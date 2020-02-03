Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Pandemics and quarantines 55 mins ago / Guest Opinion
Tuberville: ‘God sent us Donald Trump, because God knew we were in trouble’ 2 hours ago / News
Research funding jumps 43 percent at the University of South Alabama 2 hours ago / News
Coleman continues to lead in AL-02 fundraising, Taylor hauls in over $210k 3 hours ago / News
Jerry Carl takes big cash advantage into homestretch of AL-01 primary 4 hours ago / News
Trump Super Bowl ad features former Alabama prisoner whose sentence he commuted 12 hours ago / News
Birmingham’s Legion Field preparing to host World Games 2021 opening ceremonies 18 hours ago / News
University of Alabama among Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity 19 hours ago / News
ACCA’s Brasfield calls for legislature to work to allow state inmates to be housed at county jails if needed on a short-term basis 21 hours ago / News
Flowers: Great three-man race to replace Byrne; Senate race in full gear 22 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Speaker McCutcheon: ‘People are wanting us to vote on a lottery’ 23 hours ago / News
Roby: Today’s youth are tomorrow’s future 24 hours ago / Editorial
Alabama Power employees, retirees dive in to help make special swim meet a success 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Footsteps of greatness: Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles’ mother-daughter duo 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama Power’s Scotty McKelvey is an unsung hero managing our forests 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Hyundai’s flagship Alabama car getting a star-studded Super Bowl push 2 days ago / News
University of South Alabama artist wins Girl Scout award 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama’s Environmental Studies Center teaches more than nature 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Birmingham’s innovation district expands, rebrands 2 days ago / News
Alabama’s ULA making final preparations for launch of NASA’s Solar Orbiter 2 days ago / News
2 hours ago

Tuberville: ‘God sent us Donald Trump, because God knew we were in trouble’

Former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville on Monday released the first television ad for his 2020 Republican U.S. Senate bid in Alabama.

The ad is similar thematically to a radio spot he released last week and is entitled, “Fighter.”

“With this new TV ad, we’re staying true to our game plan and running hard as this Republican primary enters the fourth quarter,” Tuberville said in a statement. “I’m proud that it tells voters exactly who I am – a committed Christian who fights hard for the conservative principles I believe in.”

Throughout the 30-second ad, Tuberville mentions being “a politician’s worst nightmare” and says, “I’m not look for a career. I’m looking to help save this country with Donald J. Trump.”

“God sent us Donald Trump, because God knew we were in trouble,” Tuberville adds in the spot. “I’m going to stand with President Donald Trump on building the wall.”

“We’ve got to get the swamp cleaned out,” he also notes.

Tuberville is running in a GOP primary field that also includes former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

The primary will be held March 3. The ultimate Republican nominee will go on to face incumbent U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in November.

The launch of Tuberville’s TV ad on Monday came the same day that he embarked on a statewide bus tour. His campaign has dubbed it, “The People vs The Swamp Bus Tour.” The tour started in Auburn. Stops for the first week of the tour can be viewed here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

55 mins ago

Pandemics and quarantines

A coronavirus outbreak in China has sparked fears of a global pandemic, as communicable diseases do not respect national borders. Governments use quarantines and isolation to limit such threats, measures which libertarians find objectionable. Property rights offer helpful guidance here.

The 2019 Novel Coronavirus appeared last year in China’s Hubei province. The new coronavirus originated in animals but is now being transmitted from person to person. At the beginning of this week, there were over 1,000 confirmed cases and 80 deaths. Researchers learn more about the virus every day, and Centers for Disease Control’s website provides updates.

History tells of numerous deadly pandemics. The Black Death killed an estimated 30-60% of Europe’s population between 1347 and 1351. Cholera outbreaks in 19th Century America caused the evacuation of cities. The 1918-1919 influenza outbreak killed 50 million persons worldwide, including over 600,000 Americans.

The current outbreak demonstrates our need for medical research capacity. With all the vaccines and wonder drugs now available, we might think that our health challenge is providing the available medicine to all Americans. But new diseases must be researched.

If we had no further need for research, an economic case could be made for making drug companies sell at their production cost. This would make drugs much more affordable. But the loss of profits on successful drugs would effectively end privately funded medical research.

The current outbreak also reminds us of the value of effective public health services, typically a task for government. China, for instance, is trying to restrict travel for over 50 million people. George Mason University economist Tyler Cowen recently suggested that libertarians must embrace the need for government capacity to act decisively when needed. I agree wholeheartedly; limited government should be effective. We should ask government to perform only important tasks we cannot do ourselves. We benefit from government being good at these tasks.

Quarantines and isolation seemingly protect the group at the expense of individuals, which troubles libertarians. Libertarians see individuals as morally valuable; individuals should not be sacrificed for the group. Quarantines and isolation restrict the freedom to protect oneself during a pandemic.

Property rights, I think, provide perspective. Economists frequently describe property rights as giving people an incentive to use their possessions productively. Property rights also provide a formula for making decisions in an orderly, peaceful society.

Property is frequently privately owned but can be jointly owned. Property owned by a government is often public, but privately-owned spaces can also be public, like shopping malls. A space becomes “public” when opened to everyone without specific permission. A person does not trespass when entering a public place.

Our society and economy require public spaces. We could not travel as we do or produce and trade goods and services without movement through public spaces. Property owners must willingly allow access to their property; owners can always refuse entry. Although we might consider travel a fundamental freedom, it must be limited by property rights.

The quarantine power comes from owners’ freedom to condition access to their property. Owners can restrict persons suspected of having a contagious illness from entering their property. Governments, which own many public spaces on our behalf, can also restrict access.

A quarantine option helps keep public spaces open. To see why, suppose no restrictions on access to space opened for public use were allowed. Very few public spaces would likely exist.

Should possibly exaggerated pandemic fears prompt travel restrictions? Travel restrictions during the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak cost Asian economies an estimated $40 billion. Unfortunately, we do not know in real time which pandemic scares will prove overblown. Furthermore, fears are real even when danger never materializes. We respect people when we respect their fears and concerns.

The openness of public spaces enables our prosperous society. Property rights help harmonize our various and sometimes divergent interests. Quarantines represent the exercise of property rights, not a sacrifice of individuals for the good of society.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

2 hours ago

Research funding jumps 43 percent at the University of South Alabama

MOBILE, Alabama – Research funding at the University of South Alabama topped $87 million in 2019, a significant increase from the previous year and the result of an ongoing strategy to raise the institution’s profile across the U.S. and beyond.

External grant and contract funding awarded to the university’s researchers rose 43 percent, with most of that growth in engineering, computing and other projects in STEM fields, said Lynne Chronister, vice president for research and economic development at USA.

There also were several awards from the National Institutes of Health for research related to cancer and lung biology.

“For the last five or six years, the University of South Alabama made a very deliberate decision to increase our research in areas that are particularly responsive to both regional and national needs,” Chronister said.

“We strategically invested internally in our faculty, because if you’re going to have a large and vibrant research program you obviously need internal support to do that.”

Those investments included internal grant funding programs that encouraged competition among faculty members and offered valuable training for seeking outside money. The programs focused on engineering, as well as arts and humanities.

USA also supported faculty members by increasing travel allowances for them to meet with the organizations behind the funding.

“When you are seeking grants, it’s important to know the agency heads and program officers and to understand their latest priorities,” Chronister said.

IONIC LIQUIDS

The university already has a strong reputation for research in certain areas, such as its work with ionic liquids. These salts in liquid form have applications that include a next-generation carbon dioxide scrubber for the International Space Station.

Recent awards related to USA’s ionic liquids research are a $2.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy and a $1.1 million grant from NASA.

With other smaller grants as well, total funding for ionic liquid research at the university totals more than $4 million.

USA also is heavily involved with industries in the Mobile area, which is home to airplane manufacturer Airbus and shipbuilder Austal. The university’s computer and engineering departments provide many interns for the companies, and it’s also involved in research focused on cyber security and digital forensics, both crucial elements in the manufacture and operation of major commercial and military equipment.

Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the innovation happening at USA represent a tremendous asset to the state’s economy and quality of life.

“Growing those resources will not only lift communities across Alabama, but it also will provide valuable new insights and tools for leaders in a wide variety of fields and regions,” he said.

Elevating the role of Alabama’s universities and research organizations in economic development activities is a key objective of the state’s strategic growth plan, Accelerate Alabama 2.0.

NEW PRIORITIES

As for the future, Chronister said USA is focused on increasing depth in certain research areas.

Marine science is a priority, she said, noting the importance of red snapper fishing along Alabama’s Gulf Coast.

USA researchers have monitored snapper populations and studied neuro toxins in the Gulf of Mexico. That work has been led by Dr. Alison Robertson, senior marine scientist at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, who received more than $5 million in grants from the National Science Foundation and others.

Another priority is research involving wastewater management, with a focus on dire conditions in the state’s rural Black Belt counties.

Dr. Kevin White, professor and chair of civil, coastal and environmental engineering at USA, is leading a consortium that is studying how to improve the situation, and thus public health, in the region. He recently won a $756,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to aid those efforts and is in line for additional funding.

“To grow a research program, you’ve got to have multiple disciplines looking at issues from different aspects,” Chronister said. “We’ve had some really good success. At the moment, our goal is to keep doing what we’re doing and try to focus more on those areas where we can get some depth.”

When people consider the leading research institutions in Alabama, they likely first think of the University of Alabama at Birmingham and its large array of projects and funding, Chronister said. UAB received more than $600 million in research funding in Fiscal 2019, the most in school history.

“We’re trying to grow our reputation, so when you think of research in Alabama, especially in certain areas, you think of the University of South Alabama as well,” she said.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

3 hours ago

Coleman continues to lead in AL-02 fundraising, Taylor hauls in over $210k

The latest fundraising reports are in for the Alabama Second Congressional District Republican primary to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery).

The reports were due Friday and covered the fourth quarter of 2019.

As of December 31, Wiregrass businessman Jeff Coleman had $491,373 cash-on-hand. He raised $332,794 in Q4.

Prattville businesswoman Jessica Taylor also had a strong close to 2019. In Q4, she raised $211,067. This was the first reporting period in which Taylor was a candidate. At the end of the year, Taylor had $168,811 on hand.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Taylor said, “We’re fired up! As a conservative and political outsider, I am humbled by the outpouring of support we’ve received since first announcing in late October. With about 9 weeks of fundraising time, we raised over $210,000 from more than 1,400 individual donors. Clearly, voters are angry and tired of corrupt, career politicians. I will be a strong voice in Congress and fight to protect the right to life, defend the 2nd Amendment, and support President Trump in Washington!”

Next, former Alabama Attorney General Troy King raised $73,251 in the final quarter of 2019, finishing the year with $99,840 cash-on-hand.

Finally, former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) raised $64,620 in Q4 and loaned his campaign another $70,900. He closed 2019 with $180,892 cash-on-hand.

Coleman led by a wide margin in fundraising during the third quarter of 2019, raising more in that period than any of the Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate.

The primary will be held March 3.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Jerry Carl takes big cash advantage into homestretch of AL-01 primary

According to the latest federal fundraising reports filed on Friday, Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl headed into 2020 with more cash-on-hand than the other two leading Republican candidates combined in Alabama’s First Congressional District.

Reports covered the final quarter of 2019. Carl, as of December 31, had $692,952 on hand.

This came after he raised $57,725 during Q4 and loaned his campaign another $50,000.

Next, former State Senator Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) finished the year with $369,775 cash-on-hand after raising $103,735 in the fourth quarter.

State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) had $224,398 cash-on-hand at the conclusion of Q4. He raised $86,375 in the quarter.

Finally, local businessman Wes Lambert reported $76,886 on hand as of December 31, raising $2,500 during the last period. Former intelligence officer John Castorani had $1,101 cash-on-hand to end the year after raising $1,775.

The primary will be held March 3. The seat is being vacated by U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), who is running for the U.S. Senate. The next fundraising reports are due February 20, covering January 1 — February 12.

In a statement, Carl said, “I am humbled by the strong showing of support from folks all over south Alabama. With over 95% of our money coming from voters within the 1st Congressional District, it is clear that south Alabama wants a Congressman who is not being funded by Montgomery and Washington, D.C. special interest money. I am the only candidate with the backbone to fight for our south Alabama values, just like President Trump.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

12 hours ago

Trump Super Bowl ad features former Alabama prisoner whose sentence he commuted

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign aired a Super Bowl ad on Sunday night featuring Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who was sentenced to life in prison for a nonviolent drug crime and then subsequently released by Trump after 21 years behind bars.

Johnson was held in Federal Correctional Institution, Aliceville in Pickens County, Alabama.

“My heart is just bursting with gratitude, I want to thank President Donald John Trump,” Johnson said midway through the 30-second spot, which aired in the first quarter of the big game.

The advertisement, which cost the campaign $5.6 million to air, also touts Trump’s criminal justice reform bill known officially as the First Step Act. That initiative increased investment in programs that reduce the risk for incarcerated people to end up back in prison. It further included some sentencing reforms and new practices for how to treat prisoners while in custody.

“Politicians talk about criminal justice reform. President Trump got it done,” read text on the screen at about the 14-second mark in the spot.

The bill passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in the Senate, lacking only the votes of 12 Republican members. U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) and Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) both voted in favor of the effort.

All of Alabama’s Republicans in Congress opposed the bill, including Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) and current Senate candidate, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope). The bill also got mixed reviews from former Alabama senator and former Trump administration attorney general Jeff Sessions.

The piece drew praise on social media by some Republican political observers. Republican political consultant Mark Davin Harris noted in a tweet that “if DJT can break through above 12% in the African American vote it’s hard to see how he loses. That would pretty much guarantee NC PA WI and MI.”

The piece even won some concessions from CNN commentator and former Obama administration official Van Jones, who has long been an advocate for criminal justice reform. “I prefer ads like this ANY day. Now I hope D’s run similar spots,” Jones said in a tweet.

“I’m free to hug my family, I’m free to start over,” Johnson added in the ad.

She also tweeted out a web version of the ad, which can be viewed below.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

