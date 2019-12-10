7 Things: Formal impeachment details laid out as IG report is released, internal polls show Sessions up big, drag queens in a Christmas parade in Opelika and more …
7. Flags at half-staff Tuesday
- Tuesday, flags around the state will be flown at half-staff to honor fallen Huntsville Police Officer Billy Fred Clardy, ⅠⅠⅠ, who was killed last Friday by a career criminal.
- Governor Kay Ivey ordered that the flags be lowered, and wrote in a memo, “We offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his wife and five children, the Huntsville Police Department and the city of Huntsville.”
6. Biden would be a terrible POTUS
- Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter previously held a job at the Ukraine energy company Burisma Holdings, and now Joe Biden is saying that he didn’t know the job would be a conflict because “nobody warned me.”
- He’s maintained that Hunter did nothing wrong, but he’s now saying that someone “should have told” him that the job was going to look suspicious. Biden has said that this “gave folks like Rudy Giuliani an excuse to come up with a Trumpian kind of defense, while they were violating the Constitution.”
5. Vote Tuesday on Huntsville school tax
- Huntsville voters in Madison, Limestone and Morgan Counties will go to the polls in very small numbers to change the way the property tax laws are written so that all Huntsville residents are included.
- The new tax would just replace the current property tax language so that Huntsville city residents in Morgan and Limestone County are also included in the text. To remove any ambiguity in the code, there will be no new taxes if voters vote yes.
4. Drag queens are really unhappy with Tuberville
- One of the floats at the Opelika Christmas parade was a “Mean Girls” setup where four drag queens dressed as the four main characters, but former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville took to Facebook to voice his concerns, saying, “Hard to believe that right in my own backyard the city of Opelika allows drag queens in the city Christmas Parade…What is next?”
- One of the men on the float, Marcus Gulatte, has said that Tuberville was the “loudest” of all the “cowards” who spoke out against their performance at the parade, but Gulatte has also stated that he’s “not ‘sick and disgusting,’” referencing some of the words used against him in Tuberville’s comment section. Jeremy Leff, who says he’s running for local office, wants to “encourage” Tuberville to be “more open-minded and inclusive.”
3. Formal impeachment details have been laid out
- Democrats are getting ready to bring formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump; the Democrats will file charges that allege abuse of power and obstruction of Congress but will leave out bribery.
- U.S. Representative Doug Collins (R-GA) said that impeachment is only being pushed because “[t]hey can’t get over the fact that Donald Trump is the president of the United States and they don’t have a candidate that can beat him.” The House Judiciary Committee could vote on formal impeachment charges as soon as this week.
2. Sessions leading the field
- The Sessions campaign released polling Tuesday morning that showed former Attorney General Jeff Sessions with a commanding lead to regain his former Senate seat, with Sessions at 44%, followed by Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville at 21%, U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) at 14% and former Judge Roy Moore at 7%.
- Sessions continue to be the frontrunner in this race with a long history and name ID. Those vying to catch him are going to need to figure out a way to target him and knock him down a few points or he could win without a runoff.
1. The FBI investigation included multiple misdeeds
- The media and their Democrats have gone into full spin mode on a report that showed multiple misdeeds, including 17 “significant inaccuracies and omissions” alone involving the authorization of the investigation into Carter Page at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, but U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has commented on the recently released information, calling it a “criminal enterprise” that got out of control.
- President Donald Trump had already made it clear that this report was not the end all be all of this debate with the coming Durham report as the one he is waiting for. He stated, “I do think the big report to wait for is going to be the Durham report,” adding, “That’s the one that people are really waiting for.”