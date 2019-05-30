Tuberville ‘all for’ abortion ban — ‘You’ve got to take your hat off to not just Alabama but other states’ on effort to overturn Roe v. Wade

It has been two weeks since Gov. Kay Ivey signed HB 314, also known as the Human Life Protection Act, which bans abortion with few exceptions, into law. While immediately backlash appears to have subsided, others are getting an opportunity to weigh in on it.

The objective of the law is to serve as a test case for the 1973 Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision, which legalized abortion throughout the land. However, opponents of that decision argue given the changes in technology that can offer new evidence about the “personhood” of the baby in the womb, a challenge to the supporting arguments of that decision is warranted.

Former Auburn Tigers head football coach Tommy Tuberville, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in 2020, is a proponent of the Alabama legislature’s actions on abortion. During an interview on “The Jeff Poor Show” on Huntsville’s WVNN on Wednesday, Tuberville voiced his approval.

“I’m all for that,” Tuberville said regarding the state of Alabama’s action on abortion. “I’m pro-life. The thing about it – there’s not just Alabama. There’s other states across the country making these tough decisions. And it’s really not a tough decision. It’s about life or death. We’ve killed 60 million babies in the last 45 years – 60 million. I mean, what the heck is going on? People need to open their eyes and just think a little bit about what we’re doing. We’re supposed to be a civilized country. We’re thinking sometimes that we’ve got all the answers. But we got too much government involvement.”

“What the state of Alabama did is they’re just trying to get it sent to the Supreme Court,” he continued. “Now, whether it will happen or not, I don’t know. But you know, we’ve got all kinds of new technology that’s been invented in the last 45 years. We’ve got things that I think change a lot of people’s minds about this if we just really looked at it. Is there a clear answer? Probably not right now. That’s the reason we’ve got people up in Washington, D.C. that we call the Supreme Court that makes those decisions. And I think after 45 years, and after 60 million deaths, that we could have prevented, that we send it back to them and let them rethink that. Let them rethink it and get to the point where they’ve got to make that tough decision because that’s what they get paid for.”

The football coach turned political candidate noted the aggressive tack that Virginia and other states have taken to expand abortion.

“I’m on board with getting it back to the Supreme Court and let them look at it and make a clear decision because what’s happened is we’re going even past abortion,” Tuberville added. “You know, you look at the governor from what, Virginia, that comes out and says, ‘We think it would be alright to make a decision after the baby is born.’ What are we doing? I mean, we just keep pulling this law along and making it worse and worse for this country. And we need a clear decision after 45 years, after we’ve seen what we’ve done and after all the murders that we’ve committed, and get it back to the Supreme Court and let them make a decision.”

“Again, we’ve got people there that make those decisions,” he continued. “We’ve got new technology. We’ve got a better way to probably present the idea of pro-life and just let them listen to it. Again, you’ve got to take your hat off to not just Alabama but other states in terms of trying to get this repealed back, in terms of making a different decision of what we have now.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.