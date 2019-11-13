Rep. Palmer on Trump in Tuscaloosa: ‘I went to a football game and a Trump rally broke out’

President Donald Trump’s visit to Tuscaloosa for last week’s Alabama-LSU football game is still reverberating around the state of Alabama.

Despite the outcome of the game, Saturday was seen as a positive sign for Trump and his supporters, given his reception at Bryant-Denny Stadium. U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) was in attendance and in the box with Trump for the game. He spoke highly of Trump’s reception in the stadium.

“Someone asked me about it, and I said I went to a football game, and a Trump rally broke out,” Palmer said.

According to the Republican congressman, the display was representative of a universally positive reception to Trump’s economic policies.

“The thing about the game is it’s just a game,” he continued. “The thing about the president being there is our future is on the line. I cannot tell you how proud I am of Alabama and LSU fans for the reaction they got. The cheering was so loud, and I was standing right beside him and the first lady. It was so loud. My ears were ringing. It was like a game cheer, and I pointed out to the president, look in the upper deck people in the upper deck were standing.”

Alabama loves President @realDonaldTrump. This is what the fake news media won’t show you. #MAGA 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/qsAkePqrae — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) November 9, 2019

“I know there are people out there that hate the president,” Palmer added. “That’s too stinking bad. There are people here in this country who appreciate what the president has done for this country, restored our respect around the world. People are better off. The African-American community is better off. The Hispanic community is better off. Lower-income people are better off. Despite what the left-wing narrative is out there that media keep touting, median household income is up. People in the lower income levels have either not had to pay taxes, or they pay less in taxes. And then because of the tax cuts, the president pushed through, Alabama Power and other utility companies around the country have cut their rates, so people have benefitted. We’re respected in the world again. I just think when you’re in an environment like that, and you look out at the faces of these people, looking up at the president and the first lady, and you realize that this is bigger than a football game.”

