Tuberville: Alabamians ‘trust football coaches a heck of a lot more than they trust politicians’

Former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, a 2020 Republican U.S. Senate candidate in the Yellowhammer State, on Monday appeared on Fox Business’ “Varney & Co.” to discuss his support of President Donald Trump and the state of the race to unseat Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).

Tuberville reiterated his belief that “President Trump has saved this country.”

He said he was unsure who the president will support in Alabama’s GOP senatorial primary, if anyone, but emphasized Trump’s support “goes a long way in the state.”

Tuberville also reaffirmed that he will not take his salary if elected to the U.S. Senate.

“[W]e’ve got to get away from the career politicians,” Tuberville remarked. “I’m not an establishment [candidate], I don’t owe anybody anything. I’m not taking a salary. I want to do it for the right reasons.”

The guest host then asked the former college football coach if his ties to Auburn might dissuade some Crimson Tide fans from voting for him.

“You know, before I decided to run, I did my due diligence,” Tuberville responded. “I went across the state talking to people about this.”

“And you know, at the end of the day, the people of Alabama — they trust football coaches a heck of a lot more than they trust politicians,” he continued. “So, I’m going to get as many (University of) Alabama votes. I’m going to get Auburn votes.”

“We need something strong, you know. We need people who make decisions for the right reasons. And they trust football coaches in this state, I promise you that,” Tuberville concluded.

Watch:

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Bradley Byrne previews attacks that are sure to come against Tommy Tuberville

Former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville is the frontrunner in the GOP primary race for the right to take on United States Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) but eventually, the attacks will come.

U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) may have been showing how Tuberville’s opponents are going to take him on in the near future at a meeting of the Tennessee Valley Republican Club on Saturday morning.

Byrne touched on the carpetbagger allegation without mention Tuberville, saying, “I’m from here, not from wherever else. I love Alabama and know what we need to get done.”

Later he added, “I didn’t come back here to run because it’s convenient. I love this state and I love fighting for Alabama. And that’s exactly what you’ll get with me – a fighter.”

This is hardly a new tact for Tuberville’s detractors, and it may be effective because Alabama is a very proud state that loves its homegrown products.

Byrne further questioned Tuberville’s reason for running.

I’m not running for this seat because I got bored and needed something to do,” he said while touting his service to Alabama. “I’ve spent most of my life serving. I want to help the people of this great state.”

But it wasn’t all attacks for Byrne on Saturday morning. The congressman also touted his experience in Washington as the most important for Alabamians to support his candidacy.

“It’s more about being able to sit in a room and get things done for your state. I know how to do that, and I’ll be able to keep getting things done for Alabama,” he explained.

Byrne would mention the Space Force command and praise North Alabama as the perfect place for it while adding, “There is nowhere in the country better equipped for it, and as your senator, I’ll continue to fight every day to see that we get things like this done.”

How an argument about experience and effectiveness works in 2020, and in the era of Trump, remains to be seen.

What is clear, is that the issues Byrne is talking about on the campaign trail now will continue to be heard as long as Tommy Tuberville is an untraditional and inexperienced candidate with an apparent lead in the polls.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Mondays for Moms: Let them be little

Let them be little

I was rocking my littlest one to sleep this weekend when out-of-the-blue stressful thoughts began savagely invading my somewhat peaceful brain …

What about those dishes, Erin? You forgot to clean the kitchen table after lunch.

When are you ever gonna get to all those baskets of laundry that are piling up like garbage piles on trash day? 

And how about those windows that have prehistoric fingerprints on them from when the babies were just that … babies … ahhh!

Then, my little girl’s hand gently stroked my arm. She had no clue that her simple gesture soothed her over-stressed momma instantly.

Today, I am rocking my little girl comfortably in our glider tucked away from the crazies of the real world. But, one day I’ll be rocking nervously back and forth in my bed waiting to see the lights from her car pour onto my comforter signaling she has made it home safely once again.

Today, I am cutting the edges off of my toddler’s toast to make sure she enjoys every bite. But, one day, I’ll be desperately avoiding cutting the “helicopter mommy” cord on her wedding day wishing more than anything to be “slaving away” on the heart-shaped PB&Js in the kitchen again.

Today, I am hoping she doesn’t scream “mommy” one more time while I hide under the dining room table searching for any amount of sanity that might be miraculously hidden under there. But, tomorrow, I will be giving any amount of money to hear her say my name each time a need arises in her precious adult life.

Today, I am folding her sheets and towels only to discover her playing hide and seek tucked deep in the laundry basket among all the dryer sheets and warmth. But, one day, I’ll be reluctantly walking the aisles at Target with her shopping for dorm linens, shower shoes and bath caddies.

Today, I am reading her bedtime stories and singing soft little tunes as I have the privilege of tucking her in. But, one day, I’ll be reading her name on a graduation pamphlet and fighting back tears as I sing hymns of congratulatory praise for her accomplishments.

So the laundry, the dishes and the tidying can take a seat. All those chores can be done when I get around to it … whenever that may be.

Because right now, I’m gonna let her be little. And soak up every last minute of it.

To receive encouragement and read more about thriving rather than simply surviving in motherhood, check out Erin’s book, Cheers the Diaper Years: 10 Truths for Thriving While Barely Surviving here.

EPA: Proposed deal with Mobile company would reduce air pollution

An Alabama chemical plant has been emitting sulfur dioxide and sulfuric acid mist into the atmosphere, state and federal authorities say in court documents.

A complaint recently filed in federal court accuses Nouryon Functional Chemicals of polluting the air from its sulfuric acid plant in the Axis community, north of Mobile.

The company did a major modification of its sulfuric acid unit without obtaining the proper permits or installing required technology, among other things, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a statement.

The EPA and the state are proposing a settlement with the company — part of a process that will include a 30-day public comment period.

The EPA says the proposed consent decree would substantially reduce chemical emissions and improve the air quality in communities near the plant.

The agency says the plant’s sulfuric acid unit was constructed in 1956, and is one of the oldest areas of the facility.

The company did a major modification on the unit without obtaining the proper permits before that project or using the best available technology to control emissions of sulfur dioxide and sulfuric acid mist, the EPA said.

Sulfur dioxide can affect the respiratory system and lead to such health problems as emphysema and increased asthma symptoms.

It is “a major precursor of acid rain, which has acidified soil, lakes and streams, damaged vegetation and accelerated corrosion of buildings and monuments,” the EPA said in the statement.

Sulfuric acid mist can cause irritation of the skin, eyes, nose and throat, and lungs.

However, compliance measures proposed in the settlement agreement would reduce both types of emissions and improve the air quality for people in the area of the plant, the agency said.

“It is important that facilities comply with Clean Air Act requirements to ensure that people in the surrounding communities are able to enjoy healthy air quality,” Mary Walker, an EPA executive, said in the statement.

The company did not immediately respond to calls and emails requesting comment.

The proposed agreement between the state and federal governments and the company would not be finalized until a 30-day public comment period.

That begins on the date the notice of the agreement is published in the Federal Register.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

A note from the author of ‘Better Than Them, The Unmaking of an Alabama Racist’

As a conservative agreeing with President Trump on many issues, I am not automatically a racist. I don’t have to be defensive. My life speaks for itself, and those casting racist aspersions toward folks like me do not know me and my life or yours. It is blind condemnation similar to the type that forms the heart of racism itself.

Below you will find my latest effort to help us improve race relations. I invite fellow conservatives to resist defensiveness and find more motivation to do something to improve race relations in our great country!

Ten questions (and subs) to ponder and answer — or not:

1. Has “racist” become a political term? If so, how did that happen?
2. Is there a blurring of the line between “racism” and “prejudice”? Does it matter? How?
3. Do you live in an “integrated” neighborhood? What tells you that?
4. If you are white, do you know one or more black person you can talk with about racially charged issues? If not, should you?
5. If you are black, do you know a white person you can talk with about such issues? If not, should you?
6. If the person in front of you in a checkout line is of a race other than yours, is your patience level with their delay any different than it would be with a similar delay caused by someone of your own race? If so, how is it different and why?
7. Do you think you are carrying any racial luggage from your childhood? Is there any reason why you have not unloaded that luggage?
8. On a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the highest score, how colorblind are you when it comes to attitudes about race? Is the score you gave yourself something you feel good about?
9. Per your results from #8, is there something you think you need to do that might help you change your score for the good?
10. If there is something you need to change, who would the change help? Name those people, and pray for them to get the help!

By the way, if you don’t need any constructive change, you can make the next list of questions.

S. McEachin “Mac” Otts is the author of “Better Than Them, The Unmaking of an Alabama Racist”

Jones called ‘faithful soldier for Chuck Schumer’ after opening door to Kavanaugh impeachment

This weekend, the New York Times published unsubstantiated accusations of sexual assault regarding Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, only later admitting in an editor’s note that the alleged accuser does not actually recall the incident and would not even speak on record about it.

Facts aside, the New York Times and other coastal media outlets ran with the narrative that there are more “credible” allegations against Kavanaugh than what was investigated during his confirmation process in the U.S. Senate last year.

National Democrats, such as presidential candidates like Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), have used the new “reporting” to call for Kavanaugh’s impeachment, ignoring the Times having to issue a correction.

This has drawn the ire of many Americans, including President Donald Trump.

“DO YOU BELIEVE WHAT THESE HORRIBLE PEOPLE WILL DO OR SAY,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “They are looking to destroy, and influence his opinions – but played the game badly. They should be sued!”

In a statement, National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) communications director Jesse Hunt commented, “This shameful attack – aided by a few members of the media – is nothing more than a blatant attempt to undermine the Supreme Court and the will of the people who voted for a conservative judiciary.”

“Every Democratic Senate candidate who sits in silence will be held accountable by voters in their respective states,” he added.

In Alabama, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has actually already gone on record about the latest supposed accusation, seemingly once again jumping at the chance to attack Kavanaugh. Jones opposed his confirmation in 2018, saying representing the majority of Alabamians is not “the be all to end all.”

Appearing Sunday on MSNBC, Jones said Kavanaugh “can be impeached.”

He also bragged that the movement for impeachment was always “inevitable” following the heated confirmation battle.

Jones previously emphasized he would endorse the eventual Democratic nominee, including either Warren or Harris, over Trump, no matter how radical that Democrat is.

Senate Leadership Fund communications director Jack Panel commented, “Doug Jones’ irrational hatred of President Trump has caused him to abandon all pretense and back this liberal media smear to impeach Justice Kavanaugh.”

“A lawyer should know better than to advance an argument without facts – but this demonstrates Jones is merely a faithful soldier for Chuck Schumer and national Democrats, not a Senator for the people of Alabama,” Pandol concluded.

Trump also stressed that this latest spectacle is merely another political maneuver ahead of 2020.

“This is all about the LameStream Media working with their partner, the Dems,” Trump tweeted.

RELATED: Watch: Doug Jones vows to oppose hypothetical future Trump Supreme Court nominee

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

