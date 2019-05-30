Alabama’s Wind Creek Hospitality approved for ‘landmark’ casino in Pennsylvania
Wind Creek Hospitality (WCH), the Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ gaming authority, is set to close on a $1.3 billion purchase of the Sands Casino Resort in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
WCH on Wednesday announced that the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has officially approved the transaction, the closing of which will come after approximately 14 months of regulatory review and other customary closing conditions.
In a statement, Wind Creek President and CEO Jay Dorris commented, “We are pleased with the decision of PGCB and anticipate moving quickly to close the transaction. I look forward to welcoming all the Sands Bethlehem employees to the Wind Creek family.”
The Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem, which will be integrated into the WCH portfolio as Wind Creek Bethlehem, represents a world-class, Las Vegas-style resort, located in the heart of the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania, approximately 80 miles from New York City.
Amenities include: a 282-room AAA Four Diamond hotel; a 183,000 square foot casino floor featuring 3,000 slots and electronic table games; 200 table games; numerous food and beverage outlets; a 150,000 square foot retail mall; and a multi-purpose event center.
Poarch Band of Creek Indians Tribal Chair and CEO Stephanie Bryan remarked, “The purchase of the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem is a valuable addition to the Tribe’s existing gaming portfolio. This investment will expand and complement our already extensive Wind Creek Hospitality brand’s offerings, and bring added economic growth to the Lehigh Valley.”
Wind Creek Hospitality, as an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, currently manages the Tribe’s existing gaming facilities, including: Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino and racetracks in Alabama and Florida.
WCH is planning an immediate effort to expand the Bethlehem property to include construction of a 300-room hotel adjacent to the casino. WCH also intends to move forward with renovation of the existing No. 2 Machine Shop Bethlehem Steel site with ideas such as an adventure and water park that will include an approximately 400-room hotel.
Sands President and COO Brian Carr said, “We are thankful for the strong foundation that Las Vegas Sands provided for us over the past decade. It is exciting to now shift our focus to the future as we begin the process to rebrand the property to Wind Creek Bethlehem.”
