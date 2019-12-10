Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Byrne: Empowering Alabama with education opportunities 10 mins ago / Guest Opinion
‘Died as a hero’: Alabama politicians react to the killing of Joshua Kaleb Watson 2 hours ago / News
Tuberville doubles down comments critical of Opelika drag queens — ‘Our public celebrations ought to be family-friendly’ 3 hours ago / News
7 Things: Formal impeachment details laid out as IG report is released, internal polls show Sessions up big, drag queens in a Christmas parade in Opelika and more … 3 hours ago / Analysis
Marshall leading federal court battle for Trump administration against California-led coalition 5 hours ago / News
Tuberville: ‘We replaced God with metal detectors’ in American schools 5 hours ago / News
Living Life On Purpose with Matt Wilson Episode 14: Interview with Andy Mason 6 hours ago / Podcasts
Sessions internal poll: Sessions 44%, Tuberville 21%, Byrne 14% 11 hours ago / News
Byrne center-stage at Trump’s White House education roundtable 16 hours ago / News
Alabama Farmers Federation elects leaders during 98th annual meeting 18 hours ago / News
Three HudsonAlpha researchers listed among world’s most cited scientists 18 hours ago / News
For whom the bridge tolls 19 hours ago / Guest Opinion
SEC winners and losers from the 2019 college football season 19 hours ago / Sports
Dale Jackson: Let Roy Moore run his sad campaign in peace — It’s almost over 20 hours ago / Opinion
Watch: Terry Saban shows off her dance moves at recruiting event 20 hours ago / Sports
Ivey orders flags to half-staff Tuesday for internment of slain Huntsville PD Officer Billy Clardy 21 hours ago / News
Ivey holds wreath laying ceremony honoring fallen veterans 22 hours ago / News
You’re invited! 22 hours ago / Sponsored
Auburn’s Derrick Brown named AP SEC Defensive Player of the Year; Bama has most All-SEC players 22 hours ago / Sports
Byrne: Future USS Mobile will play important role ‘standing against Chinese aggression’ 1 day ago / News
3 hours ago

Tuberville doubles down comments critical of Opelika drag queens — ‘Our public celebrations ought to be family-friendly’

Former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville caused a stir on Monday when he took a shot at the annual Opelika Christmas parade for featuring a drag queen show of characters from the movie “Mean Girls.”

Tuberville, who has been reliably conservative in his stance on social issues throughout the campaign, vented his frustration with the display on Facebook.

“Hard to believe that right in my own backyard the city of Opelika allows drag queens in the city Christmas Parade which was held this weekend. What is next?” the former football coach wrote.

Hard to believe that right in my own backyard the city of Opelika allows drag queens in the city Christmas Parade which was held this weekend. What is next?

Posted by Tommy Tuberville on Monday, December 9, 2019

In a follow-up statement given to Yellowhammer News, Tuberville suggested his criticism was justified.

“Christmas is about celebrating with family,” Tuberville said. “Our public celebrations ought to be family-friendly for young and old.”

This is not Tuberville’s first dust-up with the city of Opelika over social issue policy. He criticized “the politically correct crowd” earlier this year after the Opelika City School system moved to ban pregame prayers.

Tuberville, who hails from nearby Auburn, will need a strong showing in Opelika and the rest of Lee County to bolster his chances in the 2020 GOP primary on March 3. Lee County went for Donald Trump in 2016 by a 58%-36% margin over then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. However, with a much lower turnout in 2017, the county went for Democrat Doug Jones over Republican Roy Moore by a 58%-to-41% margin.

Tuberville has the backing of at least one prominent Lee County politician in Sen. Tom Whatley (R-Auburn). However, Tuberville’s opponent U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) has the backing of Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

10 mins ago

Byrne: Empowering Alabama with education opportunities

Education is an amazing tool. It can transform the lives of both the young and old. A quality education empowers the powerless and provides opportunities in otherwise bleak circumstances. It can provide a path out of poverty.

I think of Abraham Lincoln, who famously walked miles to borrow books from neighboring towns and farms. Despite being poor, he used what little money he made from farm chores and labor to buy candles. He spent many long nights reading books by dim candlelight to achieve the life he wanted for himself.

543
Keep reading 543 WORDS

Lincoln used his hard-earned education from dogeared textbooks and candlelight to become a country lawyer, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and President of the United States. Today, he is remembered and revered as one of the greatest Americans of any generation.

Of course, the absence of opportunity for a quality education can be devastating. Those without the means to be educated often have difficulty determining a pathway for a productive life. The temptation to fall into crime to escape can be strong, even overwhelming.

I’ve seen these challenges firsthand in Alabama. As a former member of the Alabama Board of Education, I’ve discussed the downside of lack of quality education options with teachers and administrators, parents and students. These are not merely academic issues. They have a real, direct impact on lives.

As chancellor of the Alabama Community College System, I saw what can happen when students get stuck in a system that does not prioritize the wellbeing of its students. Immediately upon taking over, I cracked down to remove corruption and install reform-minded leadership throughout our state. Many of those leaders are still in place, and our two-year and technical colleges are among the best in the nation.

I’m proud to have played a role in ensuring the promise of a quality education to so many Alabamians who wanted the opportunity to gain a career and comfortably put food on their table through education. Offering that opportunity has been a passion throughout my career.

That’s why I was delighted when earlier this year the Trump administration asked me to lead their school choice bill in the House. President Trump has prioritized empowering American students through education, and the opportunity to work with him and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on such a critical issue was exciting.

Working closely with Secretary DeVos and Senator Ted Cruz, who is carrying our legislation in the Senate, we developed the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act. This bill creates a non-refundable federal tax credit for contributions from individuals and businesses to state-identified nonprofits called Scholarship Granting Organizations (SGOs), a program that has already been used successfully in Alabama.

The Education Freedom Scholarship and Opportunity Act also provides for the granting of scholarships to expand students’ access to a variety of educational opportunities, from advanced or remedial courses to private and home schooling to career and technical education opportunities. The bottom line is this bill increases opportunities for families to make informed decisions that work for them and their individual needs.

Importantly, our bill allows states to control their SGO programs, not the federal government. As someone who has spent a career in education, I can promise you that the more we allow education decisions to be made at the family and local level, the better off students will be.

I’m thankful to President Trump for his trust in allowing me to shepherd his education legislative priority in the House, and I am hopeful that both parties can fully get behind this legislation to empower our students and their families to make the education decisions right for them.

Working together, we can give students the educational opportunities they deserve. And they won’t even have to study by candlelight.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

Show less
2 hours ago

‘Died as a hero’: Alabama politicians react to the killing of Joshua Kaleb Watson

Several Alabama politicians have spoken up to praise the actions and mourn the death of Navy Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson.

Watson, a native of Enterprise, AL, was one of three American sailors killed by Mohammed Alshamrani, a Second Lt. in Saudi Arabia’s armed forces. Alshamrani had been training with the sailors at Naval Air Station in Pensacola, FL. The FBI is investigating Alshamrani’s actions as a terrorist attack.

Watson’s family told the Pensacola News Journal (PNJ) that Joshua Kaleb “was a natural leader, a huge Auburn football fan and a person who put others first and strived to bring out the best in them.”

450
Keep reading 450 WORDS

Benjamin Watson said his son, Joshua Kaleb, was the officer on deck at the time of the shooting. His son was shot at least five times, he told the PNJ on the phone.

“Heavily wounded, he made his way out to flag down first responders and gave an accurate description of the shooter,” Benjamin Watson said. “He died serving his country.”

Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) praised Watson, adding his “heroism” and military service will be recognized in the next session.

“Ensign Watson encompassed the very best that Alabama has to offer, and he represented his state proudly to the nation he sought to serve. All Alabamians are proud to say that Joshua Watson lived his life as a patriot, and he died as a hero,” said McCutcheon. “The Alabama House will formally recognize his heroism and his military service when we convene the regular session in February.”

U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook)  tweeted, “Watson gave what President Lincoln called the ‘last full measure of devotion.’ Louise & I are heartbroken but also thankful for his service. Our thoughts are with his family today. He died a hero and we all owe his family a debt of gratitude.”

“Three of our finest, including one of our own from right here in Alabama, have been lost. There is no excuse for this, and it must never happen again. At this time, the Department of Defense should consider suspending the training of all Saudi military personnel, and review the clearly insufficient vetting processes currently in place,” former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a GOP candidate for U.S. Senate advised.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-01) praised Watson’s actions, which he noted “likely saved others.”

“As the investigation continues, we have learned that one of Alabama’s own acted courageously during the tragedy. While he lost his life, his actions likely saved others. We should continue to pray for his and the other victim’s families,” Byrne told Yellowhammer before calling for a re-evaluation of the screening protocols for foreign military programs.

“This American Hero spent part of his early life in Snead in Blount County. My sincere condolences to his family, some of whom are still in Blount County,” stated U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt in a tweet.

Governor Kay Ivey during an event at the capitol Monday morning said Watson “died as a hero.”

“He was the officer on the deck. Shots rang out, and he was hit five times. And despite his mortal wounds, he was able to signal and get to the first responders, to give them the precise location of the perpetrator. Young Kaleb died as a hero.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
3 hours ago

7 Things: Formal impeachment details laid out as IG report is released, internal polls show Sessions up big, drag queens in a Christmas parade in Opelika and more …

7. Flags at half-staff Tuesday

  • Tuesday, flags around the state will be flown at half-staff to honor fallen Huntsville Police Officer Billy Fred Clardy, ⅠⅠⅠ, who was killed last Friday by a career criminal.
  • Governor Kay Ivey ordered that the flags be lowered, and wrote in a memo, “We offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his wife and five children, the Huntsville Police Department and the city of Huntsville.”

6. Biden would be a terrible POTUS

655
Keep reading 655 WORDS

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter previously held a job at the Ukraine energy company Burisma Holdings, and now Joe Biden is saying that he didn’t know the job would be a conflict because “nobody warned me.”
  • He’s maintained that Hunter did nothing wrong, but he’s now saying that someone “should have told” him that the job was going to look suspicious. Biden has said that this “gave folks like Rudy Giuliani an excuse to come up with a Trumpian kind of defense, while they were violating the Constitution.”

5. Vote Tuesday on Huntsville school tax

  • Huntsville voters in Madison, Limestone and Morgan Counties will go to the polls in very small numbers to change the way the property tax laws are written so that all Huntsville residents are included.
  • The new tax would just replace the current property tax language so that Huntsville city residents in Morgan and Limestone County are also included in the text. To remove any ambiguity in the code, there will be no new taxes if voters vote yes.

4. Drag queens are really unhappy with Tuberville

  • One of the floats at the Opelika Christmas parade was a “Mean Girls” setup where four drag queens dressed as the four main characters, but former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville took to Facebook to voice his concerns, saying, “Hard to believe that right in my own backyard the city of Opelika allows drag queens in the city Christmas Parade…What is next?”
  • One of the men on the float, Marcus Gulatte, has said that Tuberville was the “loudest” of all the “cowards” who spoke out against their performance at the parade, but Gulatte has also stated that he’s “not ‘sick and disgusting,’” referencing some of the words used against him in Tuberville’s comment section. Jeremy Leff, who says he’s running for local office, wants to “encourage” Tuberville to be “more open-minded and inclusive.”

3. Formal impeachment details have been laid out

  • Democrats are getting ready to bring formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump; the Democrats will file charges that allege abuse of power and obstruction of Congress but will leave out bribery.
  • U.S. Representative Doug Collins (R-GA) said that impeachment is only being pushed because “[t]hey can’t get over the fact that Donald Trump is the president of the United States and they don’t have a candidate that can beat him.” The House Judiciary Committee could vote on formal impeachment charges as soon as this week.

2. Sessions leading the field

  • The Sessions campaign released polling Tuesday morning that showed former Attorney General Jeff Sessions with a commanding lead to regain his former Senate seat, with Sessions at 44%, followed by Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville at 21%, U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) at 14% and former Judge Roy Moore at 7%.
  • Sessions continue to be the frontrunner in this race with a long history and name ID. Those vying to catch him are going to need to figure out a way to target him and knock him down a few points or he could win without a runoff.

1. The FBI investigation included multiple misdeeds

  • The media and their Democrats have gone into full spin mode on a report that showed multiple misdeeds, including 17 “significant inaccuracies and omissions” alone involving the authorization of the investigation into Carter Page at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, but U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has commented on the recently released information, calling it a “criminal enterprise” that got out of control.
  • President Donald Trump had already made it clear that this report was not the end all be all of this debate with the coming Durham report as the one he is waiting for. He stated, “I do think the big report to wait for is going to be the Durham report,” adding, “That’s the one that people are really waiting for.”

Show less
5 hours ago

Marshall leading federal court battle for Trump administration against California-led coalition

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is leading a group of 13 states to defend the Trump administration’s efforts to reform the implementation of the Endangered Species Act against a California-led coalition.

Marshall on Monday announced he has filed a motion in federal court, specifically the Northern District of California, for the State of Alabama to intervene in State of California v. David Bernhardt, U.S. Secretary of the Interior.

This comes after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service recently issued new rules to clarify and reform the way the respective services implement the Endangered Species Act.

487
Keep reading 487 WORDS

Among those changes, the Fish and Wildlife Service will no longer by default treat a newly listed “threatened” species the same as an “endangered” species. By recognizing a middle tier between “unlisted” and “endangered” species, the rule will encourage the services and stakeholders to develop more collaborative and tailored approaches to protecting threatened species. Similar efforts in the past have reportedly been good for both species and landowners.

The services have also agreed to roll back regulations passed by the Obama administration that made it possible for the federal government to regulate land as “critical habitat” for an endangered species even if the species did not occupy that land and could not survive there. The new regulations also provide states and other landowners greater predictability by providing more detail about what sorts of activities will require regulatory approvals from the services.

In general, the new regulations proposed by President Donald Trump’s Department of the Interior are designed to make the regulatory process more transparent, streamline interagency cooperation and spur innovation by states, environmental groups and industry to protect at-risk species.

In a statement, Marsall said, “While the federal government, states, and landowners all wish to safeguard our environment, over the last decade we have witnessed an expansion of federal regulation that was both unlawful and unnecessary. Agencies claimed powers Congress never gave them and imposed burdens on landowners that did not benefit the environment.”

“This federal overreach triggered a number of successful lawsuits by states and landowners. Alabama has led in several of these legal challenges, and we continue to advocate in court for a transparent and commonsense implementation of the Endangered Species Act through our support of the Trump administration’s reforms,” he concluded.

The State of Alabama was joined by the States of Alaska, Arizona (through its Game and Fish Commission), Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming in filed the motion to intervene on the side of the Trump administration on Monday.

This effort follows November 2016 litigation that Alabama also led, in which 20 states sued the National Marine Fisheries Service, the Fish and Wildlife Service and the Secretaries of the Interior and Commerce, to challenge Obama era rules that oddly would have allowed the federal government to regulate as “critical habitat” land on which an endangered species did not and could not even live. The Trump administration ultimately agreed to withdraw the rules and the states settled that lawsuit in March 2018.

Additionally, Alabama in August of 2017 led 18 states in filing an amicus brief before the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to overturn a lower court decision allowing the federal government to expand critical habitat designation to areas where the protected species could not survive. The Supreme Court unanimously ruled that land is eligible for designation as critical habitat only if it is actually “habitat” for the species.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

Tuberville: ‘We replaced God with metal detectors’ in American schools

MONTGOMERY — Speaking during the closing dinner of the Alabama Farmers Federation’s 98th annual meeting on Monday evening, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville gave a fiery campaign speech to the crowd of approximately 1,400 farmers, elected officials and friends of the state’s agricultural community.

Tuberville has been endorsed by the federation’s grassroots political arm, FarmPAC. Before he was welcomed to the stage to speak on Monday, a short video made by the Alabama Farmers Federation played about his candidacy.

695
Keep reading 695 WORDS

Tuberville began his remarks by telling Governor Kay Ivey, who was in attendance and spoke earlier in the program, that she is doing “a great job.”

He then expressed his support for the state’s agricultural community as well as rural Alabama in general before getting into some broader campaign messages.

Tuberville largely reiterated the key talking points from his stump speech, with a few different twists and lines now and again.

The crowd really seemed to get into the speech when the Republican candidate said, “I’m a Donald Trump guy. I do believe today that God sent Donald Trump to us. He’s the only thing standing between socialism and this country. We can’t let that happen. We cannot let it happen.”

The first big applause line landed seconds later, as he began outlining the three main reasons he wants to serve in the U.S. Senate.

“I want to get God back in this country,” Tuberville emphasized. “We gotta get God back in this country.”

“In the 1960s, we kicked God out of schools. No more prayers,” he lamented. “We replaced God with metal detectors. That’s how far we’ve gone (off track).”

“Folks, we’re losing it,” he added. “We’re losing Christianity in this country. We gotta get it back.”

Tuberville continued, “But it starts by teaching it. We should teach all religions in our schools. But we’ve definitely got to get God back in our schools.”

The longtime educator and coach said parental involvement in schools has also fallen off the to the detriment of society.

He pointed to a lack of positive male role models as an issue in many students’ upbringing.

“We’ve got to get family back together,” Tuberville remarked.

Comparing these three concepts to coaching fundaments like blocking and tackling, Tuberville advised that “God, family and education” must be restored in order for the country to get back to winning ways. He said the country was at a breaking point on which way it would go.

“We’re fighting,” he remarked to more applause. “Fighting back. Washington, D.C. has lost their mind. Absolutely lost their mind.”

Tuberville bashed Democrats in the U.S. House for spending their time on the current impeachment inquiry into Trump instead of on bipartisan, national priories such as approving the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA), which the Alabama Farmers Federation supports.

The first-time candidate also reiterated his pledge not to take a salary if elected to the U.S. Senate. Instead, he will reportedly donate the money to Alabama military veterans.

“Folks, I don’t need this job. I really don’t. I want this job. I don’t need a paycheck. All my money’s going to the veterans of this state, I’m not taking a dime,” Tuberville pledged to warm applause.

“And I’m not going to be politically correct, I’m sick of that,” he added after the applause ended, only to get the crowd clapping loudly once again.

“I love this state and this country so much that I want to go fight for it,” Tuberville summarized. “And it’s time that we fought — not turn our head, not be politically correct.”

After again giving the example of miniature horses now being allowed on airplanes as emotional support animals, Tuberville continued to decry political correctness while advising that a teacher recently told him that she was not able in her elementary school now to say “no” or “don’t.”

“We can’t hurt their feelings,” Tuberville scoffed. “Folks, there’s nothing in the Constitution that says you can’t have your feelings hurt.”

That line drew waves of both laughter and applause.

“I want to be your leader in Washington, D.C. and a voice for you that’s going to speak for you and not the swamp,” he underlined. “I am so sick of the swamp.”

Tuberville concluded by saying, “Merry Christmas and God bless.”

The crowd then gave him a standing ovation.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less