scam and fraud in American history,” stated Brooks.

He then warned America to expect socialists and the mainstream media to “double down” on their “big lies” because that is required for the Big Lie Propaganda Theory.

Watch:

642
Keep reading 642 WORDS

Congressman Brooks’ full speech as follows

Mr. Speaker, a “big lie” is a political propaganda technique made famous by Germany’s National Socialist German Workers’ Party. But more on that later.

For more than two years, socialist Democrats and their fake news media allies … CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, Washington Post, and countless others … have perpetrated the biggest political lie, con, scam and fraud in American history.

Attorney General Barr’s executive summary of Mueller’s Report has publicly confirmed what many of us have known for a long time. The accusations of collusion between President Trump and Russia in the 2016 elections are nothing but a big lie!

The Mueller Investigation was massive. It “employed 19 lawyers who were assisted by a team of approximately 40 FBI agents, intelligence forensic accountants, and other professional staff. The Special Counsel issued more than 2,800 subpoenas, executed nearly 500 search warrants, obtained more than 230 orders for communication records, … and interviewed approximately 500 witnesses.”

After tens of millions of wasted American tax dollars, the finding is succinct. “The report does not recommend any further indictments, nor did the Special Counsel obtain any sealed indictments that have yet to be made public.  …  [T]he investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

The Mueller Report vindicates President Trump and his 2016 campaign from the Socialists’ baseless, reckless and false “big lie” charges of Russian election collusion.

Equally important, there is a converse to President Trump’s vindication.

Mueller’s report confirms that socialist Democrats and their fake news media allies made up nonexistent allegations and engaged in the most sordid “fake news” “big lie” propaganda, scam, fraud and smear campaign in American history.

Socialist Democrats and their fake news media allies were shameless in their “big lie” scam that has inspired hatred against President Trump and violence against Americans who support America’s foundational principles.

If Socialists and the fake new media had any honor, they would cleanse their souls and atone for their sins by uttering mea culpas and apologizing to the American people for the fraud and scam committed.

More likely, however, they will double down and propagate even more big lies …  because doubling down is essential to “big lie” theory. In that vein, I quote from another socialist who mastered “big lie” propaganda to maximum, and deadly, effect.

“In the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods.

It would never come into their heads to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Even though the facts which prove this to be so may be brought clearly to their minds, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think that there may be some other explanation.”

Who is this “big lie” master?

That quote was in 1925 by a member of Germany’s National Socialist German Workers’ Party, that’s right, Germany’s Socialist Party, more commonly known as the Nazis. The author was socialist Adolph Hitler in his book, Mein Kampf.

Mr. Speaker, America can either learn from history or be doomed to repeat it.

When it comes to big lie political propaganda in America, as the Mueller report confirms, America’s Socialists and their fake news media allies are experts and have no peers.

Regardless, America must reject their “big lies” or succumb to the danger that lurks, and horrific damage that results.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
5 hours ago

Terri Sewell’s reaction to the Mueller news ‘poses more questions than it answers’

Representative Terri Sewell’s (D-Birmingham) reaction to the Mueller report’s findings is almost incomprehensible.

Sewell’s official statement is filled with provably false notions and silly assertions.

“Attorney General Barr’s letter to Congress provides only a glimpse at Special Counsel Mueller’s investigative findings and poses more questions than it answers,” said Sewell.

What questions did it create? Name one.

The report clearly answers two questions:

286
Keep reading 286 WORDS

    1. Was there Russian collusion? No. The report states, “The Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.”
    2. Did Trump criminally obstruct justice? The report states, “For each of the relevant actions investigated, the report sets out evidence on both sides of the question and leaves unresolved what the Special Counsel views as ‘difficult issues’ of law and fact concerning whether the President’s actions and intent could be viewed as obstruction.” No charges, no conviction and no criminal obstruction.

“There are no winners and losers in the Special Counsel’s report,” Sewell stated.

But is that true? Obviously not.

Attorney General William Barr’s letter to the media and Congress clearly give President Trump a giant victory when it says there is no evidence of collusion. That, for those with short and long-term memories, was the main argument made by the media and their Democrats. They have also claimed the president obstructed justice, which the report also dismisses out of hand by declaring there was not enough evidence to indict, which means there was not enough evidence to convict.

This cannot be overstated. Not enough evidence to indict or convict is clearly a victory here for the president.

We all can agree that an indictment of any kind would have been a loss, right? Of course.

Allow me to post a picture that even Sewell and her staff will understand that fully explains the Barr letter about the Mueller report:

(Donald Trump/Instagram)

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less
5 hours ago

Jones campaign running ads excluding Alabama residents from seeing them

Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) campaign has been running ads soliciting contributions on social media that are only being delivered to people outside of Alabama.

An analysis of Jones’ Facebook advertising archives shows that starting on Friday, March 15, the junior senator’s campaign started running ads touting Jones’ re-election bid as being decisive for Democrats to win control of the United States Senate, a situation that would likely result in Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) becoming the Senate Majority Leader.

However, in a move that would be unusual for most candidates across the country, Jones’ now-inactive ads excluded Alabama residents from seeing the posts.

448
Keep reading 448 WORDS

One ad declared, “Don’t just take our word for it: Even election expert Nate Silver knows the path for Democrats to take back the Senate goes through Alabama. Doug Jones HAS to win for us to have a chance.”

This ad was most viewed in California (eight percent), New York (seven percent), Texas (seven percent) and Illinois (four percent).

Another said, “Mitch McConnell would want you to scroll right past this message. But it’s too important to ignore. The path to taking back the Senate goes through Alabama.”

This ad was most viewed in California (nine percent), Texas (seven percent) and New York (six percent).

“The math is simple: We can’t take back the Senate without Doug Jones winning in Alabama. We did it in 2017. Now Doug needs our help again. Are you with us?” a third read.

This ad was most viewed in California (13 percent), New York (eight percent), Texas (five percent) and Florida (five percent).

One stated, “The path to 51 seats goes through Alabama. If we want to take back the Senate, we have to make sure Doug Jones wins. Are you ready to win? Help Doug now.”

This ad was most viewed in California (13 percent), New York (eight percent) and Texas (seven percent).

Then, another commented, “Doug’s path to win is pretty simple: Register voters. Work hard in Washington for real solutions. And tell the voters of Alabama the truth. But we need your help to do it. Are you with us?”

This ad was most viewed in California (ten percent), Texas (eight percent), New York (five percent), Florida (five percent) and Illinois (five percent).

None of these ads were displayed in Alabama.

However, they all linked to a fundraising page that declared, “If we want to protect the progress we’ve made, Doug Jones HAS to win in 2020. The future of Medicare, Social Security, and our health care depends on it. You saw what happened when we came together in 2017. We can do it again. Will you step up and make sure Doug has the support he needs to win[?] Chip in now to support Doug Jones for Senate!”

This comes just weeks after it was revealed that Jones raised more money from overseas than Alabama last quarter.

The incumbent from Mountain Brook has also been accused on several occasions of being more closely aligned to Schumer than the people of Alabama.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
7 hours ago

Regions Field named one of America’s best minor league ballparks

Birmingham’s Regions Field has been recognized as one of the best minor league baseball ballparks in the nation.

In a list of the top 15 such stadiums published this month by StadiumTalk.com, the home of the Birmingham Barons was lauded.

The Barons are the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox and have played at Regions Field since it opened in 2013.

StadiumTalk.com’s writeup on Regions Field as follows:

171
Keep reading 171 WORDS

Less than six years old, Region Field is among the newest parks in the minors, but it was designed to reflect the town’s industrial past by incorporating brick and steel into its facade.

It also is among the most family-friendly parks in the minors, featuring a Youth Sports Zone housing a mini Wiffle ball field, a family fun park and batting cages.

The “Switchyard on 14th,” opened in 2017, offers food, beverage and outdoor game space. For adults, “The Barstream” includes 20 draft beers on tap and a full bar selection.

The Yellowhammer State is home to two more minor league baseball teams: the Montgomery Biscuits and Mobile BayBears.

The BayBears are the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels and play home games at Hank Aaron Stadium. They are relocating to Madison County as the Rocket City Trash Pandas next year.

The Biscuits play at the capital city’s Riverwalk Stadium and are the Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less