Tua Tagovailoa arrives back in Tuscaloosa following surgery, encourages fans to attend Senior Day

Following a “successful” right hip surgery Monday in Houston, University of Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been itching to get back to Tuscaloosa in time for this weekend’s Senior Day game against Western Carolina.

In a tweet on Friday, he confirmed that he has indeed touched back down in T-Town in time for Saturday’s 11:00 a.m. CT kickoff.

He encouraged fans to attend the game, which could also be his last as a player in Bryant-Denny Stadium, although he is out for the season while in the infancy of his road to recovery.

Back in ttown! Thank you all for the prayers and support! Join us tomorrow in support of our seniors and our last home game of the season!!! Roll Tide #RainorShine — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) November 22, 2019

This comes after Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban on Monday shared some poignant remarks about Tagovailoa, including what the quarterback told him on Sunday night before the surgery.

“[T]he first thing that he says to me last night when I tell him ‘good luck’ in your surgery tomorrow is he said, ‘Well, I just can’t wait to get back and see the game on Saturday,'” Saban shared.

Coach Saban “I called him Saturday night to cheer him up and he cheered me up” Tua also can’t wait to be for Senior Day on Saturday. We could all act a little more like Tua in our lives, so much positivity ♥️ pic.twitter.com/lc7bd4Ythz — Chicago Gump (@GriffinTSmith) November 18, 2019

